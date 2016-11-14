2017 Audi A4 Review
- Cabin looks cool and is impeccably constructed
- Cutting-edge and easy-to-use safety and technology features
- Backseat is spacious enough for adults
- Turbocharged engine provides quick acceleration
- Some initial hesitation from transmission when accelerating
- Lack of feedback from steering limits driver involvement
The small luxury sedan class has a new valedictorian in the redesigned 2017 Audi A4. It delivers stirring performance without sacrificing comfort and all of the latest technology without overwhelming users. At least for the time being, this is the car to get in the segment.
The all-new A4 is a joy to drive, whether you're slicing your way through mountain switchbacks or just tackling your daily commute. On the inside, Audi's understated yet attractive interior design makes operating all of the many high-tech features easy, thanks to the intuitive MMI infotainment system and smartly placed physical buttons for more common functions.
To top it off, the A4 also provides plenty of space and comfort for front and rear passengers, accommodating even taller adults in back. Trust us, you'll want this car on your short list.
2017 Audi A4 models
The 2017 Audi A4 is a small luxury sedan available in three main trim levels: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. A more fuel-efficient A4 Ultra subtrim is also available in conjunction with the Premium and Premium Plus trims. Under the hood is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (252 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque). The A4 Ultra's engine is less powerful (190 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque) but gets better fuel economy.
Front-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive (called Quattro in Audi lingo) optional. A seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission comes with all A4s. A six-speed manual transmission is also available but only on all-wheel-drive A4s. The Ultra is offered only with front-wheel drive. Unless you really want maximum fuel economy, we'd suggest sticking with the regular A4 engine instead of the Ultra. You'll feel the power difference.
Standard feature highlights for the A4 Premium include 17-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlights, a forward collision mitigation system, adjustable drive settings (Audi's Drive Select), a sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, power front seats, tri-zone climate control and folding rear seatbacks. Standard technology features include a rearview camera, Audi's MMI infotainment system with a 7-inch central display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and a 10-speaker audio system with two USB ports.
The optional Convenience package adds auto-dimming and power-folding side mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, driver-seat memory settings and satellite radio. Heated front seats are a stand-alone option.
Our favorite is the next step up, the Premium Plus. You get the Convenience package features and the heated front seats as standard, along with 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, sporty (S line) exterior styling flourishes, front and rear parking sensors, and a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen surround-sound audio system.
The main option for the Premium Plus is the Technology package with rear collision mitigation, blind-spot monitoring, Audi Connect online services (with mobile Wi-Fi), a 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit multifunction instrument cluster and an upgraded version of MMI (optional on the Premium) with an enhanced 8.3-inch display, navigation, voice controls and fingertip-scrawl recognition.
Finally, there's the top-of-the-line A4 Prestige. It comes with the Technology package as well as a head-up display, additional interior ambient lighting, a surround-view parking camera system and HD radio.
Notable option packages include the Sport, Sport Plus, Driver Assistance, Cold Weather and Warm Weather packages. You can also get adaptive suspension dampers if you buy a Prestige, but in our testing they didn't do much to improve the car's handling abilities.
Driving4.5
Comfort4.5
Interior4.5
Utility4.0
Technology4.5
Most helpful consumer reviews
- Audi Pre Sense City
- This system detects the threat of a front collision, warns the driver and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't act
- Audi Active Lane Assist
- If you start drifting out of your lane without signaling, this system will alert you as well as nudge you back.
- Audi Connect
- Help is just a button push away, summoning roadside assistance if needed. In an accident, emergency responders are contacted automatically.
