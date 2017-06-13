  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.2 / 10
Consumer Rating
(26)
2018 Audi A4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Cabin looks cool and is impeccably constructed
  • Cutting-edge and easy-to-use safety and technology features
  • Backseat is spacious enough for adults
  • Turbocharged engine provides quick acceleration
  • Some initial hesitation from transmission when accelerating
  • Lack of feedback from steering limits driver involvement
Which A4 does Edmunds recommend?

The midrange A4 Premium Plus trim builds on the already generous features list of the base Premium model, and its price is still pretty reasonable. This is the A4 version we'd want. You can get the Premium Plus with Audi's all-digital gauge cluster display in the Tech package and a Sport package with sportier suspension settings and front seats with larger bolsters. You might as well get all-wheel drive because it enhances the car's performance and gives you added traction in bad weather.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.2 / 10

The 2018 Audi A4 delivers just about everything we expect from a small luxury sedan. There's quick acceleration, a comfortable ride, and the latest connectivity and navigation technologies. But the fact that it does it without overwhelming you makes it, at least for the time being, the car to get in the segment.

The A4 is a joy to drive, whether you're slicing your way through mountain switchbacks or just tackling your daily commute. On the inside, Audi's understated yet attractive interior design makes operating all of the many high-tech features easy, thanks to the intuitive MMI infotainment system and smartly placed physical buttons for more common functions. To top it off, the A4 also provides plenty of space and comfort for front and rear passengers, accommodating even taller adults in back.

Trust us, you'll want this car on your short list.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Audi A4 as one of Edmunds' Best AWD Sedans for 2018.

2018 Audi A4 models

The 2017 Audi A4 is a small luxury sedan available in three main trim levels: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. A more fuel-efficient A4 Ultra subtrim is also available in conjunction with the Premium and Premium Plus trims. Under the hood is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (252 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque). The A4 Ultra's engine is less powerful (190 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque) but gets better fuel economy.

Front-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive (called Quattro in Audi lingo) optional. A seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission comes with all A4s. A six-speed manual transmission is also available but only on all-wheel-drive A4s. The Ultra is offered only with front-wheel drive. Unless you really want maximum fuel economy, we'd suggest sticking with the regular A4 engine instead of the Ultra. You'll feel the power difference.

Standard feature highlights for the A4 Premium include 17-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlights, a forward collision mitigation system, adjustable drive settings (Audi's Drive Select), a sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, heated power front seats, tri-zone climate control and folding rear seatbacks. Standard technology features include a rearview camera, Audi's MMI infotainment system with a 7-inch central display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and a 10-speaker audio system with two USB ports.

The optional Convenience package adds auto-dimming and power-folding side mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, driver-seat memory settings and satellite radio.

Our favorite is the next step up, the Premium Plus. You get the Convenience package features as standard, along with 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, sporty (S line) exterior styling flourishes, front and rear parking sensors, and a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen surround-sound audio system. Audi's blind-spot and rear-facing crash mitigation system, Side Assist and Pre Sense Rear, is also standard.

The main option for the Premium Plus is the Navigation and Telematics package. This gets you with Audi Connect online services (includes a 4G LTE connection and Wi-Fi), a digital instrument cluster (Virtual Cockpit) and an upgraded version of MMI with an enhanced 8.3-inch display, navigation, voice controls and fingertip-scrawl recognition.

Finally, there's the top-of-the-line A4 Prestige. It comes with all of the above as standard plus a head-up display, additional interior ambient lighting, a top-down parking camera system, lane departure warning and intervention, and upgraded interior trim.

Notable options packages include the Sport, Sport Plus, Cold Weather and Warm Weather packages.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our Full Test of the 2017 Audi A4 2.0T Prestige Quattro Sedan (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 7-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current A4 has received only minor feature revisions. Our findings remain applicable to this year's model.

Driving

8.5
The Audi A4 Prestige's smooth and powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder produces excellent acceleration. Strong brakes and sharp handling also help make the A4 enjoyable to drive. But the A4's steering limits driver engagement.

Acceleration

9.0
This is an impressively quick and smooth car. The A4's engine is quieter than other turbo four-cylinder engines, too. A zero-to-60-mph time of 5.3 seconds is a full second quicker than previous-generation A4s and matches the BMW 328i for the quickest-in-class base engine.

Braking

9.5
The moderately firm pedal feel and travel length offer easy modulation in all instances. In our panic-stop test, the A4 stopped from 60 mph in a very impressive 99 feet. Sticky, zero-cost optional summer tires clearly had a lot to do with that, but it's still a remarkable result.

Steering

7.0
Steering is the A4's dynamic weak point. There is a numbness to it regardless of the three available settings (Comfort, Auto and Dynamic), and it does not engage the driver as well as the best competitors do. It's linear and well-weighted, but feedback is lacking.

Handling

8.5
The A4 might not engage with the driver quite like a Cadillac ATS, but there is no denying its impressive traction (thanks to the optional all-wheel drive and sticky summer tires), flat cornering and stability in emergency situations.

Drivability

7.5
There's some initial delay from the automatic transmission as soon as you step on the gas, and that may irritate some drivers in traffic. The engine stop-start system is also noticeable and can further delay acceleration.

Comfort

8.0
Like many sedans in the class, the A4 has a bias toward sport over luxury. The seats and ride are on the firm side, but they also encourage support and control, respectively. It's also quieter than before, with the engine emitting less of an uncouth growl as its predecessor and many rival engines.

Seat comfort

8.0
The optional sport seats are our favorite for the adjustable thigh support, but the standard seats are praiseworthy in their own right. Both are firmly padded and well shaped for hours of comfortable touring.

