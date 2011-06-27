  1. Home
1999 Audi A4 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Torque-laden turbo four is a hoot to rev hard. Comfortable interior, great handling, stellar design, optional all-wheel drive and optional Tiptronic automanual transmission are pluses.
  • Small back seat.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Buy this car. Audi's A4 is sleek, sophisticated, speedy and has won praise from the worldwide automotive media. Small and safe, the A4 scored best in its class in the 35-mph offset crash tests performed in Europe upon its debut, and has performed brilliantly in stateside crash testing. For U.S. buyers, this translates into a competent and crashworthy alternative to the BMW 3-Series, Acura TL-Series and Volvo S70, among others.

For 1999, four versions are available: the 1.8T, 1.8T Avant wagon, 2.8, and the 2.8 Avant wagon. A 2.8-liter V6 engine, putting 190 horsepower through the front wheels, powers the 2.8 models. The less expensive 1.8T sedan, which features a turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine, is good for 150 horsepower. New to the lineup is the 1.8T Avant, which complements the 2.8 Avant sport wagon that was introduced last year. The new wagon is powered by a 1.8-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine with five-valve technology, and is available with your choice of two transmissions: an automatic transmission with Tiptronic or a five-speed manual transmission. The sedans can be ordered with front- or all-wheel drive and a five-speed manual transmission or an automatic. Both Avants are equipped with Audi's Quattro all-wheel drive system.

Audi's 1.8T sedan features alloy wheels, a unique Sport package, new under hood insulation and a base price starting in the low 20s just like last year. Standard equipment on the more expensive 2.8 models includes the larger engine, wood trim and fog lights. The 2.8's eight-way power driver's seat with lumbar support is exceptionally comfortable and a theft alarm keeps thieves from making off with the radio or anything else left in an unattended car.

Audi buyers can personalize their cars by choosing from three different interiors, at no extra cost: the Advance, Ambiente and Ambition. Avants come equipped with a heavy duty cargo net, retractable rear luggage cover, rear window wiper, 120-watt sound system with subwoofer and a roof-mounted, three-way antenna. Audi now offers aluminum interior trim, manual driver seat adjustment, black roof rails and window trim, cloth or leatherette upholstery and alloy wheels with all-season tires standard on the Avant models as well. New on both A4 Avants for 1999 is a standard rear child seat tether anchor.

The A4 features a multi-link front suspension that virtually eliminates torque steer, according to Audi. We've tried a front driver, and these claims have been substantiated. Dual front airbags, side-impact airbags mounted in the front seats and antilock brakes come standard. Purchase an A4 and enjoy free maintenance for three years and 50,000 miles. All 1999 A4s receive a modified cup holder in the center console, a larger right outside mirror, a First Aid kit and two new paint colors: Volcano Black and Jaspis Green.A short options list reveals that almost everything you need comes standard on the A4. With prices starting near $24,000, consumers can get a status car that is comfortable and costs less than it does to send your kid to college. We think that Audi has a winner with the A4: the affordable 1.8T, all-new 1.8T Avant, well-equipped 2.8, and sturdy 2.8 Avant will do nothing but enhance Audi's image with near luxury buyers.

1999 Highlights

Audi introduces the 1.8T Avant wagon to its lineup, while other A4 models gain standard equipment and new options.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Audi A4.

5(59%)
4(25%)
3(13%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.4
117 reviews
117 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still love the car
Car Guy,11/01/2010
Bought my Audi 2.8 AWD car with 70k on it about 5 years ago. I have had the usual issues that "all" Audi consumers experience. Control Arms, brakes Axel wheel bearings and tie rods. Skid plate clips broke away so I removed it in the spring, and by the summer the AC compressor had failed because of water and other road elements. I am also convinced that older Audi's dump engine exhaust heat into the cabin which annoying in the summer. With all that, you would think that I strongly disapprove of the car but on the contrary, I love the performance, AWD, winter and summer driving is always fun and plan to purchase my 7th one this winter. before you buy ask about timing belt, suspension..
207,000 and still runs strong!!!
lockburner2000,07/08/2011
Great car and a blast to drive. There easy to fix if you know anything about cars. Buy aftermarket parts online and it is cheap to keep on the road. Still org. motor and trans. Just keep her tuned up and it will treat you well. I dont care what make you have it will need work at some point like wheel bearings and ball joints and tie rods. The only thing that gets me is the oil leaking it is with all 2.8 engines. Have the new gaskets put in when the timming service is done and it will save you a pile of money. I have a 98 and my wife drives a 99 with 160,000 miles.
Quater Million Miles and still going strong!
djdan75,01/05/2014
I got a great deal on the car in 2006 and planned on driving it for a year and then selling it to make some profit. I was blown away after the first winter driving this car in Northeast Ohio. After 245k the paint still looks new there's no rust the engine runs great the transmission shifts perfectly.. my only complaint is that I have been through 6 wheel bearings and 8 control arms.. I was told by my mechanic get used to the oil leak that is just the Audi way of marking its territory.. there is nothing on this car that is cheap to repair. even though I paid cash for my car I still consider the repairs to be a monthly car payment. But still my favorite car
Just keep up with maintenance. easy
NetoLopez,05/29/2010
I bought this car about a year ago, since then I've only needed to replace the timing belt. no mayor problems the only things that have been replaced are parts that any other car replacement is needed. i do most of the work myself. the Quattro system is awesome all year round also the turbo is strong (just check you oil on every gas fill up) this German car is built to last. at 160 HP i keep up with cars that have 20 HP or 30 Hp more then me, i do not recommend the A4 to people who don't know about cars. I don't think i want to sell it.
See all 117 reviews of the 1999 Audi A4
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1999 Audi A4 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1999 Audi A4
More About This Model

It seems like the word "sport" is too much in use these days. Every Madison Avenue marketing guru knows that you can tack sport onto a product's name and make it appealing to health- conscious my-body-is-a-temple Gen-Xers and age-avoiding my-God-I'm-halfway-through-this-life Boomers. Witness the proliferation of sport drinks, sport bras, sport-utility vehicles, and sport bottles. Really, what's next? Sport furniture? Sport briefcases? Sport pets? Not to gripe, but it seems that with this much sports apparatus floating around our country, we shouldn't have to go to the gym for a workout. If the claims are true, we should just be able to open a Gatorade, hop in the Explorer, and drive to a friend's house to watch ESPN. With such a proliferation of sports gear, we should look like a nation of Gabrielle Reeces and Michael Jordans, instead of the Roseanne Arnolds and Drew Careys that we all really are.

The marketing and advertising executives of the world's auto manufacturers are no dummies to the sport phenomenon. Look at the sport sedans, sport wagons, sport trucks, sport-utility vehicles, sport-utility wagons, and sport-utility sedans being sold at the local auto mall. Despite what the salespeople at the dealership may say, many of these overdone vehicles aren't any sportier than Aunt Hattie in her Sunday best. Edmund's thinks that there is more to being sporty than tape stripes, fog lamps and body-colored bumpers; we feel that a car (or truck) has to be refreshing, entertaining and fun to drive to garner such a moniker.

It was with such trepidation that we embarked on our evaluations of the A4 1.8T Avant and A6 Avant wagons. You see, both of these Audis are supposed to be sport wagons in the tradition of the Volvo T5 wagon and BMW 530i Touring; cars that offered owners so much driving pleasure that people could actually forget that they were in a station wagon. Although wagons are not a new product for Audi (the old A6 wagon was a favorite of staff members looking for a roomy and luxurious people hauler), Audi hasn't attacked the sporty segment of the wagon market until now.

Fortunately for Audi, the A4 and A6 models give the company the chance to build sport wagons on a platform shared with some nice sport sedans. We've sampled the A4 and A6 sedans several times, and ended up being more smitten by the cheaper, more vivacious A4, but we can't fail to recognize the inherent goodness in the A6, even if we think it costs too much. So, we like the idea, but can Audi pull it off? There are many changes that go into transforming a sedan into a wagon, and sometimes things don't turn out as well as we would like. In this case, we think they got the recipe right.

The A4 1.8T Avant is the cheapest of Audi's wagons, and in some ways may be the most true to the sporting ideal. The A4 Avant comes standard with the same four-cylinder turbocharged dual-overhead cam engine found in the A4 1.8T sedan. This engine makes150 horsepower and 155 foot-pounds of torque and can propel the small wagon to 60 mph in 8.5 seconds. Of course, to get to speed that fast the A4 1.8T Avant requires a manual transmission. Fortunately, Audi saw fit to equip the 1.8T that we tested with a five-speed manual. Those not wishing to row there own gears can opt for a Tiptronic auto-manual transmission. While we were not able to test the Tiptronic transmission on the 1.8T Avant, we have experienced it on other A4 models and can honestly say that we prefer the smooth-shifting standard transmission.

To up the performance ante, Audi has made their Quattro all-wheel drive system standard on the A4 1.8T Avant, giving the car all-weather driveability in the process. True, we evaluated the car on a flawless Florida day, but its ability to grip the road through sandy corners and large puddles indicate that this car would do just fine in a Colorado snowstorm. Try as we might, we couldn't trick the Quattro system into sending power to the wrong wheel. Even with the steering wheel cranked all the way over while circling in an empty, sandy cul-de-sac, we weren't able to get the A4 to put a foot wrong. We also like the way the Quattro system helps the A4 out on dry, paved roads. The weight balance is better on the Quattro-equipped 1.8T Avant than it would be if the car were a front driver. This means that turn-in is better than in some high-performance wagons, and that understeer is greatly diminished.

The final touch on the Avant 1.8T that we tested was the sport package. Designed for its attractive appearance nearly as much as its true performance functionality, the A4 Avant sport package consists of a 20-millimeter lower sport suspension with firmer shock and spring settings, a thicker rear stabilizer bar, 16-inch cast alloy wheels, 16-inch performance tires, and a leather-wrapped sport steering wheel and shift knob. While the larger tires and lowered suspension undoubtedly improve the Avant's cornering ability, most drivers will probably opt for the sport package just because of the cooler wheels and interior pieces.

