Vehicle overview

When the Audi A4 debuted in the United States in 1996, it set forth the revitalization of the Audi brand. We've been impressed by the A4 since that time and have always considered it one of the most well-appointed and fun-to-drive cars in its price class. But seven years is a long time for a car in the entry-level luxury car market, so Audi completely redesigned the A4 for the 2002 model year. The new sedan, followed later by the wagon (or Avant in Audi terminology) and convertible (or Cabriolet), was more sharply styled than before, with clear glass headlights, dual exhaust and a high waistline. Although the convertible's clean expression speaks proudly of its fellow A4s, the Cab's sleeker profile and prominent aluminum accents give it an even sharper bite.

A substantially refreshed A4 debuted in midyear 2005. It wasn't a total redo, as Audi calls it 60-percent new. Its platform, interior and overall dimensions are basically the same as before. Bold new sheet metal marked the exterior revisions. The updated A4 also boasts a reworked front suspension that picked up numerous components from the high-performance Audi S4. The rear came in for even more revision with links and wheel carriers from the S4 and shock absorbers from the A6. And two new direct-injection gasoline engines reside under the sleek hood. The turbocharged 1.8T was bumped up to 2.0 liters and equipped with direct injection, yielding 200 horsepower. The 3.0-liter V6 was likewise upgraded to 3.2 liters, direct injection and 255 hp. The engines are hooked up to six-speeds, whether you choose the manual or automatic.

Overall, the 2006 Audi A4 is a blast to drive and treats its passengers to the most luxurious interior in this class. What's more, pricewise it's a steal relative to the competition. If you're in the market for entry-luxury transportation, the A4 should be on your short list.