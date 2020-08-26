Used 2002 Audi A4 for Sale Near Me
- 135,224 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,995
- 112,225 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,000
- 210,204 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999
- 117,400 miles
$3,477
- 160,020 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,500
- 80,654 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,990
- 151,359 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$995
- 139,959 miles
$5,980
- 51,657 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,495
- 109,863 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,483
- 81,215 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,777
- 182,070 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,995
- 97,787 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,980
- 137,287 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,350
- 168,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,899
- 123,434 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use
$5,675
- 168,626 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,995
- 139,928 miles
$4,990
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
baldya4,10/22/2013
1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
I've owned the car since new with 220K miles. It has never been to the dealer or private mechanic except for the initial free maint and the few minor recalls. However, that is not to say it has not had its share of anomalies. Three timing belts, 3 water pumps, 3 batteries, One fuel pump, too many coil packs to count, one temp sensor, two valve cover gaskets and one thermostat. All this may sound horrible and it probably would be if I had no mechanical aptitude or desire to do my own repairs. The car is actually easy to work on. Very modular in the way things come apart. Information is readily available on the Net. I've kept this car because the 1.8T engine block is bullet proof. Update (4/22/16): I still own this car and it now has over 250K miles and still runs strong. The original turbo hasn't had any problems and the engine still has good compression on all 4 cylinders. Synthetic oil is a must for this engine. The clutch was recently replaced and that was a major project. Another fuel pump failed leaving me stranded at the office, again. It seems the "Check Engine" light is always about to illuminate as various high mileage sensors fail. New upgraded brake rotors on all four corners has improved braking. There are a lot of great resources on the web dedicated to these cars and I have been able to find detailed instructions for all issues I've experienced. Overall I'm pleased with this car as it is a well balanced performance sedan. However, if you are not mechanically inclined and don't enjoy the challenge of researching a given problem, order parts and installing the parts, then you're left with paying some mechanic big bucks to keep it road worthy. Update 10/22/16: My A4 now has more than 260k miles on the odo. Original engine and turbo still going strong. Getting close to needing its 4th timing belt service. The latest issues I'm dealing with: New radiator. FM reception is bad due to the small antenna amp near the back window. It's a common problem. Roof liner in the back is getting loose and sagging. Three window regulators have been replaced. The driver seat backing keeps popping out and falling off. Typical stuff for an old car. However, coworkers that ride with me can't believe how well it runs and looks. I often want to have a new car but can't justify it given the fact that this car just keeps going. One just has to stay on top of all the annoying little things that need attention.
