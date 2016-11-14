  1. Home
2017 Audi A4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Cabin looks cool and is impeccably constructed
  • Cutting-edge and easy-to-use safety and technology features
  • Backseat is spacious enough for adults
  • Turbocharged engine provides quick acceleration
  • Some initial hesitation from transmission when accelerating
  • Lack of feedback from steering limits driver involvement
Which A4 does Edmunds recommend?

The midrange A4 Premium Plus trim builds on the already generous features list of the base Premium model, and its price is still pretty reasonable. This is the A4 version we'd want. You can also get the Premium Plus with Audi's new all-digital gauge cluster display, if it's to your liking. You might as well get all-wheel drive since it enhances the car's performance and gives you added assurance in areas prone to bad weather.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

4.5 / 5

The small luxury sedan class has a new valedictorian in the redesigned 2017 Audi A4. It delivers stirring performance without sacrificing comfort and all of the latest technology without overwhelming users. At least for the time being, this is the car to get in the segment.

The all-new A4 is a joy to drive, whether you're slicing your way through mountain switchbacks or just tackling your daily commute. On the inside, Audi's understated yet attractive interior design makes operating all of the many high-tech features easy, thanks to the intuitive MMI infotainment system and smartly placed physical buttons for more common functions.

To top it off, the A4 also provides plenty of space and comfort for front and rear passengers, accommodating even taller adults in back. Trust us, you'll want this car on your short list.

2017 Audi A4 models

The 2017 Audi A4 is a small luxury sedan available in three main trim levels: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. A more fuel-efficient A4 Ultra subtrim is also available in conjunction with the Premium and Premium Plus trims. Under the hood is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (252 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque). The A4 Ultra's engine is less powerful (190 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque) but gets better fuel economy.

Front-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive (called Quattro in Audi lingo) optional. A seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission comes with all A4s. A six-speed manual transmission is also available but only on all-wheel-drive A4s. The Ultra is offered only with front-wheel drive. Unless you really want maximum fuel economy, we'd suggest sticking with the regular A4 engine instead of the Ultra. You'll feel the power difference.

Standard feature highlights for the A4 Premium include 17-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlights, a forward collision mitigation system, adjustable drive settings (Audi's Drive Select), a sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, power front seats, tri-zone climate control and folding rear seatbacks. Standard technology features include a rearview camera, Audi's MMI infotainment system with a 7-inch central display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and a 10-speaker audio system with two USB ports.

The optional Convenience package adds auto-dimming and power-folding side mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, driver-seat memory settings and satellite radio. Heated front seats are a stand-alone option.

Our favorite is the next step up, the Premium Plus. You get the Convenience package features and the heated front seats as standard, along with 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, sporty (S line) exterior styling flourishes, front and rear parking sensors, and a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen surround-sound audio system.

The main option for the Premium Plus is the Technology package with rear collision mitigation, blind-spot monitoring, Audi Connect online services (with mobile Wi-Fi), a 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit multifunction instrument cluster and an upgraded version of MMI (optional on the Premium) with an enhanced 8.3-inch display, navigation, voice controls and fingertip-scrawl recognition.

Finally, there's the top-of-the-line A4 Prestige. It comes with the Technology package as well as a head-up display, additional interior ambient lighting, a surround-view parking camera system and HD radio.

Notable option packages include the Sport, Sport Plus, Driver Assistance, Cold Weather and Warm Weather packages. You can also get adaptive suspension dampers if you buy a Prestige, but in our testing they didn't do much to improve the car's handling abilities.

Trim tested

2017 Audi A4 2.0T Prestige Quattro Sedan (2.0L 4-cyl. turbo; AWD; 7-speed automatic)

Driving

4.5
The 2017 Audi A4 Prestige's smooth and powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder produces excellent acceleration. Strong brakes and sharp handling also help make the A4 enjoyable to drive. But the A4's steering limits driver engagement.

Acceleration

5.0
More power and less weight for 2017 yield a quicker car. The A4's engine is smoother and quieter than other turbo four-cylinder engines, too. A 0-60 mph time of 5.3 seconds is a full second quicker than the previous A4 and matches the BMW 328i for the quickest-in-class base engine.

Braking

5.0
The moderately firm pedal feel and travel length offer easy modulation in all instances. In our panic-stop test, the A4 stopped from 60 mph in a very impressive 99 feet. Sticky, zero-cost optional summer tires clearly had a lot to do with that, but it's still a remarkable result.

Steering

3.0
Steering is the A4's dynamic weak point. There is a numbness to it regardless of the three available settings (Comfort, Auto and Dynamic), and it does not engage the driver as well as the best competitors do. It's linear and well-weighted, but feedback is lacking.

Handling

4.5
The A4 might not engage with the driver quite like a Cadillac ATS, but there is no denying its impressive traction (thanks to the optional all-wheel drive and sticky summer tires), flat cornering and stability in emergency situations.

Drivability

3.5
There's some initial delay from the automatic transmission as soon as you step on the gas, and that may irritate some drivers in traffic. The engine stop-start system is also noticeable and can further delay acceleration.

Comfort

4.5
Like many sedans in the class, the A4 has a bias toward sport over luxury. The seats and ride are on the firm side, but they also encourage support and control, respectively. It's also quieter than before, with the engine emitting less of an uncouth growl as its predecessor and many rival engines.

Seat comfort

4.0
The optional sport seats are our favorite for the adjustable thigh support, but the standard seats are praiseworthy in their own right. Both are firmly padded and well shaped for hours of comfortable touring.

Ride comfort

4.0
The standard suspension is firm with controlled body motions and no impact harshness — typical of German sedans. The optional adaptive suspension is overly stiff in Dynamic mode, and the modest gains in handling don't justify the cost.

