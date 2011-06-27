  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A4
  4. Used 2008 Audi A4
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(56)
Appraise this car

2008 Audi A4 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Premium cabin design and materials, communicative chassis makes it rewarding to drive, offered in three body styles, wide availability of all-wheel drive.
  • Cramped rear seat, engines lack the power of competitors' top-line engines.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
Audi A4 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$3,736 - $7,110
Used A4 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Though there are other entry-level luxury cars that are newer or sportier, the 2008 Audi A4 is still a fine choice thanks to its reasonable price, high-quality interior and engaging personality.

Vehicle overview

Many of the world's major religions bear a similar theme: A messiah comes, bringing with him enlightenment and a path to a better way of living. Audi had its very own messiah of sorts with the A4. Bad press regarding unintended acceleration (based on reports that were later shown to be unfounded) tarnished the manufacturer's image in the late '80s and early '90s, sending sales into an unholy tailspin. Launched in the mid-'90s, the Audi A4 -- buoyed by crisp handling, superb road manners and elegant visage -- proved compelling enough to reinvigorate the brand. Now in its third generation, the Audi A4 is as enticing as ever -- and Edmunds.com's editors have voted it a top pick for several years running.

The 2008 Audi A4 is catnip for drivers who crave the finer things. One of the few entry-level luxury cars available as a sedan, convertible and wagon, the Audi A4 morphs to please everyone from bustling families to solitary singles. Slide inside and you'll find a cabin that takes the "entry" out of "entry-luxury." Gauges offer the sort of soothing lighting you'd find in a chic late-night bistro, and the car's interior materials and design would be right at home in the expensively outfitted lobby of a premier Hollywood talent agency. On the move, the A4 has a solid feel to it, an attribute no doubt helped by the car's commonly fitted Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Compromises are few, but they do exist. Neither A4 engine is a powerhouse, for instance, as the turbocharged 2.0-liter is somewhat lacking when it comes to off-the-line torque and the 255-horsepower V6 is increasingly outclassed by competitors putting out more than 300 hp. Another potential negative is the rear seat, which isn't as roomy as the accommodations in some rivals. Hard-core enthusiasts might also criticize the A4's handling, which is softer and less responsive than the premier sport sedans in this price range. However, many buyers will find that the Audi's high level of feedback compensates for its somewhat slower reflexes.

That's not to say you shouldn't consider other models if you're shopping in this highly competitive class. The BMW 3 Series, Infiniti G35 and Lexus IS are all sportier in demeanor, for instance, while the new Cadillac CTS boasts more rear-seat room and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class benefits from a fresher, more stately design. And depending on your priorities, cars like the Acura TSX and Volvo C70/S40/V50 might be worth your attention as well. While all of these cars have their merits, if you end up with a 2008 Audi A4, we doubt you'll be dissatisfied. Thanks to its versatile yet fun-loving demeanor, range of body styles, reasonable price tag and best-in-class cabin, the A4 could well be the salvation for those searching for a great all-around entry-level luxury car.

2008 Audi A4 models

The 2008 Audi A4 comes built to satisfy in a plethora of body styles. A sedan, convertible (Cabriolet) and wagon (Avant) are offered. The trims are defined by the engines that power them: 2.0T and 3.2. The A4 2.0T sedan and wagon come standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, a power driver seat, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control and a 10-speaker, six-CD/MP3 changer. Pump up the swank quotient with a 3.2 model, which adds 17-inch wheels, wood flourishes, leather upholstery, heated front seats and a power front-passenger seat. A4 Cabriolets have an automatic soft top and equipment lists largely similar to those of the sedan and wagon.

Most of the 3.2's extra features can be added to the 2.0T as part of the Premium and Convenience Packages. The latter also includes adaptive bi-xenon headlights and auto-dimming mirrors. For both trim levels, Audi offers an S line sport package with 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension and specialized interior trim. A4 buyers can also opt for heated rear seats (via a cold weather package), a navigation system, an upgraded 10-speaker Bose sound system (which includes satellite radio), Bluetooth connectivity, a dedicated iPod interface and the "Titanium" styling package with 18-inch wheels and several wood and metallic embellishments. The 2.0T also offers a Special Edition package which adds 17-inch alloy wheels, leather seating and satellite radio. Available on the A4 3.2 only are driver-seat memory, rear park assist and premium-grade "Volterra" leather upholstery.

