Used 2005 Audi A4 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Type
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $2,995
2005 Audi A4 1.8T quattro Special Edition182,070 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Nice little Audi. Its clean, has a couple little body imperfections, but looks nice overall and runs great. CARFAX is perfect with Zero accidents, only 3 owners, clean title and 100% accurate mileage. It is loaded up with heated leather seats, power sliding sunroof, All-wheel drive with automatic transmission, premium 5 spoke wheels, BOSE premium sound system with CD, keyless entry and so much more. Just a good little 2nd car for anyone! Buy it with cash or finance with only $800 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A4 1.8T quattro Special Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULC68E75A121307
Stock: 121307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,980
2005 Audi A4 3.2 quattro97,787 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - SUPER RARE 3.2L QUATTRO! - Nicely loaded! - Clean title, one minor fender bender 2 years ago - Yes its a 3.2 Quattro! - Premium package - Heated leather seats (rear too!) - 17" Sport alloy wheels - Sunroof - 6 CD Changer - Has some scratches on the back bumper, and rash on the wheels - Good brakes and tires! WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A4 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDG68E05A488168
Stock: U5301958
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,350
2005 Audi A4 1.8T137,287 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Netto Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida
***although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Although we try to remove SOLD units as quickly as possible, due to our high inventory turnover it is possible that some may remain online so please call in advance to ensure that the vehicle of interest is in stock. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, electronic processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A4 1.8T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJC68EX5A009446
Stock: 009446
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$3,899
2005 Audi A4 1.8T quattro Special Edition168,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Andy Mohr Volkswagen - Avon / Indiana
We will guarantee you $2000 MOHR for your trade-in than any other VW dealership. Power Sunroof/ Moonroof, Accident Free CARFAX History, Leather, Heated Seats, All Wheel Drive, Cruise Control.Light Silver Metallic 2005 Audi A4 1.8TPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX.Come see us at the ANDY MOHR AVON VOLKSWAGEN. We have a state of the art facility that is ready to help you with your new or used Volkswagen purchase, used cars, used trucks, used SUVs, and used vans wherever you live. Avon, Danville, Plainfield, Indianapolis, Brownsburg, Greenwood, Mooresville, Speedway...you name it, we are here for you! Call us at (317) 279-4788 or visit our website at www.AndyMohr.com. Where you always SAVE MOHR MONEY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A4 1.8T quattro Special Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULC68E65A118902
Stock: V20287B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $5,675
2005 Audi A4 1.8T123,434 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
Meet our incredible 2005 Audi A4 1.8T Sedan in Crystal Blue! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 170hp while paired to a quick shifting Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive Sedan rewards you with incredible acceleration and near 30mpg on the highway! The exterior is enhanced with great looking wheels and sleek lines. Power, prestige, and sophistication are close at hand with a wealth of top-shelf amenities in our 1.8T. You'll love the premium power seats, sunroof, power mirrors, and locks, AM/FM/CD with cassette audio system with speed sensitive volume control and more! Of course, our Audi has been masterfully crafted with safety features so you can have peace of mind as you make your way! ABS, child safety locks, multiple airbags, stability, and traction control are installed to keep you and your loved ones safe and secure. Slide into the front seat of this A4 and find out for yourself! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A4 1.8T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJC68E45A078326
Stock: 18816
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $6,995
2005 Audi A4 2.0T quattro168,626 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Mildenberger Buick Chevrolet GMC - Hamilton / Montana
