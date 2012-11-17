Used 2013 Audi A4 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 71,826 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,890$2,792 Below Market
Honda of Turnersville - Turnersville / New Jersey
MOONROOF/SUNROOF, CALL FOR A FREE CAR FAX REPORT, REPLACED FILTERS AND FLUIDS, NEW REAR BRAKES, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE, ***CONTACT MICHELLE, TINA OR CHRISTINE NOW***, 6 AIRBAGS.Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 25661 miles below market average! 24/31 City/Highway MPGAwards: * 2013 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A4 2.0T Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAFAFLXDN028016
Stock: HH28016
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,872 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,999$1,947 Below Market
Audi Birmingham - Irondale / Alabama
PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE, MMI NAVIGATION PLUS PACKAGE, ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! This 2013 Audi A4 Premium Plus comes loaded with features like Parking system plus w/rearview camera, Lighting package, Convenience package, Keyless Entry, HID headlights, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, and much more!No hassles. No worries. Peace of mind. At Audi Birmingham you will be able to purchase your next vehicle with confidence. In each vehicle you will find a folder containing a vehicle reconditioning report, pricing analysis, available warranty options, general vehicle options, and a CARFAX vehicle history. You will not find this level of transparency from any other dealer while purchasing your next vehicle! No detail is too small in our pursuit to offer you quality vehicles at the best prices and with exceptional customer service. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, please verify any information in question with Audi Birmingham. Please chat, email, or call to schedule your VIP test drive and experience the difference for yourself at Audi Birmingham!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFL2DN022264
Stock: TDN022264
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 44,434 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,988$2,736 Below Market
Lexus of Glendale - Glendale / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUEFAFL6DN022277
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,551 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,950$2,445 Below Market
Subaru Of Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFLXDN020116
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,412 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,788$1,843 Below Market
Open Road Volkswagen of Bridgewater - Bridgewater / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFL7DN012331
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,163 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,900$1,217 Below Market
Automall Collection - Peabody / Massachusetts
While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of these data we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained in these pages. please verify availability and any information in question with a dealership sales representative.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A4 2.0T Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAFAFL6DN029325
Stock: 29325
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,001 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,500$2,893 Below Market
Premier Honda - New Orleans / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBFAFL2DA055951
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,086 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,005$983 Below Market
Caspian Auto Sales - Stafford / Virginia
Recent Arrival! 2013 Audi A4 2.0T Premium FrontTrak Black CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. A4 2.0T Premium FrontTrak, 4D Sedan, 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI DOHC, CVT with Multitronic, FrontTrak, Black. 24/31 City/Highway MPG To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services: Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. Awards: * 2013 IIHS Top Safety Pick Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ at Caspian Auto Motors of VA EASY FINANCING PROGRAMS. Good, Bad, No Credit and 2nd Chance are approved.Just give us a call or fill out loan application We will call you less than 45 mins with the approval. 6 Months Nationwide Power train Warranty is included With the Full Price of the Vehicle..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A4 2.0T Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAFAFL4DN041862
Stock: 041862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 85,949 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,222$1,377 Below Market
Audi Henderson - Henderson / Nevada