2008 Highlights

For 2008, the Audi A4 receives only minor changes. Exterior features that were previously available as part of the sedan and wagon's optional S line sport package are now standard. This means that front and rear bumpers have been revised, as has the lower side door trim. An integrated trunk lid spoiler has been added, along with a new front grille and S line badging. To reflect this, the optional S line Sport Package has been trimmed to include just a sport-tuned suspension, sport three-spoke steering wheel, aluminum trim, 18-inch wheels and leather upholstery with unique stitching. On the A4 Cabriolet, heated front seats are now standard. An optional iPod interface is available on all 2008 Audi A4s.

Performance & mpg

The A4 is available with one of two engines. A 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 produces 200 hp and 207 pound-feet of torque, and a 3.1-liter V6 drums up 255 hp and 243 lb-ft of torque. A4 Avants are available only with Audi's Quattro all-wheel drive, but sedan and Cabriolet buyers may choose between front-wheel drive and Quattro. Quattro-equipped A4s give you the choice of a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. The same holds true for front-wheel-drive A4 3.2 models. Instead of the automatic, front-drive 2.0T models offer a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Equipped in this configuration, the A4 has a 21 mpg city/29 mpg highway fuel mileage estimate for 2008, which is sure to please if you've got an eye on the pump.

Safety

Standard features in this area include antilock brakes, traction control, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags (except on Cabriolets). Rear seat-mounted side airbags are available as an option for the sedan and wagon. In National Highway Transportation Safety Administration frontal crash tests, the A4 rated four stars out of five; in side impact testing, the car earned a perfect five stars for front occupants and four stars for those seated in rear. The 2008 Audi A4 attained a "Good" rating (the highest possible) for the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's frontal offset, side-impact and head restraint effectiveness tests.

Driving

The 2008 Audi A4 is truly a model of composure in the entry-luxury segment, with balanced ride and handling and a suspension that dispenses with ruts and potholes with unflappable German efficiency. As such, it's a sterling daily driver. A4s equipped with the S line Sport Package offer sharper, grippier handling. This Audi is no BMW 3 Series, but it's a more communicative driving partner than many other cars in this class and the extra traction afforded by the Quattro all-wheel-drive system is quite useful in Northern climates. Acceleration is certainly adequate on everything, with the possible exception of the Cabriolet 2.0T. In reviews, we've found the 2.0T a little light on torque down low, but once the tach sees 2,500 rpm, there's plenty of pull on tap. The V6 is smooth, but with only 255 hp, it lacks the motivation needed to keep pace with competitors' 300-plus-hp V6s.

Interior

The cherry on top of any Audi vehicle is usually its cabin, and the A4 maintains this standard. Design is above reproach, and build and materials quality is superlative. Some may find the seats overly firm, but most will agree that they provide welcome support when road-tripping. The navigation system takes some getting used to, but elsewhere, the controls are pleasantly intuitive. A4 sedans can haul up to 13.4 cubes of luggage in the trunk, while the Avant manages 27.8 cubes with the rear seats up and 59 cubes with the seats folded. The A4 Cabriolet's traditional soft top might seem a tad old-fashioned in this age of retractable hardtops, but it's reasonably quick in operation and compact enough to allow a maximum luggage capacity of 10.2 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Audi A4.

