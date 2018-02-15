Used 2018 Audi A4 for Sale Near Me

1,891 listings
A4 Reviews & Specs
  • 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    certified

    2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    22,885 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $31,798

    $3,028 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    16,007 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $31,990

    $3,488 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    26,479 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $30,998

    $2,887 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium in Dark Red
    certified

    2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium

    10,900 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,661

    $1,975 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro in White
    certified

    2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro

    18,497 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,920

    $3,771 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    24,371 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $27,450

    $3,193 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium Plus in White
    used

    2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium Plus

    15,510 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $22,995

    $2,558 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium in Black
    used

    2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium

    28,505 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $22,869

    Details
  • 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    45,669 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,790

    $2,775 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    45,949 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,790

    $2,737 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    33,249 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $27,994

    $2,909 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    46,417 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,790

    $2,674 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro in Gray
    certified

    2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro

    49,436 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $24,985

    $2,670 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    52,800 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,995

    $2,297 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    27,835 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,000

    $3,420 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro

    27,753 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $27,999

    $3,059 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    25,148 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $28,900

    $2,618 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro

    13,060 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $31,595

    $2,830 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Audi A4

Read recent reviews for the Audi A4
Overall Consumer Rating
4.726 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 26 reviews
  • 5
    (77%)
  • 4
    (12%)
  • 3
    (12%)
3rd A4 in a row, this one better than ever!
Alex H.,02/15/2018
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
Best car I've ever owned, hands down. I am a 3 time A4 owner and love the significant improvements they've made in the 2018. Sport Package and Black Optics set off the look and the front sport seats grip my body in spirited driving. Dynamic blend of performance and luxury. 100% would buy again
Report abuse
