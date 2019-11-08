2020 Audi R8
What’s new
- Refreshed exterior design
- Standard R8 receives a power increase
- New limited-edition Decennium model; RWS special edition is discontinued
- R8 Plus is now called R8 Performance
- Part of the second R8 generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Blissful, high-revving V10 engine
- Comfortable ride and gorgeous interior
- Standard all-wheel drive
- Many of Audi's latest advanced driver safety aids aren't available
2020 Audi R8 Review
When the Audi R8 debuted for the 2008 model year, it captured the driving public's imagination with its sharp styling and stunning performance. The second-generation 2017 model upped the ante over its predecessor, and the latest evolution, the 2020 Audi R8, gets some welcome appearance updates and a power increase.
For 2020, the R8's appearance is slightly more angular up front, but there's still no mistaking it for anything but an R8. The anything-but-basic base R8 gets a power boost from 532 horsepower to 562 hp, while the more expensive R8 Performance (formerly the R8 Plus) remains unchanged at an inspiring 602 hp.
During the R8's run, V10 engines have been available for 10 years. And to commemorate that milestone, Audi is offering a new limited-edition Decennium model. The differences are purely cosmetic (and it only comes in metallic black), but with only 50 examples destined for the U.S., exclusivity is guaranteed.
Some rival sports cars are indeed better-suited for racetrack duty, while others provide more value or the latest in technology features. But with its high-revving non-turbocharged V10 engine and distinctive styling that still turns heads, the R8 will reward you with stirring performance and high levels of refinement.
Our verdict8.1 / 10
The higher-performing R8 Performance gives up some comfort and niceties, which is why we suggest checking out the base R8.
How does it drive?9.0
What's surprising, though, is how easy it is to explore its incredible capabilities and how pleasant it drives when you're not dropping the hammer. In addition to power, braking and grip, the R8's steering contributes a lot to the overall experience, with appropriate effort at low and high speeds, quick responses, and a decent amount of feedback.
How comfortable is it?8.0
We really only knock the R8 Performance for the sport seats that have no seatback adjustments. The side bolstering is also a bit too aggressive, which could be problematic for wider-bodied passengers. The seats in the base R8 are more accommodating though slightly less sporty.
How’s the interior?8.0
The R8 gives the sensation of a more spacious coupe, with a simple dash and no central infotainment screen. Functions typically operated through touchscreens are moved to the instrument panel. Operation is handled through the numerous steering wheel controls.
How’s the tech?8.0
How’s the storage?6.0
The narrow but deep front trunk holds about 8 cubic feet and can accommodate a small carry-on suitcase or a couple of duffel bags. There is also a narrow shelf behind the seats, but it's not quite as accommodating as the one in the Porsche 911. Interior storage is scarce, with a few small bins and shallow pockets to store your personal items.
How economical is it?6.5
Is it a good value?8.0
All materials are top-shelf, and the R8 feels as if it was carved out of a single block of aluminum. Every button and knob has a solid weight and movement to it, which showcases the best of what Audi can do.
Wildcard10.0
The Audi R8 is more of a stealth fighter among its flashier exotic kin, even with its 10-cylinder engine exposed under glass. Its design looks refined and purposeful and would be equally in its element parked in front of an opera house or rolling through the paddock of a racetrack.
Which R8 does Edmunds recommend?
Audi R8 models
The 2020 Audi R8 is available as either a two-seat sport coupe or convertible, with comparable feature content for both. The base R8 has a 5.2-liter V10 (562 horsepower, 406 lb-ft of torque) and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is standard. The R8 Performance (previously named the R8 Plus) uses the same V10 with some tweaks for more power (602 hp, 413 lb-ft).
Standard feature highlights for the standard R8 include 19-inch wheels, LED exterior lighting, automatic high beams, power-folding mirrors that are also heated and auto-dimming, front and rear parking sensors, an automatically deployed power rear spoiler, and adaptive dampers.
On the inside, you get leather upholstery, a virtual instrument panel, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated sport seats, a navigation system, Audi Connect remote telematics and control, a wireless charging pad with signal booster, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and a 13-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system with satellite radio.
The more powerful R8 Performance adds 20-inch wheels with summer performance tires, LED and laser headlights, a fixed carbon-fiber rear wing, ceramic brakes, a sport suspension with non-adaptive dampers, a sport exhaust, racing-style seats with no backrest adjustments, and a sport steering wheel.
