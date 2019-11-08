  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.1 / 10

2020 Audi R8

#3 Exotic sport coupe

What’s new

  • Refreshed exterior design
  • Standard R8 receives a power increase
  • New limited-edition Decennium model; RWS special edition is discontinued
  • R8 Plus is now called R8 Performance
  • Part of the second R8 generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Blissful, high-revving V10 engine
  • Comfortable ride and gorgeous interior
  • Standard all-wheel drive
  • Many of Audi's latest advanced driver safety aids aren't available
2020 Audi R8 Review

When the Audi R8 debuted for the 2008 model year, it captured the driving public's imagination with its sharp styling and stunning performance. The second-generation 2017 model upped the ante over its predecessor, and the latest evolution, the 2020 Audi R8, gets some welcome appearance updates and a power increase.

For 2020, the R8's appearance is slightly more angular up front, but there's still no mistaking it for anything but an R8. The anything-but-basic base R8 gets a power boost from 532 horsepower to 562 hp, while the more expensive R8 Performance (formerly the R8 Plus) remains unchanged at an inspiring 602 hp.

During the R8's run, V10 engines have been available for 10 years. And to commemorate that milestone, Audi is offering a new limited-edition Decennium model. The differences are purely cosmetic (and it only comes in metallic black), but with only 50 examples destined for the U.S., exclusivity is guaranteed.

Some rival sports cars are indeed better-suited for racetrack duty, while others provide more value or the latest in technology features. But with its high-revving non-turbocharged V10 engine and distinctive styling that still turns heads, the R8 will reward you with stirring performance and high levels of refinement.

Edmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

8.1 / 10
The Audi R8 V10 Performance easily earns high scores, and not just because it's a performance powerhouse. Its athleticism doesn't come at the expense of refinement or drivability, and its lustworthy status is upheld through craftsmanship and technology, justifying a $200,000 price tag.

The higher-performing R8 Performance gives up some comfort and niceties, which is why we suggest checking out the base R8.

How does it drive?

9.0
The Audi R8 V10 Performance delivers the performance expected of an exotic sports car. Acceleration is otherworldly, reaching 60 mph in only 3.0 seconds. Handling is also unflappable, and the brakes are consistent and trustworthy.

What's surprising, though, is how easy it is to explore its incredible capabilities and how pleasant it drives when you're not dropping the hammer. In addition to power, braking and grip, the R8's steering contributes a lot to the overall experience, with appropriate effort at low and high speeds, quick responses, and a decent amount of feedback.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
Even though the R8 has impressive performance capabilities, comfort doesn't suffer as a result. The ride quality is appropriately stiff but not jarring. It has just enough compliance to filter out harsh impacts, and the standard R8's adaptive suspension should give an even broader range. The interior is also praiseworthy for its ability to keep road and wind noise at bay, allowing you to enjoy the glorious V10 growl.

We really only knock the R8 Performance for the sport seats that have no seatback adjustments. The side bolstering is also a bit too aggressive, which could be problematic for wider-bodied passengers. The seats in the base R8 are more accommodating though slightly less sporty.

How’s the interior?

8.0
The sleek, understated design blends with high technology for a modern cabin that's easy to acclimate to. Getting in doesn't require any contortions, but the low seats and roofline, combined with a wide side sill, will require a bit more effort from taller occupants. For the average-size driver, the aggressive seats and cockpit will fit like a tailored suit, but larger occupants might feel as if things have shrunk a bit in the wash.

The R8 gives the sensation of a more spacious coupe, with a simple dash and no central infotainment screen. Functions typically operated through touchscreens are moved to the instrument panel. Operation is handled through the numerous steering wheel controls.

How’s the tech?

8.0
Audi's MMI infotainment system remains one of the best in the industry for its wide array of functions and ease of use. Some people, though, may be initially thrown off by having almost all functions run through the instrument panel instead of secondary screens. Some of the more advanced safety features are absent, but in an engaging sports car like this, they're not missed.

How’s the storage?

6.0
Sports cars aren't regarded for their practicality, and mid-engine cars typically come up shorter than others in this area. Cargo room and interior storage are limited in the R8, but there's enough space to stow bags for a weekend getaway for two.

The narrow but deep front trunk holds about 8 cubic feet and can accommodate a small carry-on suitcase or a couple of duffel bags. There is also a narrow shelf behind the seats, but it's not quite as accommodating as the one in the Porsche 911. Interior storage is scarce, with a few small bins and shallow pockets to store your personal items.

How economical is it?

6.5
The EPA estimates fuel economy at 16 mpg combined. We averaged 19.9 mpg on our 115-mile mixed driving evaluation route. That's a good sign, but driving efficiently requires extraordinary restraint (our overall average was a more dismal 13.3 mpg). Other sports cars are more frugal with fuel.

Is it a good value?

8.0
The R8 can cost as much as a nice condo. But as a wise person once said, "You can sleep in a car, but you can't drive a house." What you get for the money is one of the most technologically advanced sports cars that'll make you feel like a million bucks. That's a great ROI.

All materials are top-shelf, and the R8 feels as if it was carved out of a single block of aluminum. Every button and knob has a solid weight and movement to it, which showcases the best of what Audi can do.

Wildcard

10.0
The Audi R8 may get points deducted for convenience and seat comfort, but the payoff in performance and entertainment far outweighs those factors. Sports cars like this are built to exhilarate, and the R8 delivers with a heady dose of acceleration and ultra-confident handling.

