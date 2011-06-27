Vehicle overview

In the ongoing horsepower war raging among luxury brands, the 2011 Audi A4 has essentially declared itself neutral, the automotive equivalent of Switzerland. While others from around the world duke it out with six-cylinders and ever-increasing power numbers, the A4 makes due with a turbocharged four-cylinder good for only 211 horses. This might seem as if Audi is deliberately limiting the A4's appeal, but in reality the A4 manages to nearly match (or better) the acceleration of its competitors while simultaneously offering impressive fuel economy and the reassurance of available all-wheel drive.

The A4 has never really been known for its performance, though. Instead, it has been (and continues to be) a car defined by a high-quality interior, one that's typically the benchmark in its class. While perhaps not as visually interesting as some of its competitors, the A4's typically German cabin nevertheless has a rich ambiance. Add to it a decent-sized backseat and trunk and the A4's cabin is suitably practical as well. The A4 Avant wagon isn't exceptionally roomy, but it does give you more versatility than the sedan can manage. Plus, it looks pretty darn snazzy with its aggressively tapered roof line.

In terms of driving, the A4 does a commendable job of balancing ride and handling, placing it somewhere in the middle (neutral once again!) of the comfort-to-sport spectrum. Should you desire a more aggressively tuned car, one of several available sport packages should tighten up the A4 to your liking. If that still isn't enough and if you're seeking more power, Audi offers the higher-performance S4 sedan (reviewed separately), which we've found to be a more compelling driver's car than a BMW 335i.

As you can tell, we're fans of the 2011 Audi A4 -- especially the Avant. However, in its class are several highly acclaimed rivals. The 2011 BMW 3 Series is the popular rock star that's more compelling to drive. The 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is an impeccably built stalwart, while the overachieving Infiniti G37 boasts far more power for the same amount of money. Even the 2011 Volkswagen CC is probably worth a look. But if you're OK sitting on the sidelines of the horsepower war, sticking with the A4 is an excellent choice.