It's fair to say that we were happy with the A4 1.8T Avant, and feel that it lives up to its marketing as a sport wagon. The car is quick and nimble, changing directions and speeds with nary a thought. Pushing the light manual gear shifter through the transmission's detents while tugging at the very precise steering mechanism via a beefy three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel did actually make us forget that we were driving a wagon; something that we are always conscious of otherwise. The A4 1.8T Avant handles nearly as well as the compact A4 1.8T sedan, a car that is among our most favorite vehicles, period. The added utility of the Avant's giant cargo area makes this wagon a definite winner.

We'll admit it: we just aren't as crazy about the A6 as we are about the A4. Our editor-in-chief called the car "a blob" in his first evaluation of the vehicle over a year ago, and, while not all on the staff agree with his strong opinions regarding the car's performance, appearance and value, few of us get as excited about it as we do for some of Audi's other offerings. Needless to say, our reluctance to like the A6 Avant was stronger than it should have been for what is supposed to be an objective evaluation, and our subsequent admiration for the wagon surprised a few of the staff members who weren't crazy about the sedan.

While the A6 isn't exactly a sport wagon, it definitely qualifies as a touring wagon and should never be confused with the land yachts of yore that typify our ideas about how station wagons look and drive. As Edmund's discussed upon its first evaluation of the A6, the 200-horsepower 2.8-liter V6 engine isn't up to the job of hauling this 3870-pound car to 60 mph in too much of a hurry. Audi's own numbers list the A6 Avant's sprint to 60 mph at a somewhat leisurely 9.6 seconds. Nevertheless, the A6 has a top speed of 130 mph and cruises along nicely at freeway speeds, offering drivers enough power to get out of their own way when there is a need to pass or merge. We think that part of what diminishes the A6 driving experience is the car's standard Tiptronic auto-manual transmission. Tiptronic is supposed to give drivers the thrill of changing their own gears, while maintaining the practicality of an automatic. We found the Tiptronic's gear changes to be too slow to be called thrilling, so we just put the thing in drive and went on our way. Nevertheless, we couldn't help thinking that a solid no-frills automatic, like the one on the BMW 540i, might be better suited to this sedate cruiser than the faux-sport apparatus being foisted upon us.

Were it not for our gripes about the engine and transmission, we might have been as won over by the A6 Avant as we were by its smaller relative. Like the A4 1.8T Avant, all A6 Avants are equipped with a Quattro all-wheel drive system that maximizes traction in any weather. We were impressed to find that this large wagon feels rock solid at speed, sticking to the road in big sweeping turns even better than the A4 Avant did. We also liked the A6's driving position, finding it roomy and comfortable, without having the drab, institutional feel that afflicts some wagons.

Because of its increased size, the A6 didn't compel our drivers to squirt through traffic as smoothly as they did while driving the A4. Nevertheless, the car's tight steering and fluid suspension did invite spirited driving. We found, not surprisingly, that the tall A6 Avant has more body lean in the corners than the A4. A pendulum-like swinging motion accompanies this body lean when the rear end of the car lets go in a turn, due to the A6's longer overall length. Despite this, the A6 and A4 Avants offer similar handling dynamics, since the independent front and rear suspension setup is the same on both cars. Furthermore, the chassis of the A6 is merely a stretched version of the one found in the A4.

Although we will be testing the A4 1.8T Avant and the A6 Avant at greater length in the not-too-distant future, allowing us to garner better impressions of the cars' interiors, we would like to comment on these wagons' livability and utility. Cargo carrying capacities for the A4 and A6 wagons approaches that of many sport-utility vehicles, and the A6 Avant can be equipped to carry two children in an optional rear-facing child seat, raising the A6's maximum passenger load to seven humans. At the same time, these Audi wagons offer comfortable interiors that are pleasantly designed and intelligently laid out. The A6 Avant's higher price tag means that it gets nicer interior fittings, but even the lowly 1.8T Avant gets standard automatic climate control, remote keyless entry with central locking, 60/40 folding rear seatbacks with a ski sack, side-impact airbags, and four-wheel antilock disc brakes. We would be remiss if we failed to mention the high-quality upholstery, plastic and wood trim that Audi uses to make the interior of all of their cars comfortable and luxurious.

We prefer the A4 1.8T Avant to the A6 Avant because it's a better value. We also prefer its dimensions, but hey, we might change our tune if we were driving kids around more often. Both of Audi's new wagons are a welcome addition to the A4 2.8 Avant that was introduced last year. By bringing out these new models, Audi has soundly pegged the wagon market, offering useful, competent vehicles that are stylish (yes, we think that the A6 looks better as a wagon) and fun-to- drive. Heck, you may even want to call them sporty.

Used 1999 Audi A4 Overview

The Used 1999 Audi A4 is offered in the following submodels: A4 Sedan, A4 Wagon. Available styles include 1.8T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD, 1.8T 4dr Sedan, 2.8 4dr Sedan, 2.8 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD, 1.8T Avant quattro Turbo 4dr Wagon AWD, and 2.8 Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD.

