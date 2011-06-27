Vehicle overview

The 2016 Audi A4 is easily the elder statesman of the entry-level luxury sedan segment, as it's still based on the A4's last full redesign way back in the 2009 model year. If you look closely at the A4's spec sheet, you'll see some evidence that time has taken its toll. Bluetooth audio doesn't come standard, for example, and you won't find a USB port on any A4. Both features are routinely provided in economy cars these days, let alone luxury sedans. You might also notice that the A4 doesn't offer a diesel engine for superior fuel economy, even though many of its Audi stablemates do.

The Audi A4's available all-wheel drive can give you an edge when driving on snow.

Thankfully, there are still plenty of appealing aspects about the A4 that have been around since it debuted all those years ago. To wit, the ride is quiet and compliant, yet the all-wheel-drive A4 models can be downright athletic in spirited driving. The MMI infotainment system has been updated over time and retains a contemporary edge, especially in upgraded form with the console-mounted controller. We like the A4's spacious cabin, too, which has an airy feel up front and ample room for adults in back. Moreover, the car's aesthetics are arguably timeless, from the restrained exterior styling to the understated, richly trimmed cabin.

As appealing as the A4 is, it's impossible to ignore the excellence of its rivals. The usual suspects, of course, are the BMW 3 Series and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, with both offering a greater variety of features and powertrains. The Acura TLX, Infiniti Q50 and Lexus IS 200t are also strong entrants that merit close consideration. On the home front, the Cadillac ATS boasts sharp looks and handling to match, though it's not as polished as the Audi. It's hard to go wrong with any of the above, but you might be pleasantly surprised by how well the tenured 2016 Audi A4 stacks up.