Ride comfort

8.0
The standard suspension is firm with controlled body motions and no impact harshness — typical of German sedans. The optional adaptive suspension is overly stiff in Dynamic mode, and the modest gains in handling don't justify the cost.

Noise & vibration

8.0
The new engine is smoother and quieter than the one in the previous generation A4, as well as the engines of many rivals. The interior is as quiet as those of competing sedans, with a somewhat elevated tire noise due to our test car's optional summer tires.

Interior

8.5
The stylish, functional and well-built cabin puts an emphasis on technology. The optional Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster gets most of the attention, re-creating analog gauges while also displaying navigation and entertainment information.

Ease of use

8.5
Audi's elegantly simple design translates to an easy-to-use cockpit with logically placed controls. The virtual gauge cluster takes some getting used to, but it becomes second nature in no time.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
The doors are large, and the roof is not aggressively raked, reducing the chances of bonking your head. Likewise, the front seats' side bolsters aren't prominent enough to impede access.

Roominess

9.0
Long gone are the days when the A4 was a compact car. Take a seat inside and you might think you're in a midsize sedan, with sufficient legroom for four amply sized adults aboard. And even 6-footers will find enough headroom in back.

Visibility

8.5
Visibility is good all around thanks to narrow roof pillars, augmented by the standard rearview camera and collision warning system. Besides looking cool, the Virtual Cockpit instruments and head-up display also help keep the driver's eyes on the road.

Quality

9.0
Audi keeps setting new quality benchmarks for cabin materials and construction. The Mercedes C-Class might appear more luxurious, but a closer look gives the A4's better-made cabin an advantage.

Utility

8.0
In terms of size, the A4's cargo and storage are typical for the class, but the A4 gets additional consideration for the 40/20/40-split folding rear seats that allow for greater flexibility when transporting passengers and larger objects.

Small-item storage

The A4 has plenty of storage for your personal items.

Cargo space

Cargo capacity is about average for the class at 13 cubic feet. The trunk's opening is sufficiently wide, and cutouts on each side provide extra width for golf clubs or netted storage areas.

Technology

The revised MMI controller is now better positioned for drivers of varying size. There's a bit of a learning curve to the MMI system, but with some familiarization, it becomes easier to operate. On the bright side, the adaptive cruise control is one of the more refined systems out there.

Audio & navigation

The high-mounted infotainment screen and redundant instrument panel display keep your eyes up, reducing distraction. Sharp-looking graphics and legible text make the system even more user-friendly.

Smartphone integration

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on all A4s, giving users a familiar interface and the ability to receive and send texts with minimal distraction.

Voice control

Voice recognition is accurate, and in many cases it can be operated using plain English.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Audi A4.

5(77%)
4(11%)
3(12%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
26 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

3rd A4 in a row, this one better than ever!
Alex H.,02/15/2018
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
Best car I've ever owned, hands down. I am a 3 time A4 owner and love the significant improvements they've made in the 2018. Sport Package and Black Optics set off the look and the front sport seats grip my body in spirited driving. Dynamic blend of performance and luxury. 100% would buy again
Very different from any car I ever owned.
albert,08/12/2018
2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
Easily the best machine I have owned or driven. The A4 is light on its feet and will simply outrun my former Subbie WRX and does not rob you of your dental fillings doing it. Fit and finish is excellent. I like the styling. Not so much flourish and swoops as now appears the vogue with Lexus. I also have owned Lexus IS 250. Not even close to Audi anymore. Don't know what Lexus is thinking these days.
Audi leads the way
J. Vandercrake,10/10/2017
2.0 TFSI Premium quattro w/Prod. End 6/18 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
2018 improvements make the purchase of the new A4 a solid investment that will provide enjoyment and a sense of pride for years to come. We recently replaced our 2009 A4 with 121,000 trouble free miles with a new 2018 A4 Premium Plus Quattro. Both cars are from AudiTampa purchased and serviced there.
New Owner
C Karas,12/31/2017
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro w/Prod. End 6/18 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
Have now owned the car for 7 months and went in with high expectations. Happy to say they have all been exceeded. Great drive, excellent handling, great technology. Exceeded all expectations. Just keeps getting better!
See all 26 reviews of the 2018 Audi A4
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2018 Audi A4 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the A4 models:

Audi Pre Sense City
Detects the threat of a front collision, warns the driver and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't act.
Audi Active Lane Assist
Alerts you if you start to drift out of your lane without signaling and can steer to help nudge you back.
Audi Connect
Use Audi Connect for a variety of services, including summoning roadside assistance if needed. In an accident, emergency responders are contacted automatically.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Audi A4

Used 2018 Audi A4 Overview

The Used 2018 Audi A4 is offered in the following submodels: A4 Sedan. Available styles include 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI ultra Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium Plus 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium Plus Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Audi A4?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Audi A4 trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro is priced between $26,495 and$34,999 with odometer readings between 11241 and40240 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro is priced between $22,995 and$29,481 with odometer readings between 18497 and55225 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro Summer of Audi is priced between $28,499 and$32,530 with odometer readings between 19198 and40764 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro is priced between $31,781 and$36,998 with odometer readings between 10635 and26708 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium Plus is priced between $26,520 and$29,450 with odometer readings between 14650 and31037 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium Summer of Audi is priced between $27,599 and$27,599 with odometer readings between 11295 and11295 miles.

Which used 2018 Audi A4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Audi A4 for sale near. There are currently 20 used and CPO 2018 A4s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $22,995 and mileage as low as 10635 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Audi A4.

Can't find a used 2018 Audi A4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi A4 for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,238.

Find a used Audi for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $25,565.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi A4 for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $15,069.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $14,391.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Audi A4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

