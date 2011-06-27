  1. Home
2007 Audi A4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • High-quality cabin, agile handling, high crash-test scores, available in multiple body styles, all-wheel-drive availability.
  • Tight rear seat, 2.0T a little light on low-end torque.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Audi A4 is comfortable, sporty, and surefooted on slippery roads. With a price tag a few grand less than a comparably equipped BMW 3 Series, it's a smart choice.

Vehicle overview

Introduced in the mid-1990s, the Audi A4 was the vehicle responsible for kicking the company out of its late '80s and early '90s funk. With its classy styling, comfortable ride, well-weighted steering and buttoned-down suspension, that first A4 attracted a whole new fan base for Audi. More than a decade later, the latest A4 (now in its third generation) is still taking up the point position.The 2007 Audi A4 may be the company's entry-level luxury car, but it doesn't give much away except space to its larger siblings. A stylish cabin boasting fine fit and finish is one evident Audi trait, and the A4 upholds this tradition. But there's more to the A4 than just a nice interior. Thanks to its available quattro all-wheel-drive system, the A4 is capable of providing both enhanced traction on slippery roads and better road-holding on dry pavement. Additionally, Audi has fitted the car with two impressive direct-injection engines: a powerful yet relatively frugal turbocharged 2.0-liter engine called the 2.0T, and a sweet-sounding 3.2-liter V6.The major news for the 2007 A4 is a full update for the Cabriolet body style. For the past couple of years, it was a bit behind in terms of receiving the latest mechanical A4 hardware. This year, the 1.8-liter turbo four and 3.0-liter V6 are gone and replaced with the 2.0T and 3.2. Other updates for the Cab include new exterior styling, a revised suspension design and a new, quieter convertible top.Aimed chiefly at BMW's 3 Series, the 2007 Audi A4 isn't quite as involving a drive as that benchmark sport sedan from Bavaria. The Audi also faces solid competition from the Lexus IS and the Volvo S40. But with a price tag thousands less than the Bimmer, a richer cabin than any of them, a wider choice of body styles and a well-rounded personality, the Audi A4 is a mandatory consideration for those shopping in the sport-oriented entry-level luxury car market.

2007 Audi A4 models

The 2007 Audi A4 is available in a full spectrum of body styles including sedan, convertible (Cabriolet) and wagon (Avant). The names of the two trim levels indicate which engine is employed: 2.0T and 3.2. The 2.0T's standard features include 16-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power driver seat, an in-dash six-CD changer and, for convertibles, an automatic top. The 3.2 adds 17-inch wheels, leather seating (with a power front-passenger seat) and real wood cabin accents.

For those wanting more, Audi offers three main option packages. The S line Package includes sport suspension tuning, 18-inch wheels with 235/40 performance tires, unique front and rear fascias and aluminum cabin accents. The Premium Package (available for the 2.0T) includes a glass sunroof, leather seating and 17-inch wheels. The Convenience Package includes a HomeLink transmitter, rain-sensing wipers, a power passenger seat, adaptive bi-xenon headlights, a trip computer and auto-dimming mirrors. Stand-alone options include Sirius satellite radio (which includes a Bose premium sound upgrade), a navigation system, power rear and manual side sunshades, rear parking sensors, and various wood and metallic cabin accents.

2007 Highlights

The most significant change for the 2007 Audi A4 family is the updating of the Cabriolet body style. In addition to adopting the refreshed styling and hardware already on the sedan and wagon, the Cabriolet features a new acoustic top that promises a quieter ride. Other updates this year include a revised "Symphony" audio system, which can now play MP3-encoded CDs, and some shuffling of features. The 2.0T gains a new four-spoke steering wheel but loses the option of having a driver seat/mirror memory feature or heated rear seats. The 3.2 gets a standard sunroof (excluding Cabriolet versions) and paddle-shifters for automatic transmission-equipped models. Finally, satellite radio choice is now limited to Sirius, and Audi's free maintenance program has been discontinued.

Performance & mpg

A pair of feisty engines sees duty in the Audi A4. The A4 2.0T comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four, good for 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque, while the A4 3.2 has a 3.2-liter V6 with 255 hp and 243 lb-ft of torque. Direct-injection technology for both engines means crisp, linear response. The 2.0T is a little light on torque down low, but once the tach sees 2,500 rpm, there's plenty of pull on tap. It's also pretty frugal, with an EPA highway mileage estimate that's more than 30 mpg. All wagons come with Audi's quattro all-wheel drive as standard, while the sedans and Cabriolets can be had in either front-wheel-drive or quattro guise. Buyers who choose an A4 quattro can have either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission, while front-drive A4s (except for the 2.0T sedan) come only with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that functions like a regular automatic but has no fixed gear ratios.

Safety

Virtually every modern safety feature, including stability control, antilock brakes (with electronic brakeforce distribution and brake assist), front seat-mounted side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags (except on Cabriolets) comes standard on the A4. Rear seat-mounted side airbags and a tire-pressure monitor are optional. In NHTSA crash tests, the A4 scored four stars out of five in frontal crashes, while side impact testing garnered five stars for front occupants and four stars for rear occupants. In IIHS crash testing, the A4 received the highest score possible of "Good" in both the frontal-offset and side-impact categories.

