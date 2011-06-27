  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A4
  4. Used 2016 Audi A4
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(15)
Appraise this car

2016 Audi A4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Great cabin design with quality materials
  • backseat is roomy for the class
  • smooth ride and spirited handling.
  • MMI multimedia system has an awkward control layout
  • no USB port
  • Bluetooth audio isn't standard.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
Audi A4 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$18,477 - $24,990
Used A4 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Sometimes, you want a known quantity. The 2016 Audi A4 is the elder statesman among compact luxury sedans, yet it's still a well-rounded choice that's worth a look. Quality materials complement a comfortable cabin, the backseat is roomy and the A4 glides over bumps gracefully, yet doesn't wilt when faced with a winding road. Let's see what it's all about.

Vehicle overview

The 2016 Audi A4 is easily the elder statesman of the entry-level luxury sedan segment, as it's still based on the A4's last full redesign way back in the 2009 model year. If you look closely at the A4's spec sheet, you'll see some evidence that time has taken its toll. Bluetooth audio doesn't come standard, for example, and you won't find a USB port on any A4. Both features are routinely provided in economy cars these days, let alone luxury sedans. You might also notice that the A4 doesn't offer a diesel engine for superior fuel economy, even though many of its Audi stablemates do.

The Audi A4's available all-wheel drive can give you an edge when driving on snow.

Thankfully, there are still plenty of appealing aspects about the A4 that have been around since it debuted all those years ago. To wit, the ride is quiet and compliant, yet the all-wheel-drive A4 models can be downright athletic in spirited driving. The MMI infotainment system has been updated over time and retains a contemporary edge, especially in upgraded form with the console-mounted controller. We like the A4's spacious cabin, too, which has an airy feel up front and ample room for adults in back. Moreover, the car's aesthetics are arguably timeless, from the restrained exterior styling to the understated, richly trimmed cabin.

As appealing as the A4 is, it's impossible to ignore the excellence of its rivals. The usual suspects, of course, are the BMW 3 Series and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, with both offering a greater variety of features and powertrains. The Acura TLX, Infiniti Q50 and Lexus IS 200t are also strong entrants that merit close consideration. On the home front, the Cadillac ATS boasts sharp looks and handling to match, though it's not as polished as the Audi. It's hard to go wrong with any of the above, but you might be pleasantly surprised by how well the tenured 2016 Audi A4 stacks up.

2016 Audi A4 models

The 2016 Audi A4 is a five-passenger sedan available in two trim levels: Premium and Premium Plus. Two additional A4 variants -- the Audi Allroad wagon and the Audi S4 performance sedan -- are reviewed separately.

Standard features on the A4 Premium include "S line" sport styling details, 17-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlights with LED accents, foglights, automatic wipers, LED taillights, heated mirrors, a sunroof, cruise control, tri-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats (with four-way driver lumbar adjustment), 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, leather upholstery, Audi's MMI infotainment system with a 6.5-inch display and a dash-mounted controller, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack, satellite radio and Audi's proprietary digital audio interface with an iPod cable.

The Premium Plus adds the Convenience Plus package (18-inch wheels, heated front seats and keyless entry and ignition), auto-dimming mirrors and driver memory settings.

The Convenience Plus package is optional on Premium. Offered on Premium Plus is the Technology package, which adds a blind-spot monitor, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a color trip computer, a DVD player, mobile app integration, WiFi hotspot capability, a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, Bluetooth audio connectivity, a navigation system, voice controls and an upgraded version of MMI with an enhanced display and a console-mounted controller. The Premium is eligible for a lesser version of this bundle that comes without the blind-spot monitor, parking sensors, rearview camera and Bang & Olufsen stereo.

Go with the 2016 A4's available Technology package to get an upgraded MMI system.

