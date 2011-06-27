1996 Audi A4 Review
This all-new replacement for the 90 marks a new direction for Audi. The A4 is sleek, sophisticated, and speedy; attributes that the 90 did not possess. On the market in Europe since the beginning of 1995, the A4 has won praise from the automotive media and has scored best in its class in the 35-mph offset crash tests performed in Europe. For US buyers, this translates into a competent and safe alternative to the BMW 3-Series, Acura TL-Series, and Volvo 850, among others.
Larger inside and out, the A4 is powered by a 2.8-liter V6 engine putting 172 horsepower through the front wheels. A new multi-link front suspension virtually eliminates torque steer, according to the people at Audi. Quattro all-wheel drive continues as a stand-alone option, reasonably priced at about $1,500. For the first time, an automatic transmission is available with the Quattro system. Dual airbags, antilock brakes, and traction control all come standard. The A4 also passes 1997 side-impact standards. Purchase an A4 and enjoy free maintenance for three years and 50,000 miles.
Other standard equipment includes automatic climate control, alloy wheels, fog lights and five mile-per-hour bumpers. A power driver's seat with lumbar support should prove as comfortable as those found in other Audis. A theft alarm keeps thieves from making off with the radio or anything else left in an unattended car.
A short options list reveals that almost everything you need comes standard on the new A4. With prices starting near $27,000, this means that you can get a status car that is comfortable, well equipped and costs less than it does to send your kid to college. We think that Audi has a winner with the A4.
