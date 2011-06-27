*10 years of ownership* after owning this car for almost 10 years I had decided to write a detailed review on my experience with this 2007 Audi A4 Quattro with the 3.2 engine. 0-80,000 miles absolutely problem free. During that one frame all that was done to the vehicle was routine oil changes (5,000 intervals as I do not personally think going 10,000 is a good idea), tires around 45,000 miles, I always use premium gasoline. 80,000-115,000: around 85,000 miles during service it was discovered that my valve cover gaskets were leaking oil that was around $250 with parts and labor. 95,000 miles I had all brakes replaced (pads, rotors on all four wheels) I ordered parts from Advance Auto Parts for $210 and still currently have them on the vehicle at 170,000 smooth as the Audi brand no need to pay for brand name very little brake dust as well. 112,000 miles I noticed that I could smell a burning oil. So I took it in to see what was wrong, the valve cover gasket appeared to be leaking again. So I had hen replace it once again. 115,000-145,000: no problems at all until 138,000 I noticed little drops of oil on my garage floor. I decided to take it in and was informed that my valve cover gasket looked like it was leaking again and that my rear main seal had a leak. At that point we figured that the actual valve cover itself may be warped. I decided to deal with the small drops of oil as I did not see it necessary to pay almost $3,000 to repair everything. I now have 170,000 miles on the car and it has never left me stranded. The key to keeping this car serviced it to find an independent mechanic that will treat you fairly. I see no need to replace this car anytime soon in the future.

Read more