Enjoy the quality of this well cared for sporty 2005 Dakar Beige Metallic Audi A-4 Quattro sedan with AWD, 18' Aluminum alloy wheels, powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4 cylinder engine breathing through dual exhaust pipes connected to a 6 speed manual transmission. Chrome grill + window trim with a power sunroof, fog lamps and Audi performance with 20-28MPG at a great price. Enter with your keyless entry fob with security and trunk release. Slide into your Beige heated leather bucket seats, grip the leather wrapped tilt steering wheel with controls, adjust the dual climate controls + set the mood with the unmatched sounds of your factory AM-FM-XM-TAPE-6CD Stereo system. You'll feel secure with SAFETY features like 4 wheel disk anti-lock brakes with traction control, rear defroster, child locks, heated power mirrors, auto headlights, auto dim mirrors, compass, thermometer to detect icy conditions, fluid monitor, hands free phone + dual front side and curtain air bags. You won't find a better price anywhere with our LOW overhead! Come on down from Helena, Missoula or Flathead to get your best deal today,or call 877-623-2177. We have access to numerous financing options as well as sub-prime financing to help you.There is no better time to make a deal! ALSO ask us about; Chevy, Chevy Truck, Chevrolet, HD, 1500, 2500, 3500, GMC, GMC Truck, Cadillac, Buick, car, truck, SUV, 5th Wheel, towing, diesel, diesel pickup truck, XT4, XT5, Escalade, CTS, CT6, Sierra, Silverado, Equinox, Traverse, Suburban, Tahoe, Yukon, Yukon XL, Terrain, Acadia, Denali, High Country, price, sale, deal, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, GM, Malibu, Impala, Cruze, sedan, hatchback, wagon, Heavy Duty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A4 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDF78E25A556995
Stock: 19-76PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-12-2020
- New Listing$4,990
2005 Audi A4 2.0T quattro139,928 milesDelivery available*
Biener Audi - Great Neck / New York
quattro, Black w/Leather Seating Inserts or Premium Leather Upholstery or 12-Way Front Sport Seats. As the largest Audi dealership in the Eastern region, we proudly offer the largest selection of both new and certified pre-owned vehicles in the area. But when you choose to come to Biener Audi, you're getting so much more than just a fantastic selection: You're also getting 80-plus years of customer service experience and a low-pressure car-buying experience. We've even been recognized for our outstanding service multiple times, with an Audi Magna Society award, the 2015 New York Audi Dealer of the Year title from DealerRater.com and an International Five Star Diamond Award from the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences. When you come to our Audi dealership in Great Neck, NY, you'll see that we're excited to help you, from one family to another, one family at a time. 2005 Audi A4 2.0T quattro 2005 Audi A4 2.0T quattro Black 4D Sedan 2.0L 4-Cylinder FSI DOHC 6-Speed quattro Need another reason to pay us a visit? Here's why you should come to Biener Audi: By shopping with us, you'll have a positive, honest experience with no hidden dealer fees, dealer administration fees, dealer prep fees or any other surprises. When you come in for your scheduled service appointment, you'll receive a complimentary car wash. You'll never have to worry when you need a rental that's up to your high standards since we have the largest Audi loaner car fleet in the region, right here at our dealership. We have a drive-in, climate-controlled service drive for your comfort and convenience. We offer a free local shuttle service for service customers who need to go about their busy days. If you choose to wait, our service waiting area is comfortable and spacious, with HDTV, laptop stations, coffee, snacks, refreshments and free Wi-Fi. We offer a state-of-the-art service facility with factory-trained technicians and support staff who can answer all your questions, and have extended weekday service pickup hours for your convenience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A4 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDF68E75A479339
Stock: U18553
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- New Listing$4,995
2005 Audi A4 1.8T Special Edition133,830 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Honda Hollywood - Hollywood / Florida
Leather Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Honda Hollywood is excited to offer this 2005 Audi A4 1.8T SE. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this AudiA4 1.8T SE cannot be beat. This Audi A4's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. The A4 1.8T SE has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 133,830mi put on this Audi. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Audi A4 1.8T SE. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A4 1.8T Special Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJC68E55A119482
Stock: 5A119482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- $4,900
2005 Audi A4 1.8T quattro133,331 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
HA Boyd Volkswagen - Lebanon / Pennsylvania
LOCAL TRADE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A4 1.8T quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULC68E55A042329
Stock: 200242
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $6,331
2005 Audi A4 2.0T Avant quattro130,226 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
North Bend Chevrolet - North Bend / Washington
AWD / 4WD, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Bose High End Audio Package, Sunroof/Moonroof, 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, Black Leather, AM/FM radio, Cold Weather Package, Front dual zone A/C, Heated Front & Rear Seats, HomeLink Wireless Control System, Leather Seating Surfaces, Power driver seat, Power windows, Premium Package, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry. 2.0T Avant quattro 2.0L 4-Cylinder FSI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A4 2.0T Avant quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKF68EX5A477561
