Used 2013 Audi A4 for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway - Houston / Texas

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Glacier White Metallic Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is a premier luxury pre-owned super center! We are the number 1 volume luxury store under the AutoNation umbrella of dealerships; as well as the number one CPO dealer for Mercedes Benz in the Southern Region. Come let us show you why our service and value will exceed all your expectations. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is proud to offer this particular vehicle to you and we thank you for your consideration. This vehicle has gone through our stringent safety inspection along with quality inspections. Come stop by our showroom at 3900 Southwest Fwy between Weslayan and Buffalo Speedway and experience a whole new luxury experience! We have the largest selection of Certified Pre-owned Mercedes Benz product here at our premier Houston showroom. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. No matter the weather conditions or terrain, this Glacier White Metallic AWD Audi A4 Premium Plus handles with an elegant confidence. Fine interior appointments complement this vehicle's unprecedented performance. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Audi A4. More information about the 2013 Audi A4: The Audi A4 competes with top sport sedans from Germany, Japan, and the U.S., including the BMW 3-Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Cadillac ATS and INFINITI G37, as well as the Acura TL. Among these models, the A4 offers one of the best compromises between comfort and performance, as well as exterior and interior designs that are superbly coordinated. With its 2.0T engine, the A4 is also one of the most fuel-efficient models in its class, while the S4 offers one of the highest power outputs, excluding track-focused models. In-dash technology, connectivity and infotainment is also a strength of the A4 and S4 family. While Audi Connect made its debut in Audi's larger models, the A4 gets the most advanced new form of the system, with Google Maps data and one of the clearest mapping displays. Strengths of this model include sporty, stylish interior, advanced infotainment and navigation systems, Handsome exterior styling, excellent quattro all-wheel-drive system, and powerful yet fuel-efficient powertrains All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUFFAFL4DA167457

Stock: DA167457

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-06-2020