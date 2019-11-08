2020 Audi R8 Review

When the Audi R8 debuted for the 2008 model year, it captured the driving public's imagination with its sharp styling and stunning performance. The second-generation 2017 model upped the ante over its predecessor, and the latest evolution, the 2020 Audi R8, gets some welcome appearance updates and a power increase. For 2020, the R8's appearance is slightly more angular up front, but there's still no mistaking it for anything but an R8. The anything-but-basic base R8 gets a power boost from 532 horsepower to 562 hp, while the more expensive R8 Performance (formerly the R8 Plus) remains unchanged at an inspiring 602 hp. During the R8's run, V10 engines have been available for 10 years. And to commemorate that milestone, Audi is offering a new limited-edition Decennium model. The differences are purely cosmetic (and it only comes in metallic black), but with only 50 examples destined for the U.S., exclusivity is guaranteed. Some rival sports cars are indeed better-suited for racetrack duty, while others provide more value or the latest in technology features. But with its high-revving non-turbocharged V10 engine and distinctive styling that still turns heads, the R8 will reward you with stirring performance and high levels of refinement.

The Audi R8 V10 Performance easily earns high scores, and not just because it's a performance powerhouse. Its athleticism doesn't come at the expense of refinement or drivability, and its lustworthy status is upheld through craftsmanship and technology, justifying a $200,000 price tag.



The higher-performing R8 Performance gives up some comfort and niceties, which is why we suggest checking out the base R8.

How does it drive? 9.0

The Audi R8 V10 Performance delivers the performance expected of an exotic sports car. Acceleration is otherworldly, reaching 60 mph in only 3.0 seconds. Handling is also unflappable, and the brakes are consistent and trustworthy.



What's surprising, though, is how easy it is to explore its incredible capabilities and how pleasant it drives when you're not dropping the hammer. In addition to power, braking and grip, the R8's steering contributes a lot to the overall experience, with appropriate effort at low and high speeds, quick responses, and a decent amount of feedback.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

Even though the R8 has impressive performance capabilities, comfort doesn't suffer as a result. The ride quality is appropriately stiff but not jarring. It has just enough compliance to filter out harsh impacts, and the standard R8's adaptive suspension should give an even broader range. The interior is also praiseworthy for its ability to keep road and wind noise at bay, allowing you to enjoy the glorious V10 growl.



We really only knock the R8 Performance for the sport seats that have no seatback adjustments. The side bolstering is also a bit too aggressive, which could be problematic for wider-bodied passengers. The seats in the base R8 are more accommodating though slightly less sporty.

How’s the interior? 8.0

The sleek, understated design blends with high technology for a modern cabin that's easy to acclimate to. Getting in doesn't require any contortions, but the low seats and roofline, combined with a wide side sill, will require a bit more effort from taller occupants. For the average-size driver, the aggressive seats and cockpit will fit like a tailored suit, but larger occupants might feel as if things have shrunk a bit in the wash.



The R8 gives the sensation of a more spacious coupe, with a simple dash and no central infotainment screen. Functions typically operated through touchscreens are moved to the instrument panel. Operation is handled through the numerous steering wheel controls.

How’s the tech? 8.0

Audi's MMI infotainment system remains one of the best in the industry for its wide array of functions and ease of use. Some people, though, may be initially thrown off by having almost all functions run through the instrument panel instead of secondary screens. Some of the more advanced safety features are absent, but in an engaging sports car like this, they're not missed.

How’s the storage? 6.0

Sports cars aren't regarded for their practicality, and mid-engine cars typically come up shorter than others in this area. Cargo room and interior storage are limited in the R8, but there's enough space to stow bags for a weekend getaway for two.



The narrow but deep front trunk holds about 8 cubic feet and can accommodate a small carry-on suitcase or a couple of duffel bags. There is also a narrow shelf behind the seats, but it's not quite as accommodating as the one in the Porsche 911. Interior storage is scarce, with a few small bins and shallow pockets to store your personal items.

How economical is it? 6.5

The EPA estimates fuel economy at 16 mpg combined. We averaged 19.9 mpg on our 115-mile mixed driving evaluation route. That's a good sign, but driving efficiently requires extraordinary restraint (our overall average was a more dismal 13.3 mpg). Other sports cars are more frugal with fuel.

Is it a good value? 8.0

The R8 can cost as much as a nice condo. But as a wise person once said, "You can sleep in a car, but you can't drive a house." What you get for the money is one of the most technologically advanced sports cars that'll make you feel like a million bucks. That's a great ROI.



All materials are top-shelf, and the R8 feels as if it was carved out of a single block of aluminum. Every button and knob has a solid weight and movement to it, which showcases the best of what Audi can do.

Wildcard 10.0

The Audi R8 may get points deducted for convenience and seat comfort, but the payoff in performance and entertainment far outweighs those factors. Sports cars like this are built to exhilarate, and the R8 delivers with a heady dose of acceleration and ultra-confident handling.



The Audi R8 is more of a stealth fighter among its flashier exotic kin, even with its 10-cylinder engine exposed under glass. Its design looks refined and purposeful and would be equally in its element parked in front of an opera house or rolling through the paddock of a racetrack.

Which R8 does Edmunds recommend?

We recommend the base R8 for most shoppers, primarily because its adaptive dampers deliver both a comfortable ride as well as sharp handling. You also get a few more features. The R8 Performance's extra power doesn't quite justify its price premium unless you're truly set on eking out every last bit of handling athleticism.

Audi R8 models

The 2020 Audi R8 is available as either a two-seat sport coupe or convertible, with comparable feature content for both. The base R8 has a 5.2-liter V10 (562 horsepower, 406 lb-ft of torque) and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is standard. The R8 Performance (previously named the R8 Plus) uses the same V10 with some tweaks for more power (602 hp, 413 lb-ft).