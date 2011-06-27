Used 2012 Audi A4 Consumer Reviews

This car burns oil eric141 , 08/17/2012 25 of 27 people found this review helpful "My car has been burning 1 quart of oil every 2500 miles. The dealer "fixed" it, but it still burns 1 quart every 3000 miles. Both the dealer and Audi told me that 1 quart every 1200 mile is within specs." Report Abuse

Manufacturer defect and no support for 2012 A4 hsutton , 06/11/2018 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 39 of 43 people found this review helpful Audi recently settled a big lawsuit for owners of 2009-2011 A4's that had oil consumption problems. The 2012's were not included in that lawsuit, and now that our car is out of warranty we are out of luck for getting their assistance with repair costs. It was first taken in for oil consumption problems when it was only 3 years old, and we paid for that service. Now that it is 2-3 years later the problem has returned and we are looking at either a $6,000 repair for pistons/rings or a $12-$15k replacement engine. We've paid off this vehicle, but it did not have an extended warranty. We use it for work and do a lot of highway miles, so it does have more than 100k miles. We've also had oil changes done at places other than an Audi dealership. All of those things worked against us. We have spent so much time and money on this issue, and on the care overall, that I would not recommend a 2012 A4 to anyone looking to purchase a used vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Struck the (almost) perfect balance dayowl87 , 05/13/2013 23 of 26 people found this review helpful I got this car as a stylish daily commuter that would also serve my need for winter drives to Tahoe and dinner with clients. Since I drive 90 miles round trip each day I wanted a car that was comfortable, fuel-efficient and stylish. I'm very pleased with the overall interior and exterior design which after looking at the usual suspects I think are clearly best in class. The car has also exceeded my expectations for gas mileage as I've been experiencing low to mid-thirties on the highway. I've been impressed with the important creature comforts during my drives including the seats, adjustable armrest and climate control. Report Abuse

A4 Disappointment a4avantguard , 03/12/2012 26 of 31 people found this review helpful at approximately 1000 miles on the odometer of my 2012 Audi A4 Avant Quattro, a strange noise began from the front area of the engine. The noise happens at the first startup of the engine regardless of ambient temperature. After about 2 minutes when the engine idles down the noise stops. Different Audi technicians at two dealerships have diagnosed the noise as 1) cam tensioners, 2) a bad bearing inside the cam case, 3) secondary blower motor and, 4) lash in the VVT system. None of the technicians have put a wrench on any of the named components because, according to the dealerships' service managers, Audi USA will not authorize repairs. According to Audi USA, the strange noise is a normal fu Report Abuse