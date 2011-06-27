I have a previously owned a4, with the ultra sport package. This car has every possible added feature. When my car was working, it was a pleasure to drive. The performance alone, is outstanding. You could drive at 100mph and it felt like you were going 50mph. The AWD was fantastic for snow and rain, I had no problems with traction. I do know that they are EXTREMELY expensive to maintain and own. Any time my check engine light would come on, which was every month, it would cost no less than 1000$ to have it turned off. One problem ALWAYS led to another and it was so frustrating and discouraging when my car had to be brought in for repairs. Overall, I am saddened to retire this car bc of costs

