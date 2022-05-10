The next-level P400 SE Dynamic trim uses a high-output version of this powertrain and develops 395 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque.

This turbo-six forms the basis of the P440e Autobiography trim, but the electrical hardware is upgraded to be a full plug-in hybrid, or PHEV. The Range Rover PHEV bumps output to 434 hp, but torque gets a massive upgrade to 619 lb-ft, thanks in part to a 105-kW motor fed by a 31.8-kWh battery pack. While the PHEV has not yet been formally tested by the EPA, Land Rover estimates an all-electric range of 48 miles before the gas engine kicks in.

Finally, the range-topping P530 First Edition swaps out all of the fuel-saving hybrid stuff for a full-bore, pedal-to-the-metal twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8. It produces 523 hp and 533 lb-ft of torque — only 5 more hp than the previous model's 5.0-liter V8, but torque from the new motor is up about 70 lb-ft.

Land Rover also says that an all-electric Range Rover Sport is due sometime in 2024.