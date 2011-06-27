  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(25)
2011 Audi A4 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Great fuel economy
  • high-quality cabin
  • sporty handling
  • available wagon body style.
  • Four-cylinder power in a six-cylinder segment
  • unintuitive standard control layout
  • wagon has limited cargo capacity.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Audi A4 is a slick-looking, smooth-driving sport sedan, and its Avant wagon variant is possibly slicker still.

Vehicle overview

In the ongoing horsepower war raging among luxury brands, the 2011 Audi A4 has essentially declared itself neutral, the automotive equivalent of Switzerland. While others from around the world duke it out with six-cylinders and ever-increasing power numbers, the A4 makes due with a turbocharged four-cylinder good for only 211 horses. This might seem as if Audi is deliberately limiting the A4's appeal, but in reality the A4 manages to nearly match (or better) the acceleration of its competitors while simultaneously offering impressive fuel economy and the reassurance of available all-wheel drive.

The A4 has never really been known for its performance, though. Instead, it has been (and continues to be) a car defined by a high-quality interior, one that's typically the benchmark in its class. While perhaps not as visually interesting as some of its competitors, the A4's typically German cabin nevertheless has a rich ambiance. Add to it a decent-sized backseat and trunk and the A4's cabin is suitably practical as well. The A4 Avant wagon isn't exceptionally roomy, but it does give you more versatility than the sedan can manage. Plus, it looks pretty darn snazzy with its aggressively tapered roof line.

In terms of driving, the A4 does a commendable job of balancing ride and handling, placing it somewhere in the middle (neutral once again!) of the comfort-to-sport spectrum. Should you desire a more aggressively tuned car, one of several available sport packages should tighten up the A4 to your liking. If that still isn't enough and if you're seeking more power, Audi offers the higher-performance S4 sedan (reviewed separately), which we've found to be a more compelling driver's car than a BMW 335i.

As you can tell, we're fans of the 2011 Audi A4 -- especially the Avant. However, in its class are several highly acclaimed rivals. The 2011 BMW 3 Series is the popular rock star that's more compelling to drive. The 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is an impeccably built stalwart, while the overachieving Infiniti G37 boasts far more power for the same amount of money. Even the 2011 Volkswagen CC is probably worth a look. But if you're OK sitting on the sidelines of the horsepower war, sticking with the A4 is an excellent choice.

2011 Audi A4 models

The 2011 Audi A4 is available in sedan and wagon (Avant) body styles. Both come in Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige body styles.

The Premium trim comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof (panoramic on Avant), cruise control, foglamps, automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather upholstery, a dash-mounted Audi Multi Media Interface (MMI) and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. Options on the Premium include heated front seats, Bluetooth and an iPod interface.

These items come standard on the Premium Plus, which further adds automatic bi-xenon headlights, LED running lights, automatic wipers, three-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming mirror and an enhanced trip computer. The Navigation package adds a navigation system with real-time traffic, digital music storage, a more user-friendly console-mounted MMI system, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, voice controls, HD radio and a color trip computer screen.

The A4 Prestige comes standard with 18-inch wheels, keyless ignition/entry, driver memory settings, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, the Navigation package and a Bang & Olufsen premium sound system (optional on Premium Plus). The Avant Prestige gets a power tailgate. Options unique to the Prestige include a blind-spot warning system, the Drive Select package (which provides adjustable settings for the suspension, steering and transmission), adaptive cruise control, a power rear sunshade and manual rear side sunshades.

The Sport package includes 18-inch wheels on the Premium Plus (19-inch wheels on the Prestige), a sport-tuned suspension, a three-spoke steering wheel, more aggressively bolstered seats and automatic transmission shift paddles. The S Line package available on the Prestige only is essentially a Sport package with faux-suede seat inserts and special exterior and interior trim. The Titanium Sport package available on the Premium Plus and Prestige is essentially a Sport package with some darkened trim and 19-inch wheels.