A few options packages are exclusively available on Premium Plus. The Sport package adds a lowered sport suspension, steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles (automatic transmission only), front sport seats and adjustable drive settings (Audi Drive Select). The Sport Plus package requires the Sport package and adds 19-inch wheels with summer tires, gloss-black styling accents, a black cloth headliner and a flat-bottomed sport steering wheel. The S line Competition Plus package requires the Technology and Sport packages, adding 18-inch gloss-black wheels, front and rear parking sensors, the rearview camera, black mirror housings, a black rear diffuser, a body-color rear spoiler, sport bumpers, a black cloth headliner, piano black interior inlays, a sport shift knob (manual transmission only), leather and synthetic suede upholstery and the flat-bottomed steering wheel.

Optional on both trim levels are rear side airbags and 19-inch wheels with summer tires.

2016 Highlights

For 2016, the A4 loses its top Prestige trim level, resulting in some reshuffled equipment for the remaining two trims. Heated mirrors and a three-spoke steering wheel are now standard on the base Premium trim, but adaptive cruise control is no longer available on any A4.

Performance & mpg

Every 2016 Audi A4 employs a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 220 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive and a continuously variable transmission (CVT) are standard, while all-wheel drive is available with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Audi estimates that the A4 will accelerate to 60 mph 6.6 seconds with the CVT, improving to 6.4 seconds with the manual transmission and 6.2 seconds with the eight-speed automatic.

EPA-estimated fuel economy is 27 mpg combined (24 city/32 highway) with the CVT. The manual transmission drops slightly to 26 mpg combined (22 city/32 highway), with the automatic checking in at 25 mpg combined (22 city/31 highway).

Safety

The 2016 Audi A4 comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. A blind spot warning system, rear parking sensors and a rearview camera are optional on the Premium Plus via the Technology package, while the S line Competition package adds front parking sensors. Rear seat airbags are optional on every 2016 A4.

In Edmunds brake testing, an A4 with summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 108 feet. That's an impressively short distance, though typical for a sedan of this type with summer tires.

In government crash tests, the A4 received the top five-star rating for overall crash protection, with five stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The independent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the A4 the best possible score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. The A4's seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts. However, the Audi received the worst rating of "Poor" in the small-overlap frontal-offset crash test.

Driving

The 2016 Audi A4's turbocharged four-cylinder engine punches above its weight, providing responsive acceleration that should satisfy most shoppers. Still, rival engines from BMW and Mercedes offer even more pep along with better fuel economy. The A4's standard suspension setup is controlled but fairly supple, striking a pleasant balance that's not overly sporty. If you opt for the Sport package with its lowered suspension, you'll enjoy some of the sharpest handling in the segment, though ride quality diminishes accordingly. The available 19-inch tires also take a bite out of the A4's otherwise compliant character.

Interior

Although the 2016 Audi A4's cabin dates back a number of years, its understated dashboard design and high-quality materials have helped it age well. There's an air of adult seriousness here, reinforced by the standard leather upholstery (many rivals start with vinyl) and crisp gauges adorned with Audi's signature font. The red nighttime illumination adds to the sophisticated vibe.

Entertainment and information functions are controlled by Audi's MMI, which employs a central display screen and a rotary controller that's surrounded by related buttons. In standard form, the MMI controls are located on the dashboard, making for a relatively awkward reach from the driver seat. If you spring for the fancier version, the controls move to a more convenient location on the console between the front seats, while additional perks include an upgraded display, a navigation system and voice controls. Overall, we're fans of MMI, though we've found BMW's iDrive system to be more intuitive for uninitiated users.

There's enough room in back for a couple of normal-sized adults to sit comfortably.

The A4 has historically been considered a compact luxury sedan, but the current model's generous interior space belies that classification. There's plenty of room up front for larger adults to get comfortable (though the standard seats could use more lateral support), and the rear outboard seats provide sufficient head- and legroom for another pair of adult occupants. The 12.4-cubic-foot trunk, however, is only average in size.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Audi A4.

