Used 2006 Audi A4 for Sale Near Me

- 131,736 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,999$1,556 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2006 Audi A4 4dr 4dr Sedan 2.0T quattro Automatic features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Audi A4 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDF78E36A090933
Stock: WYC-090933
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 120,637 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,499$1,187 Below Market
Allen Automotive - Merriam / Kansas
This vehicle has been Inspected and serviced and ready to go come experience the Allen Automotive difference. Call or Text Brad for details at 913-638-3858. **WE FINANCE AND WE LOVE TRADE INS** WE BUY CARS OUT RIGHT**WITHOUT TRADING ~A GREAT PLACE TO BUY A CAR~ If you are not on our website please go to www.allenautokc.com for more photos and a free Carfax on all our cars. We also have a Great Service Department that can help you save thousands of dollars in the future. If you buy a car here we put you into our system and you automatically get all your service work done on any vehicle you own at ONLY $65 per hour. You also get discounts on Body Work Detail Interior Upholstery work Tint Dent Removal Tires and more. CELEBRATING OUR 10TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Audi A4 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDF78E06A188575
Stock: AA2011
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,735 milesTitle issue, 10 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,900
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Audi A4 also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Subwoofer, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Premium Sound. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 10 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Audi A4 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDF78E56A125441
Stock: 122063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 114,213 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999$764 Below Market
Kunes Country Chrysler Dodge Jeep - Elkhorn / Wisconsin
No Accidents! Sunroof. Leather Seats. Locally Owned And Loved! Great Condition Inside And Out! Come Test Drive Today!6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, Ebony w/Cloth Mikado Seat Upholstery or Leather Seating Surfaces, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Cassette, CD player, Cloth Mikado Seat Upholstery, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power windows, Radio data system, Second Generation Audi Symphony, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Odometer is 12108 miles below market average! 22/30 City/Highway MPGSome people buy a car the same way they buy a washing machine. But not you! You demand style, comfort, AND reliability. Good news! This Audi A4 combines all of those qualities into one fantastic package. Find out why our dealerships have won DealerRater.com DEALER OF THE YEAR a whopping 10 TIMES! Call, email, or live chat with one of our friendly sales professionals now to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Audi A4 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDF98E86A066526
Stock: DT04591B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 184,533 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease
$3,450
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Just traded in to our dealership. Hard to find wagon with all wheel drive, premium sound system, 4 cylinder turbo motor with automatic transmission, newer tires, good brakes, clean leather, good body and much more. Recent service WE just performed includes two coil packs, new injectors, new intake gaskets, fresh AC charge, new brakes, New evap lines, fresh oil change and so much more. Car runs great now! Come test drive it for yourself. Buy it with cash or finance with only $900 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Audi A4 2.0T Avant quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKF78E16A134919
Stock: 134919
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,767 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,195
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
low miles very clean car, clean interior. car came run & drive. all options for this trim. please come by for test drive. thanks - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Audi A4 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDH78E56A289282
Stock: 289282
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 74,678 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,450
John's Route 13 Auto Sales - Levittown / Pennsylvania
Audi prides themselves on quality German engineering, and this A4 Cabrio is no exception! One of the first vehicles to harness the CVT transmission, it was paired with their signature 1.8 turbo engine for great gas milage and swift traveling on the road. With under 75k miles on the odometer, this A4 has barely been broken in. The interior is a creamy vanilla color with tech comforts such as steering controls, heated seats and of course the fully reinforced cloth convertible top.Print this special pricing page and stop by! Test drive in confidence towards the vehicle you've been searching for with a price you can afford. We pride ourselves as a family owned dealership that will give you peace of mine as your drive away in your new purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Audi A4 1.8T with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAC48H96K011067
Stock: TR6480
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-06-2015
- 131,143 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$5,594
Valley Subaru of Longmont - Longmont / Colorado
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. CVT, Platinum Cloth. 23/30 City/Highway MPGWe are big enough to serve you but small enough to know you We have built a reputation on providing courteous, honest service. Our customers appreciate the way we do business, and we know you will too. We have been family owned and operated in Longmont for over 30 years!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Audi A4 1.8T with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAC48H56K002351
Stock: K3299210V
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 132,346 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,900
Elhart GMC - Holland / Michigan
*** This vehicle is part of our Fixer Upper Department and is being sold AS-IS at Wholesale Price. This vehicle has not had a Service Inspection or Reconditioning performed, however, it has been fully detailed. If you would like to take this vehicle to a local repair facility in the area or would like to bring a trusted mechanic for peace of mind, you are more than welcome. *** Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2D Convertible
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Audi A4 3.0 quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDT48H26K009092
Stock: 6K009092
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 122,849 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,500
Audi Mentor - Mentor / Ohio
- 2006 Audi A4 3.0 Cabriolet quattro: Recent Arrival!CARFAX One-Owner, Bought & Serviced with our dealership!SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, RECENT TRADE IN, GOOD TIRES, Local Trade, Non-Smoker. - Contact Jeff Ward at 888-430-8209 or jeff.ward@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Audi A4 3.0 quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDT48H16K002036
Stock: MD169A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 63,200 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$10,088
Bell Lexus - Scottsdale / Arizona
Silver 2006 Audi A4 2.0T quattro Premium Package ONLY 63K MILES quattro 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L I4 FSI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, Auto-Dimming & Electrically Folding Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Digital Compass, Heated Front Seats, HomeLink Remote Transmitter, Power Front Passenger Seat, Premium Package, Rain Sensor.Recent Arrival!#1 New Vehicle Sales Volume dealer for 6 years in a row. Bell Lexus is a 23 time ELITE OF LEXUS AWARD WINNER...Bell Lexus is also #1 in the nation for Service Customer Satisfaction Award the last 4 out of 6 years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Audi A4 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDF78E96A195802
Stock: 236876A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,415 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999
Loudoun Motorcars - Chantilly / Virginia
STOCK#LMC797 A VERY BEAUTIFUL, CLEAN AND NICE, AUDI A4 SEDAN IS UP FOR SALE, HAS FRESH VA INSPECTION & EMISSION, BEAUTIFUL SILVER EXTERIOR CLEAN LEATHER INTERIOR, SMOOTH ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION, HEATED SEATS, GOOD TIRES ALLOY WHEELS, SUNROOF, CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY. GOOD TO CAR. LOUDOUN MOTOR CARS located in Chantilly VA is the sister concern company of LOUDOUN used cars located in Leesburg VA.We are one of the renowned pre-owned used cars business, operating both in Chantilly VA and Leesburg VA serving nationwide especially the adjacent areas of tri states (DC/MD/VA) and WV with the quite satisfaction of hundreds of customers. With the each passing day we rapidly adding countless happy customers to our business circle having rating close to 5 (FIVE) stars. Prior to offer for sale, our vehicles are thoroughly inspected by the competent experts and if needed brought into compliance as well. Our prime focus in this essential area of life is to facilitate the customers with quality vehicles within competitive prices. We are continuously striving to provide full technical support to customers as per their requirement, help them to choose the appropriate vehicle which is best fit in their budget. We are committed to provide our customers pressure free environment with honest opinion. Third party Warranties are also offered if required by customers. We are glad to serve you anytime 11.00 A.M to 6.00 P.M Mon. To Fri. Sunday 12 PM To 05 PM LISTED PRICE FOR VEHICLE DOESN'T INCLUDE TITLE/TAX/REGISTRATION/LICENSE, $399 PROCESSING FEE & FINANCE CHARGES. FINANCING AVAILABLE, TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. TRADE-INS WELCOME, ALWAYS OFFER FAIR BOOK VALUE DISCLAIMER: Any warranty that is provided by a third party is provided solely by such third party, and not by us or any other of our affiliates. LOCATION:- This vehicle is available at 25280 PLEASANT VALLEY RD.UNIT 174 CHANTILLY, VA 20152 APPLY FOR AN AUTO LOAN DEALER INFO LOUDOUN MOTOR CARS 25280 Pleasant Valley Rd. Unit 174 Chantilly, VA 20152 (571) 349-3100 Send a Text
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Audi A4 2.0T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAF78EX6A149382
Stock: LMC797
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,325 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Look at this car!! The photos say it all. It even smells new inside. Powerful 3.2 v6, with all the options including power sliding sunroof, heated leather, in dash BOSE CD, premium wheels with new tires, and so much more. Buy it with cash or finance with only $1,600 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Audi A4 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDH78E27A027799
Stock: 027799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 182,070 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,995
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Nice little Audi. Its clean, has a couple little body imperfections, but looks nice overall and runs great. CARFAX is perfect with Zero accidents, only 3 owners, clean title and 100% accurate mileage. It is loaded up with heated leather seats, power sliding sunroof, All-wheel drive with automatic transmission, premium 5 spoke wheels, BOSE premium sound system with CD, keyless entry and so much more. Just a good little 2nd car for anyone! Buy it with cash or finance with only $800 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A4 1.8T quattro Special Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULC68E75A121307
Stock: 121307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,900 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,295
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Previous taxi/livery vehicle. For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Audi A4 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDF78E17A067099
Stock: 67099AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,787 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,980
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - SUPER RARE 3.2L QUATTRO! - Nicely loaded! - Clean title, one minor fender bender 2 years ago - Yes its a 3.2 Quattro! - Premium package - Heated leather seats (rear too!) - 17" Sport alloy wheels - Sunroof - 6 CD Changer - Has some scratches on the back bumper, and rash on the wheels - Good brakes and tires! WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A4 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDG68E05A488168
Stock: U5301958
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,400 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,499
Auto King - Roseville / California
Auto king 916-676-6867 , WE DO HAVE FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH MANY LENDERS , . CLEAN TITLE ,CARFAX AVAILABLE, SMOG DONE, MECHANICAL/SAFETY INSPECTION DONE, EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE . (start from $200) ask us about extended warranty detail (916) 676-6867 PLEASE MAKE AN APPOINTMENT FOR TEST DRIVE Disclaimer: Subject to prior sale. Quoted price subject to change without notice to correct errors or omissions. Price does not include sales tax or other taxes, tags, registration fees, government fees, smog certificate of compliance or noncompliance, emissions testing charge, finance charges and dealer document preparation charges. Standard features are based upon trim level
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Audi A4 2.0T Avant quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKF98E17A212581
Stock: 1170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,287 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,350
Netto Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida
***although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Although we try to remove SOLD units as quickly as possible, due to our high inventory turnover it is possible that some may remain online so please call in advance to ensure that the vehicle of interest is in stock. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, electronic processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A4 1.8T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJC68EX5A009446
Stock: 009446
Certified Pre-Owned: No