Select Performance features are offered as options on the base R8. Other add-ons are limited mostly to carbon-fiber exterior and interior elements and a variable-ratio steering system.
For 2020, a new Decennium special-edition R8 commemorating 10 years of V10 power will be available. It comes with black metallic paint, unique badging, matte-bronze accents on the engine and wheels, lots of black and carbon-fiber elements inside and out, and copper-colored interior stitching.
Sponsored cars related to the R8
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Audi R8.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|V10 performance quattro 2dr Coupe AWD
5.2L 10cyl 7AM
|MSRP
|$195,900
|MPG
|13 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|602 hp @ 8100 rpm
|V10 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD
5.2L 10cyl 7AM
|MSRP
|$169,900
|MPG
|13 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|562 hp @ 8100 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite R8 safety features:
- Rearview Camera
- Shows you what's behind the vehicle to make reversing safer and easier.
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors
- Gives you an acoustic alert as the vehicle approaches objects while you park.
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- Notifies you if the pressure in a given tire drops below the recommended amount.
Audi R8 vs. the competition
Audi R8 vs. Porsche 911
The first R8 generation may have been introduced 14 years ago, but compared to the venerable Porsche 911, it's a relative newcomer. Over decades of constant development and evolution, the 911 has been honed into one of the finest sports cars in history. The 911 Turbo serves as a close competitor to the R8 in terms of price, performance and practicality. The difference is really just in personality: modern edginess versus classic origins.
Audi R8 vs. Acura NSX
The revived Acura NSX rivals the R8 when it comes to price and similarly high levels of performance. The NSX's performance capabilities are notable for being fairly accessible, even for novice sports-car drivers. Unfortunately, it's not as evocative or as engaging as other sports cars. We also deduct points for the infotainment system that was pulled from the old Honda parts bin.
Audi R8 vs. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Unlike the other main rivals, the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R has its engine up front under a very long hood. That engine is set just behind the front axle, so it can be considered a front mid-engine layout. As a result, the AMG GT is remarkably well-balanced for high-performance driving. It's not quite as roomy as the R8, but you'd have a tough time finding a car that is more engaging and entertaining.
FAQ
Is the Audi R8 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Audi R8?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Audi R8:
- Refreshed exterior design
- Standard R8 receives a power increase
- New limited-edition Decennium model; RWS special edition is discontinued
- R8 Plus is now called R8 Performance
- Part of the second R8 generation introduced for 2017
Is the Audi R8 reliable?
Is the 2020 Audi R8 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Audi R8?
The least-expensive 2020 Audi R8 is the 2020 Audi R8 V10 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $169,900.
Other versions include:
- V10 performance quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) which starts at $195,900
- V10 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) which starts at $169,900
What are the different models of Audi R8?
More about the 2020 Audi R8
2020 Audi R8 Overview
The 2020 Audi R8 is offered in the following submodels: R8 Coupe, R8 Convertible. Available styles include V10 performance quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM), V10 performance quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM), V10 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM), and V10 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM).
What do people think of the 2020 Audi R8?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Audi R8 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 R8.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Audi R8 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 R8 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Audi R8?
Which 2020 Audi R8s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Audi R8 for sale near. There are currently 8 new 2020 R8s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $178,190 and mileage as low as 8 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Audi R8.
Can't find a new 2020 Audi R8s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Audi R8 for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $23,748.
Find a new Audi for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $18,196.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Audi R8?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Audi lease specials
Related 2020 Audi R8 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota Sienna 2017
- Used GMC Acadia 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2014
- Used Cadillac CTS-V
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2013
- Used Toyota RAV4 2010
- Used BMW 5 Series 2016
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2015
- Used Subaru Forester 2017
- Used Lincoln Aviator
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2019 Aston Martin DB11
- 2019 Buick Regal TourX
- 2019 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Lexus LC 500h
- 2019 Audi Q5
- 2020 GMC Savana Cargo
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Audi S5 2019
- 2019 A4
- 2019 Audi RS 5
- 2019 Audi Q7
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 Audi S4
- Audi A5 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Audi e-tron
- Audi A6 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- 2020 Audi TTS
- 2019 ATS Coupe
- McLaren 600LT 2019
- McLaren 570S 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
- Porsche 718 Cayman 2019
- 2020 Lexus LC 500h
- INFINITI Q60 2019
- 2019 BMW M4