5(46%)
4(6%)
3(27%)
2(8%)
1(13%)
3.7
15 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not worth the money
Joe,04/28/2016
2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
My car is an A4 Quattro premium S-Line. It stickered just shy of the $50k mark. If I wasn't able to get a smoking deal on it I would have never bought it. Sure, it's pretty. Sure, people go "ooohhh, you have an Audi" but honestly, this car is nowhere near worth the price of entry. For $15k less you can get a fully loaded Passat with the 1.8t which is all anyone really needs. You will wind up with a much bigger, more comfortable car. With darn near the same build quality, and it will have everything a modern car should have. For example...Bluetooth streaming audio. The Audi doesn't have it until you pony up for the premium plus package. Which pushes you over that 50k mark. Another place the A4 falls woefully short is the back seat. If you have kids in booster seats, get ready to wrestle with seatbelts because the seat area is so narrow your booster WILL block the buckle. And we have the Diono Cambria which is a fairly narrow booster. Still blocks the buckle. Also, if anyone riding up front is over 6' tall, you will render that back seat virtually useless. My 4 year old complains about being squished behind me, I'm 6'3". We don't have the problem in our far less expensive, much more equipped Passat. Basically, if you are of average or lower stature, the A4 might be ok for you, as long as you're ok with paying a boatload of money for a car that has some seriously glaring omissions in the options department. If you want a well built German car that has everything in it and won't break the bank, go to VW and save some money.
Clutch went at 17.5k
J. Moores,02/14/2018
2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
The clutch started slipping at 17.5k miles. I'm in my 70's, and don't abuse the car. The dealers said it is "normal wear and tear" and don't want to warranty it. The dealer gave me an estimate of $4900 plus tax to replace. I sold my last two cars with 105k and 95k miles respectively both with the original clutches still working fine. Guess I should have stayed with Honda products. Audi support was of little help.
The Wanderer
Tom K,11/15/2015
2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Very disappointed with steering. On straight roads and at speeds over 60mph the car is ALL over the road. You will need to work hard on a long trip to keep it on track. I had the car brought in right away to Princeton Audi. The result, they said that the steering is within correct limits. My conclusion is this is either a very poor design by Audi or Princeton Audi Service is incapable of correcting the problem. My advice, make sure to test drive at speed over 60mph before purchasing.
Why, Audi, Why?
Stephanie Henderson,03/18/2016
2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
After 11 years, my beloved A4 passed on to another plane of existence. I had always planned to buy another Audi when the time came. I didn't buy this car because for some reason, this Audi can't do what my much less expensive VW can do. I want to connect my phone to my car via Bluetooth and not only get phone calls but also my music, Waze, Spotify etc., to play through the speakers. I can't do this in the Audi unless I purchase the much more expensive package or plug my phone in.. to a cord... in the glove box. No. Just no. Also, CVT transmissions are crap and forced me into a more expensive Quattro to avoid them. Who doesn't want to feel the car shifting? Who likes CVT transmissions?! Also, the back seats don't fold down, there's not even a ski sack like my 2005 had. So, there's no option for a bit more room. I did not buy the Audi. I wanted so badly to buy the Audi but I just couldn't do it. I bought a Mercedes-Benz instead. I'm hoping Audi gets it right in the next several years.
See all 15 reviews of the 2016 Audi A4
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
220 hp @ 4450 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 4450 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 4450 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 4450 rpm
See all Used 2016 Audi A4 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2016 Audi A4

Used 2016 Audi A4 Overview

The Used 2016 Audi A4 is offered in the following submodels: A4 Sedan. Available styles include 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), 2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Audi A4?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Audi A4 trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro is priced between $20,000 and$24,990 with odometer readings between 19207 and55423 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro is priced between $18,477 and$19,998 with odometer readings between 43750 and59373 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium is priced between $20,211 and$20,998 with odometer readings between 41900 and53055 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Audi A4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Audi A4 for sale near. There are currently 11 used and CPO 2016 A4s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,477 and mileage as low as 19207 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Audi A4.

Can't find a used 2016 Audi A4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi A4 for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,819.

Find a used Audi for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,957.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi A4 for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $11,331.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $14,184.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Audi A4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi A4 lease specials

Related Used 2016 Audi A4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles