Used 2009 Audi A4 for Sale Near Me

  • 2009 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro

    86,092 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,500

    $1,710 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Audi A4 2.0T quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Audi A4 2.0T quattro

    74,118 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,495

    $1,837 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Audi A4 2.0T quattro in Gray
    used

    2009 Audi A4 2.0T quattro

    98,802 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $8,995

    $1,293 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro in Light Blue
    used

    2009 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro

    46,352 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $10,500

    $1,521 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro in Gray
    used

    2009 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro

    102,200 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,898

    Details
  • 2009 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Avant quattro in Silver
    used

    2009 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Avant quattro

    113,241 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $8,690

    Details
  • 2009 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2009 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro

    87,924 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $9,380

    $747 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro in Silver
    used

    2009 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro

    99,333 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $8,450

    $367 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2009 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro

    95,539 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,950

    Details
  • 2009 Audi A4 2.0T quattro in Silver
    used

    2009 Audi A4 2.0T quattro

    61,208 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,980

    Details
  • 2009 Audi A4 2.0T in Black
    used

    2009 Audi A4 2.0T

    68,935 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,491

    Details
  • 2009 Audi A4 3.2 quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Audi A4 3.2 quattro

    69,599 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $12,200

    Details
  • 2009 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2009 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro

    82,900 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $9,500

    Details
  • 2009 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Avant quattro in Black
    used

    2009 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Avant quattro

    113,236 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2009 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro in Silver
    used

    2009 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro

    111,751 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $9,899

    Details
  • 2009 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro in Gray
    used

    2009 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro

    68,378 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,458

    Details
  • 2009 Audi A4 3.2 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2009 Audi A4 3.2 Premium Plus quattro

    71,626 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,500

    Details
  • 2009 Audi A4 2.0T in Light Brown
    used

    2009 Audi A4 2.0T

    58,076 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,998

    Details

47,000 Miles
Patrick,08/19/2016
2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
I bought the Audi A4 2.0T Premium 4 door sedan from my best friend (30 plus years) and his wife in April 2015 with 38,000 miles. I was extremely happy with the car - especially the acceleration and road handling. The first week of August 2016, with 47,000 miles on the car - the check engine light goes on and some unholy sounds begin emitting from the engine block. After two mechanics, I was directed to bring the car back to the dealer. After a day and a half, the verdict - motor and turbo are done. The dealer informed me that the motor/turbo parts were a mere $14,000! If I wanted to trade the car in, they would give me $500. Currently, the car is in a mechanic's shop in Brooklyn - it looks like the repairs, parts, labor will be around $11,000. ARE YOU KIDDING ME? I had a Toyota Camry for 15 years and never once had to make a repair of that cost and magnitude. Or maybe I would be better off with a Hyundai. February 2017: Ended up paying $12,700 for a new motor, turbo and alternator from my friends mechanic in Brooklyn. Had contacted Audi and a personal service representative informed me that they would only pick up the costs if I had the car repaired at an Audi dealer. Spoke to a Vice President of Audi who directed me to their service website. I filled out a long, detailed questionnaire and NEVER received a response. My 2009 Audi A4 Turbo is running better than it did before these repairs. I have every intention of using the car through the end of the NY winter and then trading it in for a Lexus, Acura, or a Volvo. I've spoken with many mechanics who have agreed that it is near impossible for them to work on an Audi. Obviously, I will tell anyone to avoid the 2009 Audi A4 and the whole line of vehicles. The Audi representatives exhibited complete indifference to my problems with a 2009 line of vehicles that had a detailed history of inferior manufacturing problems. Additional: I traded in the Audi A4 for a pre owned 2014 Lexus GS350 AWD during March of 2017 that had 24,000 miles. I am extremely happy with the performance of the Lexus and the service received from the dealer - Ray Catena Lexus of White Plains. One final telling indication regarding the 2009 Audi A4 Turbo- it routinely appears as a Used Car to avoid in Consumer Reports annual car ratings. I'm aware that Audi manufactures several high quality vehicles but would not recommend an Audi based on my experience with the vehicle I owned. I will wholeheartedly recommend a Lexus & have two friends who have purchased or leased a Lexus based on their experience with my GS 350.
