The Used 2018 Audi A4 is offered in the following submodels: A4 Sedan. Available styles include 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI ultra Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium Plus 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium Plus Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Audi A4 trim styles: The Used 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro is priced between $26,495 and $34,999 with odometer readings between 11241 and 40240 miles.

The Used 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro is priced between $22,995 and $29,481 with odometer readings between 18497 and 55225 miles.

The Used 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro Summer of Audi is priced between $28,499 and $32,530 with odometer readings between 19198 and 40764 miles.

The Used 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro is priced between $31,781 and $36,998 with odometer readings between 10635 and 26708 miles.

The Used 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium Plus is priced between $26,520 and $29,450 with odometer readings between 14650 and 31037 miles.

The Used 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium Summer of Audi is priced between $27,599 and $27,599 with odometer readings between 11295 and 11295 miles.

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

