Used 2007 Audi A4 for Sale Near Me

1,891 listings
A4 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,891 listings
  • 2007 Audi A4 3.2 quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Audi A4 3.2 quattro

    94,325 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

  • 2007 Audi A4 2.0T quattro
    used

    2007 Audi A4 2.0T quattro

    89,900 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,295

  • 2007 Audi A4 2.0T Avant quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Audi A4 2.0T Avant quattro

    96,400 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,499

  • 2007 Audi A4 2.0T quattro
    used

    2007 Audi A4 2.0T quattro

    106,369 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,990

  • 2007 Audi A4 2.0T quattro in White
    used

    2007 Audi A4 2.0T quattro

    109,176 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,495

  • 2007 Audi A4 2.0T in Silver
    used

    2007 Audi A4 2.0T

    100,718 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,398

  • 2007 Audi A4 2.0T quattro
    used

    2007 Audi A4 2.0T quattro

    69,993 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,995

  • 2007 Audi A4 3.2 Avant quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Audi A4 3.2 Avant quattro

    83,000 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,990

  • 2007 Audi A4 2.0T quattro
    used

    2007 Audi A4 2.0T quattro

    142,555 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,897

  • 2007 Audi A4 2.0T
    used

    2007 Audi A4 2.0T

    68,361 miles

    $7,888

  • 2007 Audi A4 2.0T quattro
    used

    2007 Audi A4 2.0T quattro

    172,240 miles

    $4,700

  • 2007 Audi A4 2.0T in Silver
    used

    2007 Audi A4 2.0T

    112,238 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

  • 2007 Audi A4 2.0T in Black
    used

    2007 Audi A4 2.0T

    104,498 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,775

  • 2007 Audi A4 2.0T in Black
    used

    2007 Audi A4 2.0T

    123,423 miles

    $4,995

  • 2007 Audi A4 2.0T
    used

    2007 Audi A4 2.0T

    135,355 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,500

  • 2007 Audi A4 2.0T quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Audi A4 2.0T quattro

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,000

  • 2006 Audi A4 2.0T quattro in Gray
    used

    2006 Audi A4 2.0T quattro

    131,736 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,999

    $1,556 Below Market
  • 2006 Audi A4 2.0T quattro in Silver
    used

    2006 Audi A4 2.0T quattro

    120,637 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,499

    $1,187 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Audi A4

Overall Consumer Rating
4.5145 Reviews
  • 5
    (64%)
  • 4
    (27%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (2%)
10 years of ownership
Ben E,06/04/2017
3.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6A)
*10 years of ownership* after owning this car for almost 10 years I had decided to write a detailed review on my experience with this 2007 Audi A4 Quattro with the 3.2 engine. 0-80,000 miles absolutely problem free. During that one frame all that was done to the vehicle was routine oil changes (5,000 intervals as I do not personally think going 10,000 is a good idea), tires around 45,000 miles, I always use premium gasoline. 80,000-115,000: around 85,000 miles during service it was discovered that my valve cover gaskets were leaking oil that was around $250 with parts and labor. 95,000 miles I had all brakes replaced (pads, rotors on all four wheels) I ordered parts from Advance Auto Parts for $210 and still currently have them on the vehicle at 170,000 smooth as the Audi brand no need to pay for brand name very little brake dust as well. 112,000 miles I noticed that I could smell a burning oil. So I took it in to see what was wrong, the valve cover gasket appeared to be leaking again. So I had hen replace it once again. 115,000-145,000: no problems at all until 138,000 I noticed little drops of oil on my garage floor. I decided to take it in and was informed that my valve cover gasket looked like it was leaking again and that my rear main seal had a leak. At that point we figured that the actual valve cover itself may be warped. I decided to deal with the small drops of oil as I did not see it necessary to pay almost $3,000 to repair everything. I now have 170,000 miles on the car and it has never left me stranded. The key to keeping this car serviced it to find an independent mechanic that will treat you fairly. I see no need to replace this car anytime soon in the future.
Popular new car reviews and ratings