Used 2018 Audi A4 for Sale Near Me

- 22,885 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$31,798$3,028 Below Market
Audi Burlington - Burlington / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Audi A4 includes: Total Value: $1,750. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, 2 Tires Replaced, Wheel/Tire Balance, Brake Inspection, 4 Wheel Alignment, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Serviced here BUY WITH CONFIDENCE We hand pick each member of our Herb Chambers Audi Burlington team for their high level of competency, vast knowledge base, eagerness to learn late-breaking technology, ability to relate to drivers from all walks of life, and commitment to keeping Herb Chambers a pressure-free environment. OPTION PACKAGES PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE Audi Pre Sense Rear, rear cross traffic assist and vehicle exit assist, Parking System Plus, 4 front and 4 rear acoustic sensors, Bang Olufsen Sound System w/3D Sound, 19 speakers, 16-channel amplifier and 755 watts, Driver Memory, Heated Auto-Dimming Power Ext Mirrors w/Memory, Anti-Theft Alarm System w/Immobilizer, motion sensor, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Color Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, Audi Advanced Key, keyless engine start, stop and entry for doors and hands-free trunk release CARFAX 1-Owner Reduced from $32,998. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE Rigorous 300+ point inspection performed by authorized Audi-trained technicians, $0 deductible for warranty service, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance including towing and trip-interruption services, Audi CPO Limited Warranty is easily transferable to a subsequent private owner (at no charge), Trip-Interruption Services, Trip-Planning Services, Comprehensive Vehicle History Report is included, Unlimited Mileage CPO Warranty coverage for up to 5 years from original vehicle's in-service date .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUENAF48JN001339
Stock: A6652
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 16,007 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$31,990$3,488 Below Market
Audi Peabody - Peabody / Massachusetts
We are excited to offer this 2018 Audi A4. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Audi A4 Tech Premium Plus. Well-known by many, the A4 has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. Hit the gas pedal and put the engine power to all four wheels. With AWD, you'll have the greater performance right off the line, every time you drive. Buying a new car isn't something you can really do off the cuff. It's a long-term commitment. You're going to be spending almost every day driving it, for many years to come. So, it's important that you don't get just any car, but one with which you really click. Audi Peabody will take the time to get to know what you want, and work with you to ensure that's exactly what you have when you leave. That holds just as true for used car customers as it does for new Audi customers. If you want to be pressured into a purchase, you had best go elsewhere. In addition to helping drivers find the perfect Audi match, Audi Peabody also boasts a state-of-the-art auto repair shop where our highly skilled team of technicians perform routine maintenance as well as other services, such as auto-glass repairs, transmission repairs, and wheel repairs. And, for drivers who prefer to work on their Audi themselves, we have a variety of manufacturer-certified parts (i.e., oil filters, batteries, windshield wipers...). To learn more about Audi Peabody, our impressive lineup of new Q3, Q5, A3, A4, A6, and used models, or rave-worthy service, contact us today. Or visit us in person. We're conveniently located at 252 Andover St Peabody, Massachusetts .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUENAF43JA027256
Stock: JA027256
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 26,479 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$30,998$2,887 Below Market
Audi Burlington - Burlington / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Audi A4 includes: Total Value: $300. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Serviced here BUY WITH CONFIDENCE We hand pick each member of our Herb Chambers Audi Burlington team for their high level of competency, vast knowledge base, eagerness to learn late-breaking technology, ability to relate to drivers from all walks of life, and commitment to keeping Herb Chambers a pressure-free environment. OPTION PACKAGES PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE Audi Pre Sense Rear, rear cross traffic assist and vehicle exit assist, Parking System Plus, 4 front and 4 rear acoustic sensors, Bang Olufsen Sound System w/3D Sound, 19 speakers, 16-channel amplifier and 755 watts, Driver Memory, Heated Auto-Dimming Power Ext Mirrors w/Memory, Anti-Theft Alarm System w/Immobilizer, motion sensor, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Color Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, Audi Advanced Key, keyless engine start, stop and entry for doors and hands-free trunk release, Full LED Headlights LED dipped, high beams, DRLs, static turn signals CARFAX 1-Owner Rigorous 300+ point inspection performed by authorized Audi-trained technicians, $0 deductible for warranty service, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance including towing and trip-interruption services, Audi CPO Limited Warranty is easily transferable to a subsequent private owner (at no charge), Trip-Interruption Services, Trip-Planning Services, Comprehensive Vehicle History Report is included, Unlimited Mileage CPO Warranty coverage for up to 5 years from original vehicle's in-service date Reduced from $32,998. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUENAF42JA040287
Stock: A6684
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- certified
2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium10,900 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,661$1,975 Below Market
Audi South Orlando - Orlando / Florida
Convenience Package 18" Wheel Package Matador Red Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Natural Gray Oak Inlays Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Mats Usb Cables Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Delete Front License Plate Holder Rock Gray/Gray; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: Audi South Orlando has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 Audi A4. This Audi includes: NATURAL GRAY OAK INLAYS Woodgrain Interior Trim AUDI GUARD ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS Floor Mats USB CABLES 18 WHEEL PACKAGE Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance ROCK GRAY/GRAY, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES Leather Seats DELETE FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER CONVENIENCE PACKAGE Keyless Start HD Radio Mirror Memory Seat Memory Hands-Free Liftgate Heated Mirrors Security System Satellite Radio Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Trip Computer Power Folding Mirrors Remote Trunk Release MATADOR RED METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This vehicle has surpassed all inspections to achieve Certified Pre-Owned status. If you are looking for a vehicle with great styling, options and incredible fuel economy, look no further than this quality automobile. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Audi A4 Premium. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKMAF43JA142302
Stock: JA142302
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 18,497 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,920$3,771 Below Market
Audi Tyson Corner - Vienna / Virginia
*RECENT ARRIVAL*CARFAX ONE OWNER*CERTIFIED PREOWNED*PRICED BELOW KBB FAIR*30 MONTH UNLIMITED MILEAGE WARRANTY*CONVENIENCE PACKAGE - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDNAF4XJA054594
Stock: UA24113
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 04-27-2020
- 24,371 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$27,450$3,193 Below Market
Anderson Motor Co. - Salt Lake City / Utah
2018 Audi A4 Premium Plus 2.0T Quattro - Custom RS4 Grill - S-LINE, NAVIGATION, BANG & OLUFSEN, SUNROOF, PARKING System Plus, SIDE ASSIST, BACKUP CAMERA, Heated Leather, Heated & Power Folding Mirrors, LED Headlights, Audi Advanced Key, 8-Way Power Front Seats w/ Memory, LED Headlights, Three-Zone Climate Control, Xenon Plus Headlights, Rain & Light Sense, Bluetooth, TPMS, and More! Clean Title, Clean Carfax, & Remaining Factory Warranty! MSRP New Was $48,250! Save Thousands from Brand New! Call or Text Us at 801-322-0464! * WWW.ANDERSONMOTOR.COM Quality Vehicles. Low Prices. Simple Process. Since 1968. - Our Vehicles have CLEAN TITLES, CLEAN CARFAX Reports, & Remaining Factory WARRANTY! SAVE THOUSANDS from buying Brand New! 5-DAY MONEY BACK Guarantee! *TOP RATED DEALER OF THE YEAR IN 2018 & 2019 by CarGurus* We Take Trades. We Ship Anywhere in the Nation. We have Financing Options with Low Rates. We have Exceptional Extended Warranties & Other Aftermarket Products. We are No-Pressure. We are Hands-On. We Care About You. We are Anderson Motor. Come Enjoy a GREAT Car Buying Experience! For More Information or to Schedule a Test Drive Call or Text Us at 801-322-0464!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUENAF4XJA072405
Stock: 072405
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2019
- 15,510 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,995$2,558 Below Market
Deluxe Auto Dealer - Midway City / California
2018 AUDI A4 2.0T ultra Premium Plus**S-LINE**Navigation System**Backup Camera**Dual Power Seats**Heated and Ventilated front seats**Premium Sound**Luxury Pkg**Bluetooth**iPod/MP3.Welcome to Deluxe Auto Dealer where we have over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles in stock at any given time! Our high volume allows us to give you the BEST possible deals while offering competitive FINANCING at Low Rates. We accept trades-IN, we export, and can arrange transportation shipping anywhere.We offer vehicle WARRANTY and EXTENDED WARRANTY coverage with all Makes and Models...Please give us a Call or Text at our Sales Department at: 714.899.2769 or better yet come in and visit our Dealership and test drive one of our Pre-Owned Vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium Plus with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULMAF41JA019974
Stock: JN08720
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 28,505 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$22,869
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.Back-Up Camera, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 7.5" x 17" 5-Spoke-Y Design, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic -inc: dual-clutch w/sport program and manual shift mode, Tires: P225/50R17 95H AS, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel. This Audi A4 has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Audi A4 Premium The Envy of Your Friends *Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest w/Storage, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake, Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Audi Sound System -inc: 7.0" TFT color center infotainment display w/800 x 480 pixel resolution, voice control, Audi smartphone interface (Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto integration via USB connection mirroring smartphone content directly on MMI display, Integration of navigation, telephone, music and select third-party applications conveniently controlled through MMI controller), Audi music interface w/2 USB ports for data and charging, 10 speakers, single CD player w/MP3 playback capability, HD Radio technology, SDXC card slots w/64 GB operating capacity (dual slots), Bluetooth streaming audio for compatible devices and Bluetooth wireless technology preparation for compatible mobile phones, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only, Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Rear Windows, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at DriversSelect, 2615 W Interstate 20 Frontage Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 to claim your Audi A4!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKMAF44JA044945
Stock: PJA044945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 45,669 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,790$2,775 Below Market
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2018 Audi A4 IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUENAF45JA072490
Stock: JA072490
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 45,949 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,790$2,737 Below Market