Driving

The 2007 Audi A4 is one of the most balanced cars in the entry-luxury segment in terms of ride and handling. It's comfortable in day-to-day driving, as the suspension soaks up most bumps and potholes. A4s equipped with the "S line" sport package provide expanded handling capabilities with less body roll and more outright grip. While the A4 still isn't as razor-sharp as the BMW 3 Series, the extra foul-weather traction afforded by the quattro all-wheel-drive system could justify the trade-off for many drivers.

Interior

Artfully designed and furnished with high-quality materials, the A4's cabin impresses immediately and continues to do so even after one has had the car for awhile. The seats may seem too firm for some folks, but they prove supportive and comfortable on long trips. Most controls are fairly intuitive, though the navigation system, like that of most German cars, takes some acclimatization. The new Cabriolet features an optional "Acoustic Top" that has more sound insulation than the prior soft top and thus promises a quieter ride, especially at freeway speeds. Maximum cargo capacity stands at 13.4 cubic feet for the sedan, while for the wagon, it's 27.8 cubes with the rear seats up and 60.6 cubes with those seats folded down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Audi A4.

5(64%)
4(27%)
3(7%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.5
145 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 145 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

10 years of ownership
Ben E,06/04/2017
3.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6A)
*10 years of ownership* after owning this car for almost 10 years I had decided to write a detailed review on my experience with this 2007 Audi A4 Quattro with the 3.2 engine. 0-80,000 miles absolutely problem free. During that one frame all that was done to the vehicle was routine oil changes (5,000 intervals as I do not personally think going 10,000 is a good idea), tires around 45,000 miles, I always use premium gasoline. 80,000-115,000: around 85,000 miles during service it was discovered that my valve cover gaskets were leaking oil that was around $250 with parts and labor. 95,000 miles I had all brakes replaced (pads, rotors on all four wheels) I ordered parts from Advance Auto Parts for $210 and still currently have them on the vehicle at 170,000 smooth as the Audi brand no need to pay for brand name very little brake dust as well. 112,000 miles I noticed that I could smell a burning oil. So I took it in to see what was wrong, the valve cover gasket appeared to be leaking again. So I had hen replace it once again. 115,000-145,000: no problems at all until 138,000 I noticed little drops of oil on my garage floor. I decided to take it in and was informed that my valve cover gasket looked like it was leaking again and that my rear main seal had a leak. At that point we figured that the actual valve cover itself may be warped. I decided to deal with the small drops of oil as I did not see it necessary to pay almost $3,000 to repair everything. I now have 170,000 miles on the car and it has never left me stranded. The key to keeping this car serviced it to find an independent mechanic that will treat you fairly. I see no need to replace this car anytime soon in the future.
Oil Consumption issues resolved
carissa,02/20/2012
This is for all consumers having Oil Consumption issues. I purchased my 07 A4 used with 54,500 miles on it. Right away I noticed the oil consumption problem. I tracked the consumption for about 10,000 miles and made sure the dealership knew the mileage everytime I had to put another qt in. The light was coming on down to just less than a 1000 miles to add a qt. I paid the out of pocket expense and the test came back that there was an issue. Audi Corp covered 85% of the repair and the dealership I purchased from, Elk Grove Audi, covered the remaining balance. Audi replaced the Piston rings. I now have close to 8000 miles since replacement and holding strong. Added 1 qt at 5000 mi.
Fantastic after 112k miles
ketchup77,11/17/2011
I bought my A4 new in July 2007 and I have NEVER had an issue with it after 112k miles. Sure it burns oil a bit, but keep a quart in the trunk and your good to go. This is a car that is fun to drive and built solid. The only complaint I have is the glove box hing broke and they wanted hundreds to replace the whole thing...not me...I went and bought a 2 dollar hinge at Ace Hardware and screwed it in and it works great. I hope to keep my A4 for many years to come.
Massive and frequent transmission failures
cnd1,10/05/2011
A more detailed report of my experience has been posted on NHTSA.GOV. The first transmission failed and was replaced under OEM warranty by an authorized Audi dealer at 36,120 miles. It continued to have mechanical issues such as shuttering, vibration, hesitation, leaks, etc. The 2nd transmission failed at 55,600 miles (less than 20,000 miles on the "new" transmission) while on the freeway traveling at 70 MPH. It occurred without warning. The car shifted into park, bucked and refused to accelerate. The 3rd transmission was installed under the Audi Pure Platinum Protection service, and after only 1,000 miles on the "new" transmission. it is showing signs of failing again.
See all 145 reviews of the 2007 Audi A4
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2007 Audi A4 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2007 Audi A4

Used 2007 Audi A4 Overview

The Used 2007 Audi A4 is offered in the following submodels: A4 Sedan, A4 Convertible, A4 Wagon. Available styles include 2.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 2.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), 3.2 quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6A), 3.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6A), 2.0T 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), 2.0T quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 3.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6M), 2.0T Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl CVT), 2.0T Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 3.2 Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6A), and 3.2 Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6M).

