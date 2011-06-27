2004 Audi A4 Review
- Classy, well-constructed interiors, sharp handling, precise steering, available CVT transmission and all-wheel drive.
- Price goes up quickly with options, engines short on low-end torque, sport package makes for a choppy ride.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The A4 is luxurious, sporty, winterproof and a few grand cheaper than BMW's 3 Series. As such, it's one of our favorite entry-luxury cars.
2004 Highlights
The Cabriolet is now available with all-wheel drive, while all A4s now come standard with a tire-pressure monitoring system, revised steering wheels and two-stage airbags. The 1.8T models have been upgraded with 16-inch aluminum wheels and now offer a six-speed manual transmission as an option.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
missy_lee,08/10/2012
I have a previously owned a4, with the ultra sport package. This car has every possible added feature. When my car was working, it was a pleasure to drive. The performance alone, is outstanding. You could drive at 100mph and it felt like you were going 50mph. The AWD was fantastic for snow and rain, I had no problems with traction. I do know that they are EXTREMELY expensive to maintain and own. Any time my check engine light would come on, which was every month, it would cost no less than 1000$ to have it turned off. One problem ALWAYS led to another and it was so frustrating and discouraging when my car had to be brought in for repairs. Overall, I am saddened to retire this car bc of costs
popeyes,04/07/2011
Original owner of this 3.0 A4 since new. Right off the lot, negotiated 5% down. Now 7 yrs experience with it with 81K kms traveled. Quality, stability, stance, control, performance are all above great with decent gas mileage of 7.9l/100km highway 9-10l/100km city with quattro using synthetic. Audi maintenance covers everything during 3 yr warr and dealer's have provided exceptional service. They replaced all my brake disc's, pads and spark plugs all under warranty. Burnt bulbs, lighter socket, wiper lever seized from salt also replaced /w warr. Coils replaced under recall, but never problems just glithces with electronic in window controls, sunroof, and resets of A/C.
chash1982,04/12/2012
I've had an opportunity to drive all kinds of cars, from BMWs to Volvos, to high end japanese vehicles and NOTHING has handled and performed like my Audi. This car feels like you are going 60 miles an hour at 100. You can barely feel the body roll as you effortlessly carve through corners at high speeds, and no automaker has a better interior. On the downside, prepare to set aside about 3000$ a year for repair and maintenance! Even oil changes will run you 100$, and when your fuel pump dies (and it probably will!) You can expect to spend 1000$ at the dealer if it's out of warranty. This is a driving enthusiasts car that's also a comfortable commuter. I love my Audi, expensive or not!
Brett Duncan,11/06/2015
1.8T Fwd 2dr Cabriolet (1.8L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
I love the thought of this car, it gets good gas mileage, it's comfortable and looks nice with the top down and it's great at high speeds. What I don't like... The maintenance! It's very expensive, in just two months I had an oil leak, coolent leak, transmission speed sensor failure, a whole new ac, the gear shifter peace spilt apart, the car starts funny, etc. This car also isn't fast enough for me. I should have got the V6 Quattro but that's probably just me. I want to keep the car but on the other hand I could lease a brand new one for the same price as the maintenance on this one.
Features & Specs
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 6300 rpm
Safety