5(73%)
4(12%)
3(13%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
56 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 56 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It's all fun 'n games, until catastrophe happens..
Arbeitspferd,09/02/2015
2.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I have an '08 A4 Quattro 6MT Special Edition S-line. I bought it as a CPO car in 2011 with 36k miles. The car is absolutely sublime to drive in every way, even with the firm suspension. The first year I owned it, I put over 25k miles commuting 100mi each way for work, across a mountain range. The traction control and AWD have literally saved my life twice hitting black ice on a bend in the highway. Very little issues with the car; cruise control module went out, covered under warranty; ignition switch died last year out of warranty, $160 total (cheap). Then one day, accelerating onto the interstate, the engine shut down leaving me just enough momentum to coast over to the shoulder (on a massive bridge, no less). After having it inspected and diagnosed at the dealer, it turns out a high pressure fuel pump exploded, literally. It blew metal shrapnel into the engine destroying the block and fuel system. A piece(s) of shrapnel severed the intake cam chain, seizing the cam and destroying most of the remainder of the engine. The engine is damaged beyond repair and has to be replaced, to the tune of over $7500! Audi has generously offered to cover 25% up front, but I am currently working with Audi of America to see if they can extend that courtesy a bit more. At this point, I haven't decide if I'm going to keep the car after all this or just dump it. Either way, I'm out as much as $6k on a car only worth $11k... If you want a car that is nearly perfect to drive, this is the one. Specifically the 2008 owing to it's having the new AWD system (which is MUCH better than the old Haldex system). That said, I'd have some kind of extended warranty, service agreement, and/or a whopping fistful of expendable greenbacks.
Great car (while in warranty)
chaseaudi,12/17/2012
I purchased this car used with about 1 year left on the original warranty. I had a couple minor problems, but Audi's service is fantastic. However, after the warranty ended I began experiencing problems every 3-4 months. These included spark plugs going bad, problems with water getting into the intake, the fuel pump going bad, problems with the brake light switch, and more. These also included my car being stuck in the shop for multiple days very long costly repairs. Overall, the car is fun to drive, but be prepared for a lot of costly repairs down the road.
Less Impressed Than I'd Hoped
D Manetta,10/13/2015
2.0T Special Ed. 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
Purchased this car in 2014 after my 2006 A3 2.0T was totaled by a hit-and-run driver. The 2008 A4 had 28K miles from a warm-weather state and was a one-owner car from a vacation home - well cared for with full service records based on time, not mileage. I would have preferred Quattro, but the price and mileage were hard to beat. I should have listened to my instincts. Vastly different character than the A3... this A4 feels like a luxury car without any sporting pretense. The CVT transmission is horrendous - slow to respond in standard mode, jerky engagement from dead stop... in Sport mode, it holds RPMs far too long at low speeds before initially "upshifting." Engine vibration is far more apparent than it should be for any luxury vehicle - the same engine in the A3 was less prone to vibration. Brakes on the A4 are less direct, more difficult to modulate and with longer pedal travel than the A3 - might be fixed with stainless steel brake lines. Steering is much lighter and less dynamic as well; same with the suspension which is calibrated for a compliant, soft ride over handling - lacking the balance of a BMW 3-series. Lastly, the climate control is noticeably less accurate than the A3... the interior temp seems to be about 5 degrees higher than the set point during all seasons. Might be a faulty part or just the nature of the system - hard to tell and not worth tearing apart the climate controls to find out. On the good side, the car is indeed comfortable as a highway cruiser. The interior materials are top notch. The trunk seriously swallows more cargo than my wife's Ford Escape. Instruments are legible and direct. For the price paid, the car came well optioned for a 2008 model - although bewildering that certain features now standard on mid-level cars (like heated seats, Bluetooth and USB/AUX inputs) were nowhere to be found on my A4. It's a handsome car that will serve as a good family hauler for a couple of years - a car that I wouldn't be ashamed to take clients between point A and B. Lesson learned though - it's not a driver's car in the same way a 3-series might be. No major mechanical issues so far (knock on wood)... replaced post-purchase: an A/C diverter valve, the engine thermostat and the window lock switch. Not bad for a mid-2000s Audi. Overall, I'm not sure I would buy the A4 in this configuration again... at this price point for a used vehicle, there are more competent sport sedans and more reliable family sedans that cost less to operate.
Amazing Vehicle
PSZ,12/16/2007
There are not enough superlatives to accurately describe this car. Fit and finish are fantastic. It offers superior comfort (I'm 6'5"), handles like a champ, provides surprising power from its strong 2.0 turbo and provides over 30+ highway MPG! This is a very special automobile.
See all 56 reviews of the 2008 Audi A4
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 4
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 2008 Audi A4 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2008 Audi A4

Used 2008 Audi A4 Overview

The Used 2008 Audi A4 is offered in the following submodels: A4 Sedan, A4 Convertible, A4 Wagon. Available styles include 2.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 2.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), 2.0T Special Ed. quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 2.0T 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), 3.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6A), 3.2 quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6A), 2.0T quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl CVT), 3.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6M), 2.0T Special Ed. quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0T Special Ed. 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0T Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 2.0T Special Ed. 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0T Special Ed. Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 2.0T Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 3.2 Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6A), 2.0T Special Ed. Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and 3.2 Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Audi A4?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Audi A4 trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Audi A4 2.0T is priced between $4,495 and$4,495 with odometer readings between 186368 and186368 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Audi A4 2.0T quattro is priced between $5,495 and$5,495 with odometer readings between 130913 and130913 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Audi A4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Audi A4 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2008 A4s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,495 and mileage as low as 130913 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Audi A4.

Can't find a used 2008 Audi A4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi A4 for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $10,783.

Find a used Audi for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $12,672.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi A4 for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $23,566.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $12,583.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Audi A4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi A4 lease specials

Related Used 2008 Audi A4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles