Consumer Rating
(46)
1996 Audi A4 Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

This all-new replacement for the 90 marks a new direction for Audi. The A4 is sleek, sophisticated, and speedy; attributes that the 90 did not possess. On the market in Europe since the beginning of 1995, the A4 has won praise from the automotive media and has scored best in its class in the 35-mph offset crash tests performed in Europe. For US buyers, this translates into a competent and safe alternative to the BMW 3-Series, Acura TL-Series, and Volvo 850, among others.

Larger inside and out, the A4 is powered by a 2.8-liter V6 engine putting 172 horsepower through the front wheels. A new multi-link front suspension virtually eliminates torque steer, according to the people at Audi. Quattro all-wheel drive continues as a stand-alone option, reasonably priced at about $1,500. For the first time, an automatic transmission is available with the Quattro system. Dual airbags, antilock brakes, and traction control all come standard. The A4 also passes 1997 side-impact standards. Purchase an A4 and enjoy free maintenance for three years and 50,000 miles.

Other standard equipment includes automatic climate control, alloy wheels, fog lights and five mile-per-hour bumpers. A power driver's seat with lumbar support should prove as comfortable as those found in other Audis. A theft alarm keeps thieves from making off with the radio or anything else left in an unattended car.

A short options list reveals that almost everything you need comes standard on the new A4. With prices starting near $27,000, this means that you can get a status car that is comfortable, well equipped and costs less than it does to send your kid to college. We think that Audi has a winner with the A4.

1996 Highlights

All new, the A4 replaces the compact 90. This car performs better than the lackluster 90, and features a full load of standard features. Plus, it's drop-dead gorgeous. For the first time, a five-speed automatic transmission is available with the optional Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Audi A4.

5(54%)
4(39%)
3(5%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.5
46 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome car
whtbowtie,02/05/2007
If you're reading this you were in my shoes, I bought my Audi with 107k and it was awesome from day one, precision turning car felt secure to the road. All parts are expensive, I put 15000 miles on my car in the last year and I would recommend this car to everyone. But be sure to test everything before you decide to buy-> ALL ELECTRICAL, lights, wipers, windows, climate control and watch for the air bag lights. My only problem with the car was the brakes, Audi/VW has a problem with air in the ABS pump, if you get air in there you end up with locked up brakes only when you go into antilock. Something to test when you test drive the car. Quattro = never getting stuck.
Audis are the best !
Mehdi,10/27/2005
I had my A4 for 5 years, got 100k miles on it. And still runs smooth. You will never have engine problems if you maintain the car well. After switching to an Audi, I couldn't drive Japanese anymore. This car is just a mixture of sport and luxury if you will. Especially the 5 speed manual Quattro. You feel that the car sticks to the ground in sharp turns and the engine is ready to run for another 100k miles (as long as you take care of it). I love the interior design, especially the wood trim. There is little space in the back seats, but the driving comfort is perfect. I also love the smoothness of the manual transmission. I like the shape of this car better than the new 05 model.
Worth It
kyley1,12/27/2011
Ive had my 1996 A4 Quattro for about a year and a half now, and i love this car. Its very entertaining to drive, the 5spd shifts so smoothly and the all wheel drive makes the car feel solid and stable no matter what conditions you're driving in. My car has been very reliable lately, but when things break, you're gonna feel it. I shelled out 700 dollars to fix an oil leak, just because of the awkward design of the engine. If you find a well maintained one, go for it because you wont regret it. But be very strict on your initial inspection of the vehicle.
I love my Audi, my Audi loves my wallet!
Gabe,09/10/2015
2.8 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
Bought my 2nd Audi A4 in May, 2015 after the automatic transmission burnt out on my 1st one (2.8 non-Quattro) during the harsh Chicago 2014-2015 winter... Decided to go with a stick shift Quattro this time & I love it more than my last one! Manual transmission performs so much better than automatic & responds quicker, only issue for me is its not fast enough. My opinion, a 2.8L motor should put out at least 200HP & should have better gas mileage (mine got about 16mpg city /25highway). The car weighs A LOT (approx 2 tons) and has poor acceleration & fuel economy for that reason. I've added a few modifications including coilovers, air intake & straight pipe exhaust system & basic weight reduction which in turn I noticed large increase in acceleration (a little more acceptable for me), increase in gas mileage (20 city/28 highway), & improved handling (car scrapes going over speed bumps & cracked oil pan once since putting on coilovers) Common issues: both of the '96 Audi A4's I bought had a lot of small issues which needed to be addressed: heated side view mirrors not heating, factory radio in safe mode, driver side window won't roll down, armrest cover broken in two pieces, leather seats ripped up, need something to prop the hood with, needed upper/lower control arms, inner/outer tie rods, front/rear struts & strut mounts, required entire tune up Automatic '96 A4 (2.8 non Quattro)@144K had extra issues: sunroof would get stuck open when opened all the way, smoking from motor (required valve cover seals replaced), bad alternator Manual '96 A4 (2.8 Quattro) has extra issues: odometer/tripometer doesn't show (all other dash lights & components work), whirring noise (required a wheel bearing), radiator leaking (required a hose replaced) Forked out a lot of cash (almost $3000 cash in repairs) for mechanics to fix my first Audi just to have the stupid automatic trans get effed up by 6 inches of snows Learned my lesson & did most of the repairs/modifications on my 2nd Audi myself... Sure I broke a nut or a bolt, or got lost / didn't know what to do at some points but I learned a lot & Have the pleasure to say that I know my Audi like the back of my hand... Now I feel safe working on any B5 & will never consider selling my 2nd Audi! Im saving up to get a 2nd car to keep my baby off the road, my first car was a Honda CRX & I want another one just for the killer gas mileage! Buy this car if you want something sweet & worthy of saying "Yup, that's my car!" Edmunds just asked me to update my review: 3/10/2016: Still loving my '96 Audi A4 Quattro!!! It's not going anywhere anytime soon, still running strong! Just make sure to keep checking oil & change it every 4 months / 5000 miles. I will always love all B5 A4s! Still not sure how many miles are on it as my odometer doesn't show but that does not bother me as I have not had any issues with anything. I just make sure to routinely check parts & I do all the work on my cars myself! IF the motor or manual transmission were to ever die, I would surely replace it rather than junk or sell the car as most people would do Edmunds asked me to update review ahain 3/11/19: Car is still amazing but I have only put about 6000miles on it since last review (apparently) 3 years ago (cant beliwve its gone by that quick). Most of that time relying on my 2000 Audi A6 2.7T Quattro (which is also another amazing car). Ive had a few things replaced in the last e years mostly out of restoration and preservation's sake. Mine is about 90% mint now after almost 4 years of ownership, I have completed many mods and repairs and replaced many deteriorating mechanical and cosmetic pieces. I have since fixed the odometer shortly after last review (it was just a burnt out light in the dash, nothing serious). I LOVE MY CAR, REVIEW WILL NOT CHANGE NOR WILL SHE EVER BE SOLD! 3/14/20 Update [Edmund's yearly reminder]: I still have the car, I barely drive it. Maybe about 500 miles put on it since last update. She needs some major repairs [entire exhaust replaced + full engine overhaul] I havent had the time or effort to do, Ive been prioritizing nonessential stuff like installing a ricer body kit and perfecting my sound system but this summer for sure will be the year to do all the major work. Still intend on keeping her as the car always starts and is a sweet ride
See all 46 reviews of the 1996 Audi A4
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

