Vehicle overview

It's easy to forget how good the Audi A4 has been and for how long. The most recent generation has been around since 2009, and that does perhaps make the car's exterior styling seem a bit familiar. Then there's all-wheel drive, once an Audi specialty but now very common among luxury sedans. Yet when you really get down to it, the 2015 Audi A4 still has an impressively well-balanced portfolio of attributes.

While the A4 isn't as memorable to drive as some of its competitors, it still establishes a nice middle ground between your performance impulses and comfort needs. A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine provides the A4 with 220 horsepower. That's less than the BMW 328i, for example, but with 258 pound-feet of low-end torque on tap (slightly more than the 328i, actually), the A4 has no trouble getting away from stoplights or passing slower highway traffic. For those who need more, the superb 2015 Audi S4 performance model is just a heftier car payment away.

The A4's performance holds its own against its rivals, but the car's high-quality interior is where the car excels. Audi doesn't really do "trendy," and the A4's resulting clean lines, premium materials and pleasing accent lighting give the cabin a minimalist cool that makes some competitors' designs feel frumpy or look as if they're just trying too hard by comparison. Add to it a decently sized backseat and trunk and the Audi's cabin is suitably practical as well.

Fond of the Audi A4 though we are, it does compete against some awfully impressive small luxury sedans. The 2015 BMW 3 Series and all-new 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class are chief among them, offering similar refinement and driving experiences. The 2015 Acura TLX, 2015 Lexus IS and 2015 Volvo S60 are also compelling choices. Many of these competing models may be newer, more distinctively styled or offer a bit higher fuel economy. But the Edmunds.com "A" rated A4 continues to be one of the best small luxury sedans around.