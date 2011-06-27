  1. Home
2014 Audi A4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • High-quality cabin
  • good fuel economy
  • sporty handling
  • excellent crash test scores
  • less expensive than German rivals.
  • Unintuitive standard control layout.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though entry-level luxury sedan competitors are plenty, the 2014 Audi A4's commendable blend of attributes is hard to beat.

Vehicle overview

The Audi A4 has been so good for so long that it's easy to take this entry-level luxury sedan's excellence for granted. Its styling is familiar but still attractive, while its cabin is what we've come to expect from Audi terms of elegant design and superior quality. The features list is generous, yet the A4 typically undercuts the prices on its German rivals. And while certain competitors are more memorable to drive, the A4 still finds a nice middle ground between the sport and comfort sides of the spectrum.

For 2014, the Audi A4 is even better. For starters, the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine has been given a 9-hp bump up to 220. People used to scoff at the idea of a luxury sedan with only four cylinders, but it's actually pretty commonplace now, as the fuel economy benefits of a four-cylinder generally outweigh whatever social stigma you might feel for not getting a six-cylinder. Plus, with 258 pound-feet of torque on tap, the A4 will never be seriously described as slow. And, if you want something quicker, the superb 2014 Audi S4 (/audi/s4/2014/) performance model is just a heftier car payment away.

While the 2014 A4's performance has been improved, the high-quality interior is still the car's main draw. While perhaps not as visually interesting as some of its competitors, the A4's typically German cabin nevertheless has a rich ambience. Add to it a decent-sized backseat and trunk and the Audi's cabin is suitably practical as well.

In case you can't tell, we're rather fond of the 2014 Audi A4, though it does compete against some awfully impressive small luxury sedans. The BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class are chief among them, offering similar refinement and driving experiences. The Cadillac ATS, Lexus IS and Volvo S60 are also solid choices, while the new Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class could be a more stylish, cost-effective alternative. Many of those competing models may be newer, better-looking or offer more value for your money, but only the BMW could claim to be as well-rounded as the 2014 Audi A4.

2014 Audi A4 models

The 2014 Audi A4 is offered only as a sedan, though the Audi Allroad is effectively the wagon version. There is also a higher-performance version of the sedan known as the S4. Both are reviewed separately.

Trim levels are broken into three tiers: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. Standard features for the Premium include 17-inch wheels; automatic headlights; front and rear foglights; automatic wipers; a sunroof; cruise control; automatic climate control; a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel; eight-way power front seats with four-way driver lumbar adjustment; leather upholstery; a dash-mounted Multi Media Interface, or MMI; Bluetooth phone connectivity; and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack, an iPod interface and satellite radio. Options include a navigation system (with voice controls and console-mounted MMI), a Cold Weather package (heated front seats and a 60/40-split folding rear seat) and an S line style package, which adds 18-inch wheels, xenon headlights and sportier exterior trim.

The Premium Plus comes standard with the Cold Weather and S line packages and further adds keyless ignition/entry, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, tri-zone automatic climate control and driver seat memory functions. The MMI Navigation plus package has the Premium's navigation system, but further adds front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, Bluetooth audio connectivity and Audi connect (enhanced Web-based navigation, information and WiFi access). Also optional are a blind-spot monitoring system and a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.

The Prestige includes all of the above as standard plus adaptive xenon headlights. Exclusive to the Prestige is the optional Driver Select package, which adds adaptive cruise control, adaptive steering and adjustable vehicle settings known as Audi Drive Select. A power rear sunshade is also available.

Optional on both the Premium Plus and Prestige is the Sport package, which adds a sport-tuned suspension and front sport seats. Also available is the Audi Exclusive Line Interior package that adds upgraded leather upholstery and special interior trim. The Black Optic package features 19-inch wheels and gloss black exterior trim.

2014 Highlights

For 2014, the Audi A4 produces 220 horsepower, up from 211 a year ago. A few more features, including Bluetooth and an iPod interface, are now standard.

Performance & mpg

Every 2014 Audi A4 is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 220 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. Front-wheel drive and a continuously variable transmission (CVT) are standard, while all-wheel drive is available with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission. Audi estimates that any of these powertrain variations will bring the A4 from zero to 60 in 6.2-6.6 seconds, which would be an average time for this class.

EPA-estimated fuel economy is 27 mpg combined (24 mpg city/32 mpg highway) with FWD and the CVT. It drops slightly to 26 mpg combined (22 mpg city/32 mpg highway) with AWD and the manual transmission, and then further to 24 mpg combined (20 mpg city/29 mpg highway) with AWD and the automatic.

Safety

The 2014 Audi A4 comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. A blind-spot warning system is optional on the Premium Plus and standard on the Prestige. Rear seat airbags are optional on all trims, while the Prestige can be equipped with an adaptive cruise control system that warns the driver and primes the brakes should it detect an impending collision. Front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera are optional as well.

In Edmunds brake testing, an A4 with summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 108 feet. This is excellent, though typical of a premium-brand car with summer tires.

In government crash tests, the A4 received a perfect five stars in every category, while the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave last year's A4 the best possible score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal offset, side and roof-strength tests. It did receive the worst rating of "Poor" in the IIHS's new small-overlap frontal offset crash test, but few cars have been subjected to this test, and a majority received similarly low ratings.

Driving

The 2014 Audi A4's turbocharged four-cylinder may not be the most thrilling or aurally pleasing engine in the world, but it can still pin you to your seat when you put the gas pedal to the floor. Ample torque allows for quick bursts of acceleration around town and stress-free merging onto highways. For the rare individual who desires more, the sport-focused S4 should more than suffice.