2011 Highlights

For 2011, the Audi A4 Quattro gets an optional eight-speed automatic in place of its old six-speed automatic; fuel economy rises slightly as a result. A new Titanium Sport package adds some black trim and 19-inch wheels to the regular Sport package, while the Prestige trim picks up a standard rearview camera and parking sensors. The Driver Assist package has been discontinued, but blind-spot warning becomes a stand-alone option in its place. HD radio is now included with the Navigation package.

Performance & mpg

Every 2011 Audi A4 is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 211 horsepower and an ample 258 pound-feet of torque. The sedan's Premium and Premium Plus trim levels come standard as the 2.0T FrontTrak, indicating it has front-wheel drive and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). All trims can be had as the 2.0T Quattro, denoting all-wheel drive and either a standard six-speed manual or optional eight-speed automatic. The Avant is available only with Quattro and the automatic.

We have yet to test an A4 with the new eight-speed automatic, but the old six-speed unit contributed to a decent 0-60 time of 6.5 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy for the 2.0T FrontTrak is 22 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined -- very frugal for a luxury sedan. The 2.0T Quattro achieves a still-impressive estimated 21/29/24 with the automatic and 21/31/25 with the manual.

Safety

The 2011 Audi A4 comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. Rear-seat side airbags are optional on the Premium Plus and Prestige, while a blind-spot warning system is optional on the Prestige. Also available is an "Active Braking Guard" feature that's part of the adaptive cruise control optional on the Prestige. If an imminent collision is detected, the system alerts the driver and primes the brakes for full stopping power.

In the government's new, more strenuous crash testing for 2011, the A4 earned an overall rating of four stars out of a possible five, with four stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side crash protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the A4 earned perfect ratings of "Good" in both frontal-offset and side impact crash testing, and that was without the optional rear-seat airbags.

In Edmunds brake testing, an A4 Avant with the Sport package came to a stop from 60 mph in an astoundingly short 103 feet -- about the same as a Porsche 911. Without the Sport package, an A4 Quattro sedan stopped in an average but still acceptable 123 feet.

Driving

The 2011 Audi A4's handling is neutral and secure, especially when equipped with the all-wheel-drive system. It becomes downright athletic when you add the Sport package, though ride quality suffers (especially with the 19-inch wheels).

The turbocharged four-cylinder engine is a mixed bag. It gives the A4 class-competitive acceleration, but it doesn't sound as refined as a six-cylinder, and transmits some off-putting vibrations through the steering wheel.

Also of note is the optional Audi Drive Select system, which allows the driver to choose among three modes for ride compliance, steering effort and transmission responsiveness -- or enjoy custom settings via a fourth "Individual" mode. It's an interesting but pricey idea, and in testing we've noted it creates more drawbacks than solutions. Most shoppers should find the A4's standard suspension, steering and transmission calibrations perfectly adequate.

Interior

The 2010 A4's cabin is one of the nicest in its class. Surfaces are soft and nicely textured, while the standard leather upholstery trumps the vinyl leatherette in base-model BMWs and Benzes. The controls for most infotainment functions (dubbed MMI) are conveniently arrayed around the shift lever on models equipped with the navigation system, but cars without navigation have MMI on the dash, which is a much less convenient location. Navigation-equipped cars also get the newer, improved version of MMI. The A4's other controls are generally intuitive and well laid out, though accessing certain features can be an exercise in frustration. Adjusting something as simple as the fan speed, for example, is a two-step process.

The sedan's 12-cubic-foot trunk is average in size, so it's worth considering the Avant, as it offers 17.3 cubic feet. Fold the Avant's seatbacks down and you've got 51 cubic feet: a useful amount, though it is below average for a wagon because of the Audi's rakish rear-end styling.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Audi A4.

