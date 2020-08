Used 2007 Audi A4 for Sale Near Me

Audi Westmont - Westmont / Illinois

All Wheel Drive. The Audi A4 2.0T is economically and environmentally smart. Audi clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. No matter the weather conditions or terrain, this Brilliant Black AWD Audi A4 2.0T handles with an elegant confidence. Fine interior appointments complement this vehicle's unprecedented performance. More information about the 2007 Audi A4: Audi spans a very wide array of uses--and prices--with its 2007 A4 family. The A4 can range from an affordable, economical four-cylinder sport sedan or wagon to the sunny-day Cabriolet model, all the way up to performance-oriented S4 models. The availability of quattro all-wheel drive with any of the body styles and with any of the engines can turn each of these variants into a safe all-weather vehicle, and the new Cabriolet model will likely rank as one of the safest convertibles. Strengths of this model include Powerful direct-injection engines, attractive interior, handling, and all-weather traction with Quattro.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Audi A4 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUDF78E47A208246

Stock: 7A208246

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-27-2020