Around turns, the A4 demonstrates a balanced and secure feel, but with a slight edge of athleticism that puts it on equal footing with the BMW 3 Series sedan. Likewise, it also maintains a high level of comfort. Opting for all-wheel drive further enhances its capabilities and driver confidence. More performance-minded drivers may find the optional Sport package to their liking, though be prepared for a slightly harsher ride quality.

Interior

The 2014 Audi A4 features one of the best cabins in its class. The interior's austere design lends an air of adult seriousness, while the top-notch materials send a message of sophisticated refinement. The use of real leather as standard equipment also gives the Audi an advantage over its competitors from BMW and Mercedes, which use premium vinyl.

Even though the A4 is considered a small entry-level luxury car, the interior space is more akin to a midsize sedan. Rear outboard seats provide enough head- and legroom to comfortably accommodate a typical adult. The 12.4-cubic-foot trunk is only average in size.

Infotainment functions are controlled by Audi's MMI. This consists of a small knob surrounded by buttons that together control menus on a central screen. Overall, it's an effective interface, though some audio functions are buried in menus and, in practice, we've found BMW's iDrive and Mercedes' COMAND systems a bit more intuitive to use. Also, A4s without navigation have the MMI controller located on the dash instead of the center console, which isn't as convenient to operate.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Audi A4.

5(80%)
4(7%)
3(0%)
2(13%)
1(0%)
4.5
15 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

New a4 premium plus
ginter2,11/30/2013
2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Just traded in my 2011 A5. The difference is dramatic. Bought with every possible upgrade. If you like a hard drive German machine this is it. I tested the A6 and thought I was in a Lexus. I got the black optics pkg with 19" wheels. I love the hard feel. Plenty of power. I put the car in dynamic mode and it reminds me of my 1970 TR6. It's a blast. Ok so it's not as pretty as my A5 but it drives like a sports car. The downside is all the electronics. Way to difficult to master. But if pure driving is what your looking for you found it. To update my listing. MPG not what I had expected. Only getting about 26.5 . Very disappointed with the summer tire I just had to replace @ 21,000. Car could use some more HP. Otherwise the car still runs and looks great. Debating moving away from Audi when lease is up. This is my 4 Audi in a row. Possibly moving to Lexus as the BMW's are just too small.
great new toy
idcal,12/20/2014
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Long term ex-Acura guy who loves manual transmissions. I really don't understand where Acura is shifting its target demographics, which is a pity, as they used to have such sweet packages. They no longer offer manual transmissions in cars worth buying. After long research the manual A4 quattro hit the sweet spot for features, quality and price. Drove one and got instantly hooked. So much technology, so nicely packaged on top of a mechanically exquisite car. A car that shares an engine and transmission with the Golf GTI, but packaged so much better. A blast to drive. _____________________________________________________________ Update after 2.5 years of ownership. Still enjoying the car, although the wife drives it more frequently these days. In the meantime I also acquired a BMW M235i, which I love, but that only completes my car ownership experience between the two cars. Audi is still the more comfortable and the go to car for any longer family trip. The BMW is the car to be in when alone and on shorter trips. The Audi is for family trips and for when I'm getting tired of the firmer BMW ride. Audi has a great suspension, firm enough to have an adequate attitude, but soft enough to be comfortable in most conditions. With good winter tires Audi is unbeatable in snow and ice. You don't get the thrills of the BMW acceleration, and precise handling, but you don't need that most of the time, and what you get in the Audi is plenty adequate for a very decent price. I also love the Quattro Torsen implementation. I just can't understand why Audi is messing up with such a great system for the more complex and likely less reliable Haldex in the newer designs. BTW, when researching my BMW I rode all sorts of other cars. I just can't go back to the over pampered and mushy experience in the Japanese cars. Don't get me wrong, they're great for the right people, just not for me.
Two for the road
norwayboy,06/17/2014
Within 2 weeks of buying our A4 we took it on a 5000 mile tour to see friends and family. The car handles like a sports car but offers as comfortable and quiet ride as a limo. Despite driving in several Western States with speed limits of either 70 or 75 mph, we managed a 31+ mpg figure and that includes driving over both the Sierra and Rocky Mountains.
Smoothest car
Seattle Car enthusiast,08/07/2015
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
After owning a few BMWs and a Lexus, I was dead set on getting something cheaper. Walked into the dealer to buy a GTI and left with a 2014 A4 with the Black Optics package. First off - astounding looking car. Audi has come a long way from the 'bubbly' design of early 2000s. Secondly, it's the smoothest car I've ever driven. That's coming from someone who owned a 550, 135 and RX over the past decade. It's undoubtedly due to the higher torque at lower revs as well as amazing steering feel. One thing I wished: I think the car could do with a bit more power at the higher end (3-4k revs); but it doesn't necessarily need it for most Americans' driving style. Overall, amazing car, buy it and don't worry about a thing.
See all 15 reviews of the 2014 Audi A4
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 4450 rpm
MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 4450 rpm
MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
220 hp @ 4450 rpm
MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 4450 rpm
See all Used 2014 Audi A4 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 Audi A4

Used 2014 Audi A4 Overview

The Used 2014 Audi A4 is offered in the following submodels: A4 Sedan. Available styles include 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0T Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), 2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Audi A4?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Audi A4 trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro is priced between $12,995 and$19,183 with odometer readings between 31269 and94689 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro is priced between $13,930 and$16,999 with odometer readings between 46067 and77654 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium is priced between $14,611 and$14,611 with odometer readings between 54320 and54320 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Audi A4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Audi A4 for sale near. There are currently 13 used and CPO 2014 A4s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,995 and mileage as low as 31269 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Audi A4.

Can't find a used 2014 Audi A4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi A4 for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,941.

Find a used Audi for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $11,186.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi A4 for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $23,935.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $20,112.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Audi A4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