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2018 Audi A4 IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUENAF49JA164704
Stock: JA164704
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 33,249 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$27,994$2,909 Below Market
BMW of Westlake - Westlake / Ohio
Delivers 34 Highway MPG and 24 City MPG! This Audi A4 delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 8' x 18' 5-Spoke Dynamic Design -inc: Contrasting gray and partially polished, Valet Function. This Audi A4 Features the Following Options Navigation, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic -inc: dual-clutch w/sport program and manual shift mode, Tires: P245/40R18 97H AS, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest w/Storage, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake. Visit Us Today Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at BMW of Westlake.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUENAF4XJA056799
Stock: WB13755T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 46,417 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,790$2,674 Below Market
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2018 Audi A4 IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUENAF44JA110551
Stock: JA110551
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 49,436 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$24,985$2,670 Below Market
Audi Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Convenience Package 18" Wheel Package Monsoon Gray Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Usb Cables Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDNAF48JA053024
Stock: JA053024
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 52,800 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,995$2,297 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! Previous rental vehicle. For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUENAF45JN007096
Stock: 7096AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,835 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,000$3,420 Below Market
Koons Ford of Falls Church - Falls Church / Virginia
2018 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus Black ** Moonroof/Sunroof **, ** Rear View Camera **, ** Navigation / NAV / GPS **, ** All Wheel Drive **, 7-Speed Automatic S tronic, quattro, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 18' Wheel Package, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Navigation System, Ventilated Front Seats (3-Step), Wheels: 8' x 18' 10-Spoke-Star Design. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUENAF48JN000417
Stock: 0PH24591
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 27,753 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$27,999$3,059 Below Market
Audi Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
- 2018 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattroAUDI CERTIFIED, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, 18 WHEELS, 18 Wheel Package, Anti-Theft Alarm System with Immobilizer, Audi Advanced Key, Color Driver Information System with Trip Computer, Convenience Package, Driver Memory, Heated Auto-Dimming Power Ext Mirrors with Memory, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Wheels: 8 x 18 10-Spoke-Star Design. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 24/34 City/Highway MPG Certified. Audi Certified pre-owned Details: * 300+ Point Inspection * Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties. * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $0Come see our state of the art showroom which is the largest of all Audi dealers in Ohio! Our Service Department is unmatched with more Audi Certified technicians than any other Audi dealer in the Buckeye state! Get your service appointment placed sooner with Audi Bedford! For your convenience, we have one of the largest fleet of Audi loaner vehicles in the state for you to use while we service your vehicle. Call our friendly staff today to learn about our latest Audi specials, demo a car, get details on any vehicle, request a brochure, discuss your trade-in or even talk financing on your next car. We are here to help you. Still deciding on which Audi you'd like to be driving? Are you comparing lease programs or internet specials? Maybe you simply want the best price on a new or used car? For all of this and more, look no further than Audi Bedford. Our team of Audi Brand Specialists are professionals and pride themselves on offering you a no-pressure environment, with the quality you expect from a Penske Automotive dealership. We look forward to helping you with your next purchase! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Heated 3-Step Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Radio: Audi Sound System, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 10 Speakers, Compass, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Used Car Sales Department at 888-429-9896 or jcrawford@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDNAF40JA014184
Stock: AP4198
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 25,148 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$28,900$2,618 Below Market
MINI of Concord - Concord / California
CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 25,148! Premium Plus trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 34 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Turbo Charged, Alloy Wheels, Rear Air, All Wheel Drive. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Hands-Free Liftgate MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner VISIT US TODAY: Welcome to BMW Concord, a great source of quality vehicles! Serving Contra Costa County, Solano County and Napa County; Northern California residents for over 40 years! Come experience our praise-worthy customer service, and excellent selection of some of the best BMW vehicles you can find. We keep a large inventory of new and used BMWs, so we are bound to have the perfect one for you. We look forward to serving you! Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUENAF44JA077342
Stock: CU8437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 13,060 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$31,595$2,830 Below Market
Legend Volkswagen - Amityville / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFNAF48JA037771
Certified Pre-Owned: No
