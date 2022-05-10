The Range Rover Sport is Land Rover's most popular SUV, slotting between the high-end Range Rover and the bite-sized Range Rover Evoque. The current Range Rover Sport dates back to 2014, and even though Land Rover has been keeping it fresh with continuous updates, the midsize crossover does feel pretty long in the tooth. Thankfully, a full redesign is on the way in the form of the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport.
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: Starting at $84,350
Related 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercury Milan 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 2011
- Used Toyota FJ Cruiser 2013
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2003
- Used Acura RLX 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class 2001
- Used Toyota GR86 2013
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2010
- Used Buick Lucerne 1998
- Used Subaru Legacy 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Audi RS 3
- McLaren 720S Spider 2022
- 2021 Lexus RX 450HL
- Lexus LC 500H 2021
- 2023 Ford Bronco News
- 2022 Ford Bronco
- Toyota Tacoma 2022
- 2022 Model 3
- 2022 Jeep Wrangler
- 2023 Jeep Wrangler News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Sedans
- Best Trucks
- Best Crossovers
- Best Wagons
- Best Compact Vehicles
Hot new vehicles
- 2021 Mustang Mach-E
- 2022 Ford Bronco
- 2023 Vinfast VF-8
- 2021 Karma GS-6
- 2021 Kia Telluride
- 2023 Vinfast VF-9
Other models
- Used Mini Cooper in Peachtree Corners, GA
- Used Nissan Murano in Turkey, NC
- Used Land-Rover Range-Rover in Villa Park, IL
- Used Ford Mustang-Mach-E in Astoria, NY
- Used Dodge Caliber in Winona, MN
- Used Smart Fortwo in Millville, NJ
- Used Porsche Taycan in Columbus, IN
- Used Porsche Taycan in Port Charlotte, FL
- Used Toyota Highlander-Hybrid in Midlothian, IL
- Used Fiat 124-Spider in Lafayette, CA
- Used Volkswagen Routan in Woodridge, IL
- Used Hyundai Genesis-Coupe in Martinsburg, WV
- Used BMW 4-Series-Gran-Coupe in Tonawanda, NY
- Used Porsche Cayenne-Coupe in Lakewood, NJ
- Used Honda Passport in Westmont, IL
- Used Lexus CT-200H in Spring Valley, NY
- Used Volkswagen Jetta-Sportwagen in Bel Air, MD
- Used Cadillac Ats in Elizabethtown, PA
- Used Nissan Nv-Passenger in Jackson, NJ
- Used Infiniti QX30 in Maineville, OH
- Used Audi Q8 in Pikesville, MD
- Used Alfa-Romeo Stelvio in New Smyrna Beach, FL
- Used Lexus GX-460 in Loveland, OH
- Used Hyundai Elantra-Touring in Brea, CA
- Used Toyota 86 in Halethorpe, MD
- Used Lexus Es-300 in Clementon, NJ
- Used Lexus LS-430 in Chester, PA
- Used Nissan Altima in Encino, CA
- Used Scion Im in Dundee, MI
- Used Chevrolet Corvette in Saint Johns, FL