Vehicle overview

The Audi A4 has been so good for so long that it's easy to take this entry-level luxury sedan's excellence for granted. Its styling is familiar but still attractive, while its cabin is what we've come to expect from Audi terms of elegant design and superior quality. The features list is generous, yet the A4 typically undercuts the prices on its German rivals. And while certain competitors are more memorable to drive, the A4 still finds a nice middle ground between the sport and comfort sides of the spectrum.

For 2014, the Audi A4 is even better. For starters, the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine has been given a 9-hp bump up to 220. People used to scoff at the idea of a luxury sedan with only four cylinders, but it's actually pretty commonplace now, as the fuel economy benefits of a four-cylinder generally outweigh whatever social stigma you might feel for not getting a six-cylinder. Plus, with 258 pound-feet of torque on tap, the A4 will never be seriously described as slow. And, if you want something quicker, the superb 2014 Audi S4 (/audi/s4/2014/) performance model is just a heftier car payment away.

While the 2014 A4's performance has been improved, the high-quality interior is still the car's main draw. While perhaps not as visually interesting as some of its competitors, the A4's typically German cabin nevertheless has a rich ambience. Add to it a decent-sized backseat and trunk and the Audi's cabin is suitably practical as well.

In case you can't tell, we're rather fond of the 2014 Audi A4, though it does compete against some awfully impressive small luxury sedans. The BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class are chief among them, offering similar refinement and driving experiences. The Cadillac ATS, Lexus IS and Volvo S60 are also solid choices, while the new Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class could be a more stylish, cost-effective alternative. Many of those competing models may be newer, better-looking or offer more value for your money, but only the BMW could claim to be as well-rounded as the 2014 Audi A4.