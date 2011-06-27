  1. Home
1997 Audi A4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Artful bodywork, outstanding handling, luxurious interior, optional Quattro all-wheel drive system, bargain price
  • Rear leg room, fussy stereo controls, suspension float
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Buy this car. Audi's A4 is sleek, sophisticated, and speedy, and has won praise from the worldwide automotive media. Small but safe, the A4 scored best in its class in the 35-mph offset crash tests performed in Europe, and performed brilliantly in stateside crash testing. For U.S. buyers, this translates into a competent and crashworthy alternative to the BMW 3-Series, Acura TL-Series, and Volvo 850, among others.

For 1997, two versions will be available: the 1.8T and the 2.8. The 2.8 is powered by a 2.8-liter V6 engine putting 172 horsepower through the front wheels. New is the 1.8T, which features a turbocharged, 20-valve inline four-cylinder engine good for 150 horsepower. The 1.8T is available in the same configurations as the 2.8; front- or all-wheel drive with a five-speed manual transmission or an automatic.

The A4 features a multi-link front suspension that virtually eliminates torque steer, according to Audi. We've tried a front driver, and their claims have been substantiated. Quattro all-wheel drive continues as a stand-alone option, reasonably priced at about $1,600. Dual front airbags and antilock brakes come standard. Purchase an A4 and enjoy free maintenance for three years and 50,000 miles.

Audi's new 1.8T model features fresh alloy wheels, a unique Sport package, and a base price starting in the low 20s. All early-build A4 1.8T models will be automatics. Standard equipment on the more expensive 2.8 includes a more powerful V6 engine, alloy wheels, wood trim, and fog lights. The 2.8's eight-way power driver's seat with lumbar support is exceptionally comfortable. Leather upholstery is only available on the 2.8. A theft alarm keeps thieves from making off with the radio or anything else left in an unattended car.

In June of 1997, Audi released a new and improved version of the 2.8. A five-valve 2.8-liter V6 was installed under the hood, putting 190 horsepower and 207 ft-lbs. of torque to the ground through a five-speed manual or five-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission. Audi says the new engine takes the front-wheel drive and quattro versions of the A4 from rest to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds with a manual transmission. Opt for the Tiptronic automatic, and the acceleration times drop to 8.2 seconds on front-wheel drive models and 8.8 seconds for the quattro. Side-impact airbags that reside in the sides of the front seats were added, along with Jacquard satin cloth upholstery. Anti-slip regulation (ASR), an all-speed traction control system, became standard. An optional sports performance package includes a slightly lowered suspension, higher rate springs and shocks, unique alloy wheels, and Z-rated performance tires.

A short options list reveals that almost everything you need comes standard on the A4 2.8. With prices starting near $28,000, this means that you can get a status car that is comfortable, well equipped and costs less than it does to send your kid to college. We think that Audi has a winner with the A4, and the addition of the even more affordable 1.8T and much-improved 1998 2.8 will do nothing but enhance Audi's image with near luxury buyers.

1997 Highlights

A cheaper Audi A4 1.8T debuts, featuring a 150-horsepower, 20-valve, turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine and a base price in the low 20s. The 2.8 gains a revised deck lid and expanded central locking features. All models have new cloth upholstery, and the console and armrests are trimmed with the same fabric as the seats. Three new colors debut for 1997.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Audi A4.

5(47%)
4(26%)
3(25%)
2(0%)
1(2%)
4.2
61 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Sure isn't a Honda or Toyota!!
cpr8,08/15/2011
I bought my A4 used about a year ago, and I have fallen in love! There is no other used car out there that can match the fun to drive, reliability, build quality, or fuel economy for that matter. I can manage around 20-24 around town, and at most 28 on the highway, that's pretty good, considering its a 15 year old car with 215,000 miles on it, with a V6, and Quattro. Like I said, it has 215,000, and it still runs like a dream. The only problem I have had with it is an EGR code always popping up, I went thru the whole EGR system, and couldn't find anything. Turns out it was the filler hose on the gas tank, sense it also leaked when I filled it up.
Very Reliable
cshaner,05/09/2009
I bought this car when it had 125k miles on it and have put 30k on it in two years. The only thing that has needed replacement is the tires. I live in Idaho so I see more snow than most cars do and it handles amazing in any weather.
97' A4 2.8L Quattro-Automatic
MS-A4,07/27/2003
Great car, very solid, even after 75K mi, going over RR crossings/potholes, barely hear anything. Fun car to drive, especially on wet with the Quattro. Beautiful exterior-IMHO, one of the best looking models Audi ever came out with. Repairs Req: Below average, minimum repairs needed as long as you provide enough TLC & good preventive maintenance. TIP: For parts use VW Passat, most parts exchangeable & cheaper. "Bad" Points: Extremely expensive maintenance & repairs, hard to find parts & shops to work on it other than Audi dealers. If you take good care of it though it will return the favor. Would definetly recommend as a good buy.
Summary
Turk,03/11/2009
Here is my two cents after putting 50K on my A4 which I purchased at 120K. Very reliable engine, manual transmission (same OEM clutch at 170K), no major electrical problems. What has failed, cruise control, driver side heated seat, thermostat. I believe overall it is a very reliable car, sensors that I have replaced along the way are just the same on all cars these days, all made by BOSCH and it doesn't make a difference which brand you drive. In terms of interior/exterior design, ergonomics and build quality Audi is never any less than other Germans and maybe much better in some of these areas if not all. The up side is because of its reputation here in USA, you can get them much cheaper!!
See all 61 reviews of the 1997 Audi A4
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1997 Audi A4

Used 1997 Audi A4 Overview

The Used 1997 Audi A4 is offered in the following submodels: A4 Sedan. Available styles include 2.8 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD, 1.8T 4dr Sedan, 1.8T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD, and 2.8 4dr Sedan.