Premium Plus Package, *Full Safety Inspection, *All Scheduled Service Up to Date, *Serviced Here New, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HOMELINK, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, HEAT PACKAGE, LEATHER SEATS, CLIMATE PACKAGE, PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, Gray w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 18" Wheel & Tire Package, 2-Position Driver Side Memory, 3-Spoke Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel, 3-Step Heated Front Seats, 3-Zone Climate Control, 8.0J x 18" 10-Spoke-Dynamic Design Wheels, Anodized Aluminum Window Surrounds, Audi MMI Navigation Plus Package, Audi Music Interface w/iPod Integration, Audi Parking System Plus w/Rearview Camera, Audi Xenon Plus Lights w/LED DRLs & Taillights, Auto-Dimming Heated Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Digital Compass, Bluetooth Preparation for Mobile Phone, Convenience Package, Driver Information System, Garage Door Opener (HomeLink), HDD Navi w/Voice Control, Lighting Package, Premium Plus Package, Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player & HD, Split-Folding Rear Seatback, Sport Front Seats, Sport Interior Package, Sport Suspension Calibration.2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI DOHC quattro 8-Speed Automatic with TiptronicAt Audi Henderson, our goal is to provide our customers with a Dealership experience that is unmatched in the Automotive Industry. Whether it's sales or service, parts or accessories, it is our goal to do our best for you on each and every visit. We believe Audi vehicles are some of the finest on the road today and our passion for what we do is obvious from the moment you set foot in our store. We've refined our processes, continually train our staff and take pride in what we do in effort to redefine the typical car-buying experience. Visit Audi Henderson today and experience the difference.Awards:* 2013 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFL0DN026622
Stock: A48457A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 97,529 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,691$852 Below Market
Performance Auto - Bohemia / New York
100% Clean Carfax! All Wheel Drive! 2013 Audi A4 Quattro! Alloys! Brown Leather Interior! Sunroof! Runs and Drives Great! Come in for a Test Drive! - OVER 150 CARS AT OUR DEALERSHIP RIGHT ON SUNRISE HIGHWAY IN BOHEMIA! REMEMBER THE PERFORMANCE DIFFERENCE!! NO PREP FEES! NO DELIVERY FEES! AND OUR PRICES DO NOT NEED TO REFLECT A TRADE IN VALUE OR DOWN PAYMENT! Our Prices are the "REAL DEAL"! DON'T BE SCAMMED BY OTHERS FINEPRINT! And now please beware of the newest scam started recently, Dealers offering a "promotional price" and long as you purchase their Extended warranty at regular price! You also do NOT need to finance to get this price! A price should be exactly that, A PRICE! Performance Auto has been selling quality pre-owned automobiles since October 2000. You will feel no pressure when you enter our facility and meet one of our friendly sales representatives. All of the vehicles that we sell have to be NYS Inspected! As a Licensed New York State Dealer (Facility #7095633), we are required to provide you with a Clear Lien Free Title. As a Certified Plate program dealer, we also have the ability to issue new license plates or transfer your existing plates to your new vehicle. Please be aware of other "so called dealers" that are selling vehicles on Long Island and using "out of state" dealer licenses to avoid inspecting vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBFAFL4DN012821
Stock: 012821
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,405 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995
Clear Lake Auto World - League City / Texas
FINANCING.. PAYMENTS FROM $289 PER MO. W.A.C. A4 QUATTRO PREMIUM PLUS 2.0L TURBO, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, LEATHER, BACKUP CAMERA, AND MUCH MUCH MORE! 32 YRS. IN BUSINESS AT THIS LOCATON. The paint is in great shape and condition. No dings are visible on this vehicle. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The brakes are in great condition. The battery is in excellent condition. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. STOP BY OR CALL TODAY. 281-332-4899 clearlakeautoworld.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFL1DN049634
Stock: N049634
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,900$406 Below Market
Napleton's Mid Rivers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Saint Peters / Missouri
2013 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus Black Alloy Wheels, Aluminum Wheels, Bluetooth, Clean Carfax, Leather Seats, One Owner, A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro, 4D Sedan, 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI DOHC, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, Black, Black Leather, 10 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.Napleton Mid Rivers Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St. Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, O'Fallon, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little farther. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchase include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFL5DA094289
Stock: 13767A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 128,626 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,757$1,958 Below Market
Volvo Cars Mobile - Mobile / Alabama
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBFAFL2DN039242
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,076 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,987
Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway - Houston / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Glacier White Metallic Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is a premier luxury pre-owned super center! We are the number 1 volume luxury store under the AutoNation umbrella of dealerships; as well as the number one CPO dealer for Mercedes Benz in the Southern Region. Come let us show you why our service and value will exceed all your expectations. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is proud to offer this particular vehicle to you and we thank you for your consideration. This vehicle has gone through our stringent safety inspection along with quality inspections. Come stop by our showroom at 3900 Southwest Fwy between Weslayan and Buffalo Speedway and experience a whole new luxury experience! We have the largest selection of Certified Pre-owned Mercedes Benz product here at our premier Houston showroom. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. No matter the weather conditions or terrain, this Glacier White Metallic AWD Audi A4 Premium Plus handles with an elegant confidence. Fine interior appointments complement this vehicle's unprecedented performance. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Audi A4. More information about the 2013 Audi A4: The Audi A4 competes with top sport sedans from Germany, Japan, and the U.S., including the BMW 3-Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Cadillac ATS and INFINITI G37, as well as the Acura TL. Among these models, the A4 offers one of the best compromises between comfort and performance, as well as exterior and interior designs that are superbly coordinated. With its 2.0T engine, the A4 is also one of the most fuel-efficient models in its class, while the S4 offers one of the highest power outputs, excluding track-focused models. In-dash technology, connectivity and infotainment is also a strength of the A4 and S4 family. While Audi Connect made its debut in Audi's larger models, the A4 gets the most advanced new form of the system, with Google Maps data and one of the clearest mapping displays. Strengths of this model include sporty, stylish interior, advanced infotainment and navigation systems, Handsome exterior styling, excellent quattro all-wheel-drive system, and powerful yet fuel-efficient powertrains All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFL4DA167457
Stock: DA167457
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 96,955 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,795$578 Below Market
Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California
20/30 City/Highway MPG 2013 Blue Metallic Audi A4 quattro Clean CARFAX. 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, Black Leather. 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic Anytime Auto Group is a bad credit and a good credit car dealership in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks with the intention of helping people purchase a vehicle no matter what their current economic or credit status is. Good credit, or bad credit, we are able to offer rates as low as 3.9% OAC (the vehicle has to qualify as well). Come to the Sherman Oaks region and consult with us about selling your car. Our low overhead allows us to offer you more money. If you are in need of returning a lease, come to our dealership and we may even be able to buy out your lease return and save you penalty fees, especially if you are over your mileage limit or have a minor damage on your car! Call or visit our Pre-owned Car Dealership today! Conveniently located 3 blocks North of the 101 Freeway on the Van Nuys Auto Row.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBFAFL1DN044075
Stock: 13121
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,714 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,575$1,275 Below Market
Russ Darrow Mazda of Greenfield - Greenfield / Wisconsin
2013 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Blue 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI DOHC 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic quattro BLUETOOTH(R) CONNECTION FOR MOBILE PHONE, POWER SLIDING SUNROOF/MOONROOF, REAR BACK-UP CAMERA w/DISPLAY, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Power driver seat, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Awards: * 2013 IIHS Top Safety Pick~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ~~* 3 Oil Changes at no cost* PRIORITY Service Scheduling* BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost* Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service* Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance* Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area)* Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service* AND MORE!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license, and service fees extra)Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFL9DN040177
Stock: MG20262B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 108,046 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,652$869 Below Market
NJStateAuto Used Cars - Jersey City / New Jersey
This 2013 Audi A4 4dr 4dr Sedan Automatic quattro 2.0T Premium features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Glacier White Metallic with a Titanium Gray/Steel Gray Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - --- CALL NOW at 201-200-1100 or visit www.NJStateAuto.com --- You can SEE MORE PHOTOS of this vehicle, Free CARFAX Reports and over 300 more Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs. AUTO FINANCING is available on most vehicles - All Credit Accepted. --- We provide all the paperwork, bill of sale, titles, reassignments and temp tags. BUY RIGHT OFF THE LOT - We Open at 9am everyday. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFL2DA172737
Stock: 45973
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 79,254 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,999$326 Below Market
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
*2013 AUDI A4 PREMIUM PLUS W/ AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS PKG AND JUST 74,151 MILES!!* ENJOY 18" TEN-SPOKE-DESIGN WHEELS, AUTO-DIM INTERIOR MIRROR W/ COMPASS, AUTO-DIMMING HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS, AUDI MUSIC INTERFACE, BT MOBILE PHONE PREP, DRIVER INFORMATION SYSTEM W/ TRIP COMPUTER, HEATED FRONT SEATS W/ DRIVER MEMORY, SPLIT-FOLDING REAR SEATBACK, HOMELINK GARAGE DOOR OPENER, AUDI XENON PLUS LOGHTING W/ LED DRLS AND TAIL LIGHTS, THREE-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, CD/DVD PLAYER W/ HD RADIO, MMI NAVIGATION PLUS W/ VOICE CONTROL, COLOR DRIVER INFORMATION DISPLAY, AUDI PARKING SYSTEM PLUS W/ REARVIEW CAMERA, AUDI CONNECT W/ ONLINE SERVICES (6-MONTH TRIAL), BT STREAMING AUDIO, PWR GLASS SUNROOF W/ SUNSHADE, RAIN & LIGHT SENSOR, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, PWR FRONT SEATS W/ DRIVER LUMBAR, AUDI CONCERT RADIO W/ AUDI PREMIUM SOUND, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO 3-MONTH TRIAL, ALUMINUM TRIGON INLAYS, AND MUCH MORE!! ROCKVILLE AUDI, THE MID ATLANTIC'S NUMBER 1 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP!! WE ARE ALSO KNOWN FOR GREAT FINANCING WITH RATES ON APPROVED CREDIT FROM 3.9% APR AND TERMS UP TO 84 MONTH BASED UPON VEHICLE AND LENDER CONDITIONS. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT MAY BE APPROVED AND FINANCED WITH ROCKVILLE AUDI. ALSO AVAILABLE ON MOST CARS UP TO 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS THAN 120K MILES ARE OPTIONAL VEHICLE SERVICE CONTRACTS WHICH CAN OFTEN BE INCLUDED DIRECTLY WITH YOUR FINANCING OR CASH PAYMENT. MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A TRAINED TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WE REGULARLY PICK-UP CLIENTS THAT USE OUR LOCAL ACCESS TO METRO AND AMTRAK, OR BY DC/BALTIMORE AIRPORTS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFL0DA178553
Stock: TDA178553
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Audi A4 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Audi A4
- 5(55%)
- 4(25%)
- 3(10%)
- 2(10%)
Related Audi A4 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Impala Limited 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2011
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2015
- Used MINI Clubman 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2010
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2011
- Used Scion xD 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2013
- Used Hyundai Azera 2016
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2011
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2010
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2013
- Used MINI Clubman 2014
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2011
- Used Audi S6 2015
- Used Mitsubishi i-MiEV 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Jaguar XF
- Used Jaguar S-Type
- Used Audi RS 7
- Used Mazda MPV
- Used Saturn Aura
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
- Used Bentley Flying Spur
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage
- Used Volkswagen Cabrio
- Used Lexus NX 300
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Used Subaru SVX
- Used Bentley Bentayga
Shop used models by city
- Used Audi S6 Newark NJ
- Used Audi A3 Cedar Rapids IA
- Used Audi RS 7 Washington DC
- Used Audi A7 Springfield IL
- Used Audi RS 7 Stone Mountain GA
- Used Audi Q7 Mountain View CA
- Used Audi Q7 Nashville TN
- Used Audi A3 Orlando FL
- Used Audi Q7 Orlando FL
- Used Audi A8 Huntington Beach CA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 3 Series
- 2020 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2020 Kia Cadenza News
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2021 Acura TLX News
- 2019 Audi A8
- 2021 Kia Soul News
- 2019 Porsche 911
- 2019 CX-3
- 2020 Audi S5
- 2021 Nissan Altima News
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery
- Subaru WRX 2019
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator News
- Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2019
- 2021 Subaru WRX News
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser