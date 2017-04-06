Used 2007 Audi A4 for Sale Near Me
1,891 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 94,325 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
- 89,900 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,295
- 96,400 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,499
- 106,369 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,990
- 109,176 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,495
- 100,718 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,398
- 69,993 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995
- 83,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,990
- 142,555 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,897
- 68,361 miles
$7,888
- 172,240 miles
$4,700
- 112,238 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999
- 104,498 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,775
- 123,423 miles
$4,995
- 135,355 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,500
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,000
- 131,736 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,999$1,556 Below Market
- 120,637 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,499$1,187 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Audi A4 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Audi A4
Read recent reviews for the Audi A4
Write a reviewSee all 145 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.5145 Reviews
Report abuse
Ben E,06/04/2017
3.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6A)
*10 years of ownership* after owning this car for almost 10 years I had decided to write a detailed review on my experience with this 2007 Audi A4 Quattro with the 3.2 engine. 0-80,000 miles absolutely problem free. During that one frame all that was done to the vehicle was routine oil changes (5,000 intervals as I do not personally think going 10,000 is a good idea), tires around 45,000 miles, I always use premium gasoline. 80,000-115,000: around 85,000 miles during service it was discovered that my valve cover gaskets were leaking oil that was around $250 with parts and labor. 95,000 miles I had all brakes replaced (pads, rotors on all four wheels) I ordered parts from Advance Auto Parts for $210 and still currently have them on the vehicle at 170,000 smooth as the Audi brand no need to pay for brand name very little brake dust as well. 112,000 miles I noticed that I could smell a burning oil. So I took it in to see what was wrong, the valve cover gasket appeared to be leaking again. So I had hen replace it once again. 115,000-145,000: no problems at all until 138,000 I noticed little drops of oil on my garage floor. I decided to take it in and was informed that my valve cover gasket looked like it was leaking again and that my rear main seal had a leak. At that point we figured that the actual valve cover itself may be warped. I decided to deal with the small drops of oil as I did not see it necessary to pay almost $3,000 to repair everything. I now have 170,000 miles on the car and it has never left me stranded. The key to keeping this car serviced it to find an independent mechanic that will treat you fairly. I see no need to replace this car anytime soon in the future.
Related Audi A4 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Audi A3 Birmingham AL
- Used Audi S7 Denver CO
- Used Audi A7 San Antonio TX
- Used Audi S7 Springfield MA
- Used Audi S6 Ashburn VA
- Used Audi RS 7 Tampa FL
- Used Audi A8 Fremont CA
- Used Audi S8 Santa Monica CA
- Used Audi SQ5 Torrance CA
- Used Audi S8 Newark NJ
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon