Used 2009 Audi A4 for Sale Near Me
1,891 listings
- 86,092 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,500$1,710 Below Market
- 74,118 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,495$1,837 Below Market
- 98,802 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,995$1,293 Below Market
- 46,352 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,500$1,521 Below Market
- 102,200 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,898
- 113,241 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,690
- 87,924 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,380$747 Below Market
- 99,333 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,450$367 Below Market
- 95,539 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$8,950
- 61,208 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,980
- 68,935 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$8,491
- 69,599 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$12,200
- 82,900 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,500
- 113,236 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,990
- 111,751 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,899
- 68,378 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,458
- 71,626 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,500
- 58,076 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,998
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Audi A4
Read recent reviews for the Audi A4
Patrick,08/19/2016
2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
I bought the Audi A4 2.0T Premium 4 door sedan from my best friend (30 plus years) and his wife in April 2015 with 38,000 miles. I was extremely happy with the car - especially the acceleration and road handling. The first week of August 2016, with 47,000 miles on the car - the check engine light goes on and some unholy sounds begin emitting from the engine block. After two mechanics, I was directed to bring the car back to the dealer. After a day and a half, the verdict - motor and turbo are done. The dealer informed me that the motor/turbo parts were a mere $14,000! If I wanted to trade the car in, they would give me $500. Currently, the car is in a mechanic's shop in Brooklyn - it looks like the repairs, parts, labor will be around $11,000. ARE YOU KIDDING ME? I had a Toyota Camry for 15 years and never once had to make a repair of that cost and magnitude. Or maybe I would be better off with a Hyundai. February 2017: Ended up paying $12,700 for a new motor, turbo and alternator from my friends mechanic in Brooklyn. Had contacted Audi and a personal service representative informed me that they would only pick up the costs if I had the car repaired at an Audi dealer. Spoke to a Vice President of Audi who directed me to their service website. I filled out a long, detailed questionnaire and NEVER received a response. My 2009 Audi A4 Turbo is running better than it did before these repairs. I have every intention of using the car through the end of the NY winter and then trading it in for a Lexus, Acura, or a Volvo. I've spoken with many mechanics who have agreed that it is near impossible for them to work on an Audi. Obviously, I will tell anyone to avoid the 2009 Audi A4 and the whole line of vehicles. The Audi representatives exhibited complete indifference to my problems with a 2009 line of vehicles that had a detailed history of inferior manufacturing problems. Additional: I traded in the Audi A4 for a pre owned 2014 Lexus GS350 AWD during March of 2017 that had 24,000 miles. I am extremely happy with the performance of the Lexus and the service received from the dealer - Ray Catena Lexus of White Plains. One final telling indication regarding the 2009 Audi A4 Turbo- it routinely appears as a Used Car to avoid in Consumer Reports annual car ratings. I'm aware that Audi manufactures several high quality vehicles but would not recommend an Audi based on my experience with the vehicle I owned. I will wholeheartedly recommend a Lexus & have two friends who have purchased or leased a Lexus based on their experience with my GS 350.
