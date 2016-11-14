I test drove a lot of cars (3-series, C300, GLC, XC60, Mazda6, Mini Clubman) before choosing the 2017 A4 and so far, I really enjoy the car. Right now, I think it offers the best mix of tech, performance and luxury in the class, at least until the next 3-series or whatever leapfrogs it. Pros: - The tech goodies are really impressive. Virtual Cockpit is fantastic and having the nav right in front of you in a huge display is actually very useful. It's easy to learn the basic functions of the infotainment system, but it is worth the time to dig deeper and really understand all the different ways you can customize the experience. It makes the car a lot more enjoyable. Even with all the tech, the usability is much better than Mercedes and Lexus. Honestly, you really need to get the technology package to get the best out of this car. - Beyond the gadgets, this is a very good driver's car. Acceleration and braking are very strong, especially with quattro. The ride is firm but controlled. The steering is lighter than I would prefer though. - The interior is not as rich as the C-Class and the GLC, but the materials are high quality, visibility is excellent and the look is very clean and modern. I am 6'2" with really broad shoulders and size 14 feet, and I have enough head and legroom in the front. I did not fit well at all in the C300, IS and Jaguar XE. The 3 series also has a pretty roomy cabin. - It doesn't use run-flats and has an actual spare tire. I never cared until my wife and I both had flats last year. I had a spare tire. She didn't. I was able to get moving again. She had to get towed. Enough said. Cons: - Setting up the AudiConnect trial was a pain that required multiple phone calls and websites. I was told there were issues with both the new A4 and Q7. I work in tech, so I was able to muddle through this and get everything set up, but Audi really needs to improve the process. - Exterior styling is handsome, but too much like the last generation A4 and the current A3. It's really difficult to tell them apart at first glance. It would have been nice if the new A4 was a little more distinctive - Interior storage could be better. I love the adjustable center armrest, which seems to be a VW/Audi signature, but it doesn't fully cover the compartment, so you can't store anything showy in there. The glovebox is also very small, but at least there is a deep compartment next to the steering wheel that can hold a decent amount of items. - I wish you didn't have to pony up for the Prestige package to get the additional driver assist package. LA traffic would be a little less annoying with the dynamic cruise control, but cost aside, Prestige models are almost impossible to find on dealer lots right now, and good luck getting a color other than black or white. - With all the new tech, I hope long-term reliability isn't an issue.

