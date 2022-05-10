Skip to main content
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: Starting at $84,350
What to expect
  • All-new exterior and interior
  • New touchscreen operating system
  • V8 engine gets a bump in power
  • Plug-in hybrid with an estimated 48 miles of range
  • Introduces the third Range Rover Sport generation for 2023
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.

