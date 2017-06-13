2018 Audi A4 Review
Pros & Cons
- Cabin looks cool and is impeccably constructed
- Cutting-edge and easy-to-use safety and technology features
- Backseat is spacious enough for adults
- Turbocharged engine provides quick acceleration
- Some initial hesitation from transmission when accelerating
- Lack of feedback from steering limits driver involvement
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which A4 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.2 / 10
The 2018 Audi A4 delivers just about everything we expect from a small luxury sedan. There's quick acceleration, a comfortable ride, and the latest connectivity and navigation technologies. But the fact that it does it without overwhelming you makes it, at least for the time being, the car to get in the segment.
The A4 is a joy to drive, whether you're slicing your way through mountain switchbacks or just tackling your daily commute. On the inside, Audi's understated yet attractive interior design makes operating all of the many high-tech features easy, thanks to the intuitive MMI infotainment system and smartly placed physical buttons for more common functions. To top it off, the A4 also provides plenty of space and comfort for front and rear passengers, accommodating even taller adults in back.
Trust us, you'll want this car on your short list.
Notably, we picked the 2018 Audi A4 as one of Edmunds' Best AWD Sedans for 2018.
2018 Audi A4 models
The 2017 Audi A4 is a small luxury sedan available in three main trim levels: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. A more fuel-efficient A4 Ultra subtrim is also available in conjunction with the Premium and Premium Plus trims. Under the hood is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (252 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque). The A4 Ultra's engine is less powerful (190 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque) but gets better fuel economy.
Front-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive (called Quattro in Audi lingo) optional. A seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission comes with all A4s. A six-speed manual transmission is also available but only on all-wheel-drive A4s. The Ultra is offered only with front-wheel drive. Unless you really want maximum fuel economy, we'd suggest sticking with the regular A4 engine instead of the Ultra. You'll feel the power difference.
Standard feature highlights for the A4 Premium include 17-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlights, a forward collision mitigation system, adjustable drive settings (Audi's Drive Select), a sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, heated power front seats, tri-zone climate control and folding rear seatbacks. Standard technology features include a rearview camera, Audi's MMI infotainment system with a 7-inch central display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and a 10-speaker audio system with two USB ports.
The optional Convenience package adds auto-dimming and power-folding side mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, driver-seat memory settings and satellite radio.
Our favorite is the next step up, the Premium Plus. You get the Convenience package features as standard, along with 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, sporty (S line) exterior styling flourishes, front and rear parking sensors, and a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen surround-sound audio system. Audi's blind-spot and rear-facing crash mitigation system, Side Assist and Pre Sense Rear, is also standard.
The main option for the Premium Plus is the Navigation and Telematics package. This gets you with Audi Connect online services (includes a 4G LTE connection and Wi-Fi), a digital instrument cluster (Virtual Cockpit) and an upgraded version of MMI with an enhanced 8.3-inch display, navigation, voice controls and fingertip-scrawl recognition.
Finally, there's the top-of-the-line A4 Prestige. It comes with all of the above as standard plus a head-up display, additional interior ambient lighting, a top-down parking camera system, lane departure warning and intervention, and upgraded interior trim.
Notable options packages include the Sport, Sport Plus, Cold Weather and Warm Weather packages.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our Full Test of the 2017 Audi A4 2.0T Prestige Quattro Sedan (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 7-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current A4 has received only minor feature revisions. Our findings remain applicable to this year's model.
Driving8.5
Comfort8.0
Interior8.5
Utility8.0
Technology
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.2 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Audi A4.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the A4 models:
- Audi Pre Sense City
- Detects the threat of a front collision, warns the driver and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't act.
- Audi Active Lane Assist
- Alerts you if you start to drift out of your lane without signaling and can steer to help nudge you back.
- Audi Connect
- Use Audi Connect for a variety of services, including summoning roadside assistance if needed. In an accident, emergency responders are contacted automatically.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the A4
Related Used 2018 Audi A4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4