Consumer Rating
(123)
2001 Audi A4 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Available quattro all-wheel drive, powerful 1.8T motor, attractive exterior styling.
  • Confusing dash layout, not much rear legroom, quattro version can feel lethargic.
Edmunds' Expert Review

There may be a host of improvements for the 2002 A4, but we're plenty fond already of this iteration, especially the sleek sheet metal.

Vehicle overview

Audi's A4 is sleek, sophisticated, speedy and has won praise from the worldwide automotive media. Small and safe, the A4 has scored well in government crash testing. For U.S. buyers, this translates into a competent alternative to the BMW 3 Series, the Acura TL and the Volvo S40, among others.

For 2001, four versions are available: the A4 1.8T Sedan and 1.8T Avant Wagon, and the A4 2.8 Sedan and 2.8 Avant Wagon. The numerical designations refer to engine size. The 1.8T models get a 1.8-liter turbocharged engine that now produces 170 horsepower and 166 foot-pounds of torque. Vehicles with a 2.8 designation have a 2.8-liter V6 filling their engine bays. The six-cylinder makes 190 horsepower and 207 foot-pounds of torque. Both engines can be ordered with a five-speed manual or a five-speed Tiptronic automanual transmission. Audi's quattro all-wheel-drive system is standard on Avant wagons and optional on the sedans.

Besides engine selection, the 1.8T vehicles differ from the 2.8 models in only minor trim. The 2.8 Sedan and Avant have bigger wheels and tires, 10-way power seats, aluminum trim on the window frames, and wood interior decor. All cars feature goodies like a new Sport 3-spoke steering wheel with Tiptronic control buttons for the auto tranny, automatic climate control, remote keyless entry, heated outside mirrors and windshield-wiper nozzles, an eight-speaker CD audio system, and 60/40 split folding rear seats.

Avant wagons have 31.3 cubic feet of cargo room with the rear seat up and 63.7 cubic feet of cargo room with the seat folded down. They also come with a retractable rear luggage cover, a luggage net, and a three-point center seatbelt. Tether anchors for a child seat are standard as well.

Audi buyers can also personalize their cars by choosing from three different interior themes: Ambition, Ambiente and Advance. The three environments, as Audi calls them, differ by the texture and appearance of the seat upholstery and the color and type of genuine wood or aluminum trim. Main options offered by Audi include a Bose premium sound system, a six-disc CD changer, a navigation system, and sport seats.

With prices starting in the mid-20s, consumers can get a status car that's comfortable and costs less than it does to send your kid to college. Pricing can escalate when heavily equipped, but the A4 is still one of the best entry-luxury sedans on the market.

2001 Highlights

The entire Audi lineup receives a new 4-year/50,000-mile limited warranty and no-charge scheduled maintenance, a 12-year limited warranty against corrosion perforation, and 24-hour roadside assistance for four years. All A4s are now equipped with head protection airbags, have lengthier oil change intervals and an optional Electronic Stabilization Program (ESP). The 1.8T engine gets a horsepower boost from 150 to a racy 170 and meets ULEV standards.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Audi A4.

5(53%)
4(34%)
3(9%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.4
123 reviews
4.4
123 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car!!
bustamove2000,04/13/2013
I bought this car in November of last year and have had it for about six months, other than routine maintenance and fixing the simple stuff it runs great and gets great mileage. Every time i read these reviews i get angry because people complain about how much it cost to do simple repairs on the car and hows theirs engine sludge, One do routine oil changes like you should and you would not have this problem, two if the problem is a simple fix Do It Yourself the car is surprisingly easy to work on for a audi turbo charged vehicle, never take the car to audi to get it fixed they will make you pay a arm and a leg. and lastly my car has 180000 miles on it and runs like new.
Reliability isn't bad, but could be better
eddy_e84,03/02/2012
I bought my 2001 Audi A4 1.8T in November of 2010 & it's now March 2012, so 15 months (almost a year & a half). Keep in mind this car was 10 years old when I bought it... 4 months into owning it I need a new flex pipe: $250 parts and labor At 12 months I needed to change some hoses: $50, change the boost value for the turbo: $150 and fix a leak in the brake assembly: $50 for a total of: $250 parts & labor. At 15 months (today) I needed to fix the turn signal relay: $50 and do 1 of my rear bearings: $300. Total: $350 parts & labor So I've $850 in repairs. Excluding regular maintenance items, ie I've changed the brake pads, windshield wiper, tires and the oil changes.
Love Hate Relationship
mwg,06/24/2008
I bought this car new in 2001 - has the sport package, put in chip, it drives fantastic when it is not being towed to the mechanic. I have 4"thick file of repairs and tire changes. It chews up tires every 20k miles regardless of brand and consistent tire rotation. At 90k miles the engine blew. Fortunately Audi replaced it after I provided documentation of oil changes every 5k miles. I have replaced wheel bearings, tie rods, timing belt, hoses, sensors, the turbo at 160k, battery, alternator etc. If it wasn't paid for and if I did not love to drive it so much it would be gone. I cant find another car with the same combo of performance, mileage, utility,AWD, and class.
2001 Audi A4 Quattro 2.8
Steve,07/23/2006
First of all, I can safely say that I still would have made the purchase back in October 2000, knowing what I know now. The only major disappointment in this vehicle has been the mileage. It has averaged probably less than 20 MPG (I mostly drive city), and even a fuel tank with 100% freeway miles is probably only averaging 25 or 26 MPG, which isn't great. Still, that's a minor quibble. The engine has been a complete dream. No problems whatsoever. the only glitches on the vehicle have been a leaking washer fluid gasket on the high pressure headlights, a broken elastic piece on the glovebox door, and a loose door handle on the driver's side. That's it - in over 5 years. I'll buy again.
See all 123 reviews of the 2001 Audi A4
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2001 Audi A4 features & specs

More about the 2001 Audi A4

Used 2001 Audi A4 Overview

The Used 2001 Audi A4 is offered in the following submodels: A4 Sedan, A4 Wagon. Available styles include 1.8T Quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M), 2.8 Quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M), 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M), 1.8T Avant Quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M), 2.8 Avant Quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M), and 2.8 Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A).

