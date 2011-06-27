  1. Home
2006 Audi A4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Classy, well-constructed interiors
  • sharp handling
  • precise steering
  • available all-wheel drive
  • generous maintenance program.
  • Engines short on low-end torque, tight backseat.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2006 Audi A4 is luxurious, sporty, winterproof and a few grand cheaper than BMW's 3 Series. As such, it's one of our favorite entry-luxury cars.

Vehicle overview

When the Audi A4 debuted in the United States in 1996, it set forth the revitalization of the Audi brand. We've been impressed by the A4 since that time and have always considered it one of the most well-appointed and fun-to-drive cars in its price class. But seven years is a long time for a car in the entry-level luxury car market, so Audi completely redesigned the A4 for the 2002 model year. The new sedan, followed later by the wagon (or Avant in Audi terminology) and convertible (or Cabriolet), was more sharply styled than before, with clear glass headlights, dual exhaust and a high waistline. Although the convertible's clean expression speaks proudly of its fellow A4s, the Cab's sleeker profile and prominent aluminum accents give it an even sharper bite.

A substantially refreshed A4 debuted in midyear 2005. It wasn't a total redo, as Audi calls it 60-percent new. Its platform, interior and overall dimensions are basically the same as before. Bold new sheet metal marked the exterior revisions. The updated A4 also boasts a reworked front suspension that picked up numerous components from the high-performance Audi S4. The rear came in for even more revision with links and wheel carriers from the S4 and shock absorbers from the A6. And two new direct-injection gasoline engines reside under the sleek hood. The turbocharged 1.8T was bumped up to 2.0 liters and equipped with direct injection, yielding 200 horsepower. The 3.0-liter V6 was likewise upgraded to 3.2 liters, direct injection and 255 hp. The engines are hooked up to six-speeds, whether you choose the manual or automatic.

Overall, the 2006 Audi A4 is a blast to drive and treats its passengers to the most luxurious interior in this class. What's more, pricewise it's a steal relative to the competition. If you're in the market for entry-luxury transportation, the A4 should be on your short list.

2006 Audi A4 models

The Audi A4 is available as a sedan, wagon (called the Avant) or two-door convertible (Cabriolet). The four trim levels -- 1.8T, 3.0, 2.0T and 3.2 -- correspond to what type of engine under the hood. 1.8T (convertible only) and 2.0T models come standard with items like dual-zone automatic climate control, a power driver seat, an in-dash six-CD changer and, for convertibles, an automatic top. The 3.0 and 3.2 are similarly equipped but also have bigger wheels, leather seating with a power front-passenger seat and real wood interior trim. Audi offers a number of optional packages, including an S-line sport suspension package and a Cold Weather package. Whether through another package or as a standalone option, one can also get an A4 with a Bose sound system, satellite radio, HID headlights, auto-dimming mirrors and a navigation system.

2006 Highlights

The Audi A4 has a few new powertrain options this year for the V6. Specifically, the V6 can now be equipped with a six-speed manual on all-wheel-drive sedans and wagons. The V6 can also be ordered this year for a front-drive A4 sedan with the continuously variable transmission (CVT). The only other significant change this year is the "S-line" name for the sport package.

Performance & mpg

On the Audi A4 convertible, you can choose either the 1.8T, which has a 170-hp turbocharged inline four, or the 3.0, which has a 220-hp V6. On the sedan and Avant, you have your choice of the 2.0T, a turbo four with 200 hp, or the 3.2, a 255-hp V6. Quattro all-wheel drive is standard on the wagon and available for the sedan and convertible. Sedans and wagons with quattro can be equipped with either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic. The 3.0 convertible quattro comes only with a five-speed automatic, and front-wheel-drive A4s are only available with the CVT.

Safety

Safety features include a superb set of four-wheel antilock disc brakes, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, BrakeAssist and stability control. Additionally, the A4 is equipped with side airbags for the driver and front passenger. Sedans and wagons also come with side curtain airbags for the front and rear (seat-mounted rear airbags are optional), while convertibles get a rollover protection system. In government crash testing, the Audi A4 sedan received four stars for front-occupant protection in frontal crashes. For side impacts, front occupants received five stars and rear occupants four stars.

Driving

The 2006 Audi A4 is one of the most balanced cars in the entry-luxury segment in terms of ride and handling. It's comfortable in day-to-day driving as the suspension soaks up most bumps and potholes. A4s equipped with the S-line package provide expanded handling capabilities. While the A4 isn't as razor-sharp as the 3 Series, the extra grip afforded by quattro could justify the trade-off for many drivers.

Interior

High-quality materials, solid construction and a sleek, modern design make this a car you'll love every time you get in. The seats can be on the firm side and a few of the controls take some time to get used to, but the overall design is one of the best in the segment. Wagons offer 27.8 cubic feet of luggage capacity with the rear seats up and 60.6 when they're folded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Audi A4.

5(79%)
4(10%)
3(6%)
2(4%)
1(1%)
4.6
180 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Very reliable
a4lvr,10/28/2011
I purchase my A4 2.0T quattro new in 2006. Since then I have driven the car 167,588 miles. I have spent $5,800 so far in maint & repairs including tires. I have followed the maint schedule to the letter except for oil changes. I do the oil & filter every 5000 miles. The car still consistently gets 30-32 MPG. It still has the original shocks and exhaust. it will need it's second timing belt at 190,000. The timing belt is a maitenance item. Handling in the snow is effortless and safe. I am curious as to why so many bad reviews. Maybe the cars were not maintained properly from the start or abused. The bi-zeon lights had been troublesome but the dealer & Audi took care of the issue.
Highly recommended
jasonppn,04/17/2015
2.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Many people complain about expensive maintenance. If you are like me and do your own maintenance, there is very little you have to do or pay. I have an OBD II computer that I use whenever the check engine light comes on (not often). I bought it with 55,000 miles on it, it now has 87,000. I've had to replace a coil pack (easy fix, $37 and 1 hour of my own labor), divertor valve ($150, 2 hours labor), and that is all. To change your oil, it is handy if you have the Audi tool ($100) for cartridge style oil filters (you'll have a mess if you don't), but you can make your own pretty easily out of a hose and the right diameter bottle. The car drives absolutely beautifully, couldn't be happier.
Great Car
Mike,05/16/2006
This car is very fun to drive. It handles well. Great interior/exterior fit and finish. Seats are firm and comfortable. Controls and instruments are easy to read and user friendly. Performance is a bit unresponsive when first starting up from a stop while in Drive.
One of my best purchases!
ambermg,01/03/2014
I'm the 4th owner, and purchased this car after a GREAT deal of researching for 2 weeks. I bought this car in 2011 (it was 5 model years old then) with 54k miles on the clock, and have been pleasantly surprised by its reliability. In the 2 years and 3 months I've owned my Audi, I've only spent $300 on service that wasn't routine maintenance. At 72k miles I had to replace the turbo recirculation valve. At the local Audi dealership they replaced several parts that weren't even on a recall and despite the fact that my car was WAY out of warranty...all at no charge, and topped it off with a complimentary car wash and synthetic oil change.
See all 180 reviews of the 2006 Audi A4
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2006 Audi A4 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2006 Audi A4

Used 2006 Audi A4 Overview

The Used 2006 Audi A4 is offered in the following submodels: A4 Sedan, A4 Convertible, A4 Wagon. Available styles include 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), 2.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl CVT), 1.8T 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo CVT), 3.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6A), 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 3.0 quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 2.0T Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 3.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6M), 2.0T Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 3.2 Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6A), and 3.2 Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Audi A4?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Audi A4 trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Audi A4 2.0T quattro is priced between $4,900 and$6,999 with odometer readings between 82000 and100735 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Audi A4 2.0T is priced between $5,999 and$5,999 with odometer readings between 116415 and116415 miles.

Which used 2006 Audi A4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Audi A4 for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2006 A4s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,900 and mileage as low as 82000 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Audi A4.

