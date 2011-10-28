Used 2006 Audi A4 for Sale Near Me

1,891 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
A4 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,891 listings
  • 2006 Audi A4 2.0T quattro in Gray
    used

    2006 Audi A4 2.0T quattro

    131,736 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,999

    $1,556 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Audi A4 2.0T quattro in Silver
    used

    2006 Audi A4 2.0T quattro

    120,637 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,499

    $1,187 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Audi A4 2.0T quattro in Gray
    used

    2006 Audi A4 2.0T quattro

    100,735 miles
    Title issue, 10 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,900

    Details
  • 2006 Audi A4 2.0T quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Audi A4 2.0T quattro

    114,213 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    $764 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Audi A4 2.0T Avant quattro in Black
    used

    2006 Audi A4 2.0T Avant quattro

    184,533 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease

    $3,450

    Details
  • 2006 Audi A4 3.2 quattro in Silver
    used

    2006 Audi A4 3.2 quattro

    92,767 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,195

    Details
  • 2006 Audi A4 1.8T in Black
    used

    2006 Audi A4 1.8T

    74,678 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,450

    Details
  • 2006 Audi A4 1.8T in Black
    used

    2006 Audi A4 1.8T

    131,143 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $5,594

    Details
  • 2006 Audi A4 3.0 quattro in White
    used

    2006 Audi A4 3.0 quattro

    132,346 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,900

    Details
  • 2006 Audi A4 3.0 quattro in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Audi A4 3.0 quattro

    122,849 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2006 Audi A4 2.0T quattro in Silver
    used

    2006 Audi A4 2.0T quattro

    63,200 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $10,088

    Details
  • 2006 Audi A4 2.0T in Silver
    used

    2006 Audi A4 2.0T

    116,415 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2007 Audi A4 3.2 quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Audi A4 3.2 quattro

    94,325 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2005 Audi A4 1.8T quattro Special Edition in Silver
    used

    2005 Audi A4 1.8T quattro Special Edition

    182,070 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2007 Audi A4 2.0T quattro
    used

    2007 Audi A4 2.0T quattro

    89,900 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,295

    Details
  • 2005 Audi A4 3.2 quattro in Gray
    used

    2005 Audi A4 3.2 quattro

    97,787 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,980

    Details
  • 2007 Audi A4 2.0T Avant quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Audi A4 2.0T Avant quattro

    96,400 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,499

    Details
  • 2005 Audi A4 1.8T in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Audi A4 1.8T

    137,287 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,350

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi A4 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,891 listings
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A4
  4. Used 2006 Audi A4

Consumer Reviews for the Audi A4

Read recent reviews for the Audi A4
Overall Consumer Rating
4.6180 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 180 reviews
  • 5
    (79%)
  • 4
    (11%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Very reliable
a4lvr,10/28/2011
I purchase my A4 2.0T quattro new in 2006. Since then I have driven the car 167,588 miles. I have spent $5,800 so far in maint & repairs including tires. I have followed the maint schedule to the letter except for oil changes. I do the oil & filter every 5000 miles. The car still consistently gets 30-32 MPG. It still has the original shocks and exhaust. it will need it's second timing belt at 190,000. The timing belt is a maitenance item. Handling in the snow is effortless and safe. I am curious as to why so many bad reviews. Maybe the cars were not maintained properly from the start or abused. The bi-zeon lights had been troublesome but the dealer & Audi took care of the issue.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
A4
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Audi A4 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings