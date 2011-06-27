  1. Home
Used 2012 Audi A4 Consumer Reviews

This car burns oil

eric141, 08/17/2012
25 of 27 people found this review helpful

"My car has been burning 1 quart of oil every 2500 miles. The dealer "fixed" it, but it still burns 1 quart every 3000 miles. Both the dealer and Audi told me that 1 quart every 1200 mile is within specs."

Manufacturer defect and no support for 2012 A4

hsutton, 06/11/2018
2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
39 of 43 people found this review helpful

Audi recently settled a big lawsuit for owners of 2009-2011 A4's that had oil consumption problems. The 2012's were not included in that lawsuit, and now that our car is out of warranty we are out of luck for getting their assistance with repair costs. It was first taken in for oil consumption problems when it was only 3 years old, and we paid for that service. Now that it is 2-3 years later the problem has returned and we are looking at either a $6,000 repair for pistons/rings or a $12-$15k replacement engine. We've paid off this vehicle, but it did not have an extended warranty. We use it for work and do a lot of highway miles, so it does have more than 100k miles. We've also had oil changes done at places other than an Audi dealership. All of those things worked against us. We have spent so much time and money on this issue, and on the care overall, that I would not recommend a 2012 A4 to anyone looking to purchase a used vehicle.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Struck the (almost) perfect balance

dayowl87, 05/13/2013
23 of 26 people found this review helpful

I got this car as a stylish daily commuter that would also serve my need for winter drives to Tahoe and dinner with clients. Since I drive 90 miles round trip each day I wanted a car that was comfortable, fuel-efficient and stylish. I'm very pleased with the overall interior and exterior design which after looking at the usual suspects I think are clearly best in class. The car has also exceeded my expectations for gas mileage as I've been experiencing low to mid-thirties on the highway. I've been impressed with the important creature comforts during my drives including the seats, adjustable armrest and climate control.

A4 Disappointment

a4avantguard, 03/12/2012
26 of 31 people found this review helpful

at approximately 1000 miles on the odometer of my 2012 Audi A4 Avant Quattro, a strange noise began from the front area of the engine. The noise happens at the first startup of the engine regardless of ambient temperature. After about 2 minutes when the engine idles down the noise stops. Different Audi technicians at two dealerships have diagnosed the noise as 1) cam tensioners, 2) a bad bearing inside the cam case, 3) secondary blower motor and, 4) lash in the VVT system. None of the technicians have put a wrench on any of the named components because, according to the dealerships' service managers, Audi USA will not authorize repairs. According to Audi USA, the strange noise is a normal fu

Love my A4, great value

Michael, 07/25/2015
2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
13 of 15 people found this review helpful

This car is a great value. I bought it certified pre owned which I don't regret at all. Wonderful warranty come with it, maintenance included for some mileage intervals. The ride on this car is the best of any car I have had, I couldn't imagine a smoother ride at this price point! I like the navigation screen and map, but the screen could be bigger. Infiniti Q50 has the perfect screen size, get the queue from them! Trunk is huge, I love the way the trunk pops open when you hit the switch or button, if you have your hands full it's wonderful. There are hooks in the trunk ceiling for shopping bags so they don't fly around (genius!), both back seats fold down. The Bang & Olufsen stereo is top notch, clear and awesome sound, better than the Bose with Infiniti. I don't like that the car doesn't connect Bluetooth for music on your phone, that is such an easy add for a car company, the connector for the phone to play music is in the glovebox, very odd, and you can't have both that and the headphone connector in the armrest for music. Audi, fix this! I do like the CVT transmission, very smooth ride but it seems to have play in it when taking off sometimes, they can't find anything wrong but it's something to get used to, if they even make this trans anymore. I LOVE the led running lights, has to be my favorite feature! Looks awesome driving, and it's the last year with the individual dot lights before they made the continuous line light, just my preference. The gas mileage is amazing, I get almost 30 mpg with almost all city driving. Freeway driving takes it over 30. With the turbo you can't tell you are driving a 4 cylinder, I can't stress how I hated a 4 cylinder before, but with this car I love it Pros: gas mileage, smooth ride, solid feel, very stylish, big trunk Cons: no Bluetooth music feature, small navigation screen

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