The Audi R8 is more of a stealth fighter among its flashier exotic kin, even with its 10-cylinder engine exposed under glass. Its design looks refined and purposeful and would be equally in its element parked in front of an opera house or rolling through the paddock of a racetrack.

Which R8 does Edmunds recommend?

We recommend the base R8 for most shoppers, primarily because its adaptive dampers deliver both a comfortable ride as well as sharp handling. You also get a few more features. The R8 Performance's extra power doesn't quite justify its price premium unless you're truly set on eking out every last bit of handling athleticism.

Audi R8 models

The 2020 Audi R8 is available as either a two-seat sport coupe or convertible, with comparable feature content for both. The base R8 has a 5.2-liter V10 (562 horsepower, 406 lb-ft of torque) and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is standard. The R8 Performance (previously named the R8 Plus) uses the same V10 with some tweaks for more power (602 hp, 413 lb-ft).

Standard feature highlights for the standard R8 include 19-inch wheels, LED exterior lighting, automatic high beams, power-folding mirrors that are also heated and auto-dimming, front and rear parking sensors, an automatically deployed power rear spoiler, and adaptive dampers.

On the inside, you get leather upholstery, a virtual instrument panel, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated sport seats, a navigation system, Audi Connect remote telematics and control, a wireless charging pad with signal booster, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and a 13-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system with satellite radio.

The more powerful R8 Performance adds 20-inch wheels with summer performance tires, LED and laser headlights, a fixed carbon-fiber rear wing, ceramic brakes, a sport suspension with non-adaptive dampers, a sport exhaust, racing-style seats with no backrest adjustments, and a sport steering wheel.

Select Performance features are offered as options on the base R8. Other add-ons are limited mostly to carbon-fiber exterior and interior elements and a variable-ratio steering system.

For 2020, a new Decennium special-edition R8 commemorating 10 years of V10 power will be available. It comes with black metallic paint, unique badging, matte-bronze accents on the engine and wheels, lots of black and carbon-fiber elements inside and out, and copper-colored interior stitching.

    Features & Specs

    V10 performance quattro 2dr Coupe AWD features & specs
    V10 performance quattro 2dr Coupe AWD
    5.2L 10cyl 7AM
    MSRP$195,900
    MPG 13 city / 20 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower602 hp @ 8100 rpm
    V10 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD features & specs
    V10 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD
    5.2L 10cyl 7AM
    MSRP$169,900
    MPG 13 city / 20 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower562 hp @ 8100 rpm
    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite R8 safety features:

    Rearview Camera
    Shows you what's behind the vehicle to make reversing safer and easier.
    Front and Rear Parking Sensors
    Gives you an acoustic alert as the vehicle approaches objects while you park.
    Tire Pressure Monitoring System
    Notifies you if the pressure in a given tire drops below the recommended amount.

    Audi R8 vs. the competition

    Audi R8 vs. Porsche 911

    The first R8 generation may have been introduced 14 years ago, but compared to the venerable Porsche 911, it's a relative newcomer. Over decades of constant development and evolution, the 911 has been honed into one of the finest sports cars in history. The 911 Turbo serves as a close competitor to the R8 in terms of price, performance and practicality. The difference is really just in personality: modern edginess versus classic origins.

    Audi R8 vs. Acura NSX

    The revived Acura NSX rivals the R8 when it comes to price and similarly high levels of performance. The NSX's performance capabilities are notable for being fairly accessible, even for novice sports-car drivers. Unfortunately, it's not as evocative or as engaging as other sports cars. We also deduct points for the infotainment system that was pulled from the old Honda parts bin.

    Audi R8 vs. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT

    Unlike the other main rivals, the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R has its engine up front under a very long hood. That engine is set just behind the front axle, so it can be considered a front mid-engine layout. As a result, the AMG GT is remarkably well-balanced for high-performance driving. It's not quite as roomy as the R8, but you'd have a tough time finding a car that is more engaging and entertaining.

    FAQ

    Is the Audi R8 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 R8 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.1 out of 10. You probably care about Audi R8 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the R8 gets an EPA-estimated 16 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the R8 has 8.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi R8. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Audi R8?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Audi R8:

    • Refreshed exterior design
    • Standard R8 receives a power increase
    • New limited-edition Decennium model; RWS special edition is discontinued
    • R8 Plus is now called R8 Performance
    • Part of the second R8 generation introduced for 2017
    Is the Audi R8 reliable?

    To determine whether the Audi R8 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the R8. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the R8's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Audi R8 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Audi R8 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 R8 and gave it a 8.1 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 R8 is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Audi R8?

    The least-expensive 2020 Audi R8 is the 2020 Audi R8 V10 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $169,900.

    Other versions include:

    • V10 performance quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) which starts at $195,900
    • V10 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) which starts at $169,900
    What are the different models of Audi R8?

    More about the 2020 Audi R8

    2020 Audi R8 Overview

    The 2020 Audi R8 is offered in the following submodels: R8 Coupe, R8 Convertible. Available styles include V10 performance quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM), V10 performance quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM), V10 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM), and V10 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM).

    What do people think of the 2020 Audi R8?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Audi R8 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 R8.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Audi R8 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 R8 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2020 Audi R8?

    Which 2020 Audi R8s are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Audi R8 for sale near. There are currently 8 new 2020 R8s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $178,190 and mileage as low as 8 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Audi R8.

    Can't find a new 2020 Audi R8s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Audi R8 for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $23,748.

    Find a new Audi for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $18,196.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2020 Audi R8?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