Stock: 32296A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- New Listing$1,750
2005 Audi A4 2.0T132,147 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mark Miller Subaru - Salt Lake City / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A4 2.0T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAF78EX5A536724
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,500
2005 Audi A4 3.0 quattro131,784 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Express - Orlando / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A4 3.0 quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDT48H45K011361
Stock: 11361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,500
2005 Audi A4 2.0T quattro186,354 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Continental Motor Group - Stuart / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A4 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDF68E15A506633
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,999Good Deal | $1,556 below market
2006 Audi A4 2.0T quattro131,736 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2006 Audi A4 4dr 4dr Sedan 2.0T quattro Automatic features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Audi A4 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDF78E36A090933
Stock: WYC-090933
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $6,499Fair Deal | $1,187 below market
2006 Audi A4 2.0T quattro120,637 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Allen Automotive - Merriam / Kansas
This vehicle has been Inspected and serviced and ready to go come experience the Allen Automotive difference. Call or Text Brad for details at 913-638-3858. **WE FINANCE AND WE LOVE TRADE INS** WE BUY CARS OUT RIGHT**WITHOUT TRADING ~A GREAT PLACE TO BUY A CAR~ If you are not on our website please go to www.allenautokc.com for more photos and a free Carfax on all our cars. We also have a Great Service Department that can help you save thousands of dollars in the future. If you buy a car here we put you into our system and you automatically get all your service work done on any vehicle you own at ONLY $65 per hour. You also get discounts on Body Work Detail Interior Upholstery work Tint Dent Removal Tires and more. CELEBRATING OUR 10TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Audi A4 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDF78E06A188575
Stock: AA2011
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,900
2006 Audi A4 2.0T quattro100,735 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Audi A4 also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Subwoofer, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Premium Sound. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 10 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Audi A4 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDF78E56A125441
Stock: 122063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $6,999Fair Deal | $764 below market
2006 Audi A4 2.0T quattro114,213 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kunes Country Chrysler Dodge Jeep - Elkhorn / Wisconsin
No Accidents! Sunroof. Leather Seats. Locally Owned And Loved! Great Condition Inside And Out! Come Test Drive Today!6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, Ebony w/Cloth Mikado Seat Upholstery or Leather Seating Surfaces, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Cassette, CD player, Cloth Mikado Seat Upholstery, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power windows, Radio data system, Second Generation Audi Symphony, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Odometer is 12108 miles below market average! 22/30 City/Highway MPGSome people buy a car the same way they buy a washing machine. But not you! You demand style, comfort, AND reliability. Good news! This Audi A4 combines all of those qualities into one fantastic package. Find out why our dealerships have won DealerRater.com DEALER OF THE YEAR a whopping 10 TIMES! Call, email, or live chat with one of our friendly sales professionals now to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Audi A4 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDF98E86A066526
Stock: DT04591B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- $3,450
2006 Audi A4 2.0T Avant quattro184,533 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Just traded in to our dealership. Hard to find wagon with all wheel drive, premium sound system, 4 cylinder turbo motor with automatic transmission, newer tires, good brakes, clean leather, good body and much more. Recent service WE just performed includes two coil packs, new injectors, new intake gaskets, fresh AC charge, new brakes, New evap lines, fresh oil change and so much more. Car runs great now! Come test drive it for yourself. Buy it with cash or finance with only $900 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Audi A4 2.0T Avant quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKF78E16A134919
Stock: 134919
Certified Pre-Owned: No