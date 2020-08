Used 2009 Audi A4 for Sale Near Me

Audi Indianapolis - Indianapolis / Indiana

ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. 2009 Deep Sea Audi A4 4D Sedan 2.0T Premium 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI DOHC quattro Odometer is 20022 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAULF78K89N051849

Stock: Q2573A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-23-2020