5(60%)
4(16%)
3(16%)
2(4%)
1(4%)
4.2
25 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Used to love Audis :(
audikate,08/16/2013
It absolutely breaks my heart to write this review (seriously, I'm emotionally attached to my Audis)... I have been driving Audi/VW for the past 15-16 years. This was my first new Audi purchase (I had previously bought used). Car was AWESOME for the first 1.5 years. In the past 6 months it has started an problem burning/consuming oil. First, I had to add one quart of oil between changes (every 5000 miles), which we are told is within spec for this Audi. It has progressively gotten worse and is now burning so much I have to add a quart every 750 miles. Audi would not do an oil consumption test until it got BELOW 800 miles. IF Audi fixes the problem, I think I'll have to switch brands. :(
Oil Oil Oil and it beeps too much
paul_p_2011_a4,04/01/2014
If you want a car that needs lots of oil, like a Qt once a month and that beeps a lot, (why) this is it/ Looks awesome, drives great and good in the snow (with snow tires) but it drinks oil and Audi of America will not fix the cars. Any Audi/VW with the 2.0T will consume oil. Up to 1 Qt every 1000 mi. Do the math, then but a Japanese or American car. I have had Audis for 20 years and this is it, Done.... Oh, If you open the door there is a loud beep/ warning that door open lights on, seatbelt, Gets old quick. Also controls for heat/radio/phone are too complicated with several clicks to get where you want. no "one touch" options.
Very good value for the money
leodc,06/14/2011
We purchased a brand new 2011 Audi 4 with the Premium package and so far 12K miles on it. After test driving BMW 3 series (even the Diesel), and Mercedes Benz C class (which is quite boring to drive), we decided to get an Audi 4 and it's been a nice ride so far. The only thing I miss (I used to own a GTI), is the fun to drive. But I surely don't miss going to the dealer every month for repairs.
My first Audi!
John S,03/30/2016
2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Been wanting an Audi since I was a kid. This one is my first, although it is used. A mint condition 2011 with 41k miles bought in early 2016. I REALLY debated over getting rid of my Ram pick-up, paid off mind you, for a few years of monthly payments. The monthly payments are well within my comfort zone, so I'm not crying poor mouth, but I'm the frugal type and view the payments as opportunity cost. As with any car purchase...........do your homework. As previously mentioned, years 2009 through 2011 are known for oil consumption issues (turbo engines only). This alone caused me severe pause. Not only did I go over the Carfax (work related to fixing this issue will be there if done by a reputable dealer) with a fine tooth comb, I actually called the shop, also on the Carfax, where my vehicle received all of it's milestone check-ups and spoke to the service people. They were kind enough to review the service history of my vehicle with me. My Audi has never been in for oil consumption problems. The service person told me that it was unlikely that I'd experience this given the mileage......it should have popped up by now. I also called Audi of America and confirmed that Audi has agreed to cover all repairs related to the oil consumption issue for 8 years or 80,000 miles. Whichever comes first. So with that final nugget of information I took the plunge. The car rides wonderfully and is extremely comfortable. It took a while to get used to all of the buttons and gizmos (my A4 is a loaded premium package) but I feel so spoiled now when driving. I absolutely love the AWD (Quattro) but have noticed understeer when hitting a corner a little too hot. It's not horrible, but you do need to muscle up a bit when turning into a corner at an above average rate of speed. Very satisfied and am hoping that this is my starter car for what will be a long relationship with Audi.
See all 25 reviews of the 2011 Audi A4
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
211 hp @ 4300 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
211 hp @ 4300 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
211 hp @ 4300 rpm
See all Used 2011 Audi A4 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2011 Audi A4

Used 2011 Audi A4 Overview

The Used 2011 Audi A4 is offered in the following submodels: A4 Sedan, A4 Wagon. Available styles include 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and 2.0T Avant Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Audi A4?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Audi A4 trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro is priced between $8,400 and$13,411 with odometer readings between 68324 and112648 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Audi A4 2.0T Avant Premium quattro is priced between $10,195 and$13,995 with odometer readings between 92485 and97933 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Audi A4 2.0T Premium is priced between $11,995 and$11,995 with odometer readings between 46532 and53473 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro is priced between $15,995 and$15,995 with odometer readings between 51542 and51542 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Audi A4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Audi A4 for sale near. There are currently 12 used and CPO 2011 A4s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,400 and mileage as low as 46532 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Audi A4.

Can't find a used 2011 Audi A4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi A4 for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,909.

Find a used Audi for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,276.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi A4 for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $13,317.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,288.