Noise & vibration

4.5
The new engine is smoother and quieter than the one in the previous generation A4, as well as the engines of many rivals. The interior is as quiet as those of competing sedans, with a somewhat elevated tire noise due to our test car's optional summer tires.

Interior

4.5
The stylish, functional and well-built cabin puts an emphasis on technology. The optional Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster gets most of the attention, re-creating analog gauges while also displaying navigation and entertainment information.

Ease of use

4.5
Audi's elegantly simple design translates to an easy-to-use cockpit with logically placed controls. The virtual gauge cluster takes some getting used to, but it becomes second nature in no time.

Getting in/getting out

3.5
The doors are large, and the roof is not aggressively raked, reducing the chances of bonking your head. Likewise, the front seats' side bolsters aren't prominent enough to impede access.

Roominess

5.0
Long gone are the days when the A4 was a compact car. The 2017 model feels almost like a midsize sedan, with sufficient legroom for four amply sized adults aboard. And even 6-footers will find enough headroom in back.

Visibility

4.5
Visibility is good all around thanks to narrow roof pillars, augmented by the standard rearview camera and collision warning system. Besides looking cool, the Virtual Cockpit instruments and head-up display also help keep the driver's eyes on the road.

Quality

5.0
Audi keeps setting new quality benchmarks for cabin materials and construction. The Mercedes C-Class might appear more luxurious, but a closer look gives the A4's better-made cabin an advantage.

Utility

4.0
In terms of size, the A4's cargo and storage is typical for the class, but the A4 gets additional consideration for the 40/20/40-split folding rear seats that allow for greater flexibility when transporting passengers and larger objects.

Small-item storage

4.0
The A4 gets bigger and better cupholders and bins for 2017, giving you plenty of storage for your personal items.

Cargo space

4.0
Cargo capacity is about average for the class at 13 cubic feet. The trunk's opening is sufficiently wide, and cutouts on each side provide extra width for golf clubs or netted storage areas.

Technology

4.5
The revised MMI controller is now better positioned for drivers of varying size. There's still a bit of a learning curve to the MMI system, but with some familiarization, it becomes easier to operate. On the bright side, the adaptive cruise control is one of the more refined systems out there.

Audio & navigation

4.5
The high-mounted infotainment screen and redundant instrument panel display keep your eyes up, reducing distraction. Sharp-looking graphics and legible text make the system even more user-friendly.

Smartphone integration

4.5
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on all A4s, giving users a familiar interface and the ability to receive and send texts with minimal distraction.

Voice control

4.0
Voice recognition is accurate, and in many cases it can be operated using plain English.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Audi A4.

5(76%)
4(10%)
3(5%)
2(5%)
1(4%)
Write a reviewSee all 59 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Sport Package makes a world of difference
Krish,04/26/2017
2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
I have owned 2 x 2017 Audi A4 in the span of 6 months. I traded in a 2013 BMW 320i with Stage 1 Dinan 6 speed manual (comparable to stock 328 i) for 2017 Audi A4 Premium Quattro. When I did the test drive, I drove the one with sport package and Premium Plus trim. I chose this car over Lexus IS 350/IS200t/IS300 , Jaguar XE, BMW 328i and BMW 340i(yeah!) first time around. the key reason was the responsiveness of 7 speed Dual Clutch transmission(coming from manual). Although other brands have numbers behind them, the transmission-engine combination can challenge the higher engine trim Jaguars and BMWs and it is way more refined. The Quattro system is obvious while cornering or taking turns with confidence, especially when it is wet. Dallas toll roads can be very prone to hydroplaning and boy, does it rain hard here. First time around.. to save costs, I went with the Premium. The car drove well(super quick with launch control and sport mode, paddles), but I was not happy with the speakers and sound system, although I am far from being an audiophile and I was not a fan of the base system and I was not a fan of the Ibis white exterior without the S-Line trim. So decided to bite the bullet and trade it in with 6200 miles and 6 months of ownership for 2017 A4 with Premium Plus/-Quattro with Sport Package. Although sport suspension and seats don't seem to make a difference on paper, they make a big difference in the way this car handles. I don't have the adaptive damper package which is available in Prestige trim, but this suspension is how this car should be in the first place. It is way more planted without being jarring and a ride quality/comfort above anything else in its genre. But coming from BMW, this is more close to the handling I am used to. I am a happy camper now. I love the Android Auto/Apple CarPlay with the Bang and Olufsen 3D sound. I personally stayed away from Tech Package(although cool and envy inducing and great conversation piece) since in my opinion, it is a little too risky to have in a first year German vehicle...So bottom line is for those normal people(not the trackers and oversteer/opposite lock enthusiats) migrating from BMW and convinced about 2017 A4(which should not be difficult ), I would highly recommend checking the Sport Package and Quattro. For someone with slightly elevated sense of sportiness in a car, it is a perfect fit for me. Also, I have lost money on Premium to warrant such an opinion, I guess..:-)
Outstanding tech wrapped around a really good car
NSR,05/24/2016
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
I test drove a lot of cars (3-series, C300, GLC, XC60, Mazda6, Mini Clubman) before choosing the 2017 A4 and so far, I really enjoy the car. Right now, I think it offers the best mix of tech, performance and luxury in the class, at least until the next 3-series or whatever leapfrogs it. Pros: - The tech goodies are really impressive. Virtual Cockpit is fantastic and having the nav right in front of you in a huge display is actually very useful. It's easy to learn the basic functions of the infotainment system, but it is worth the time to dig deeper and really understand all the different ways you can customize the experience. It makes the car a lot more enjoyable. Even with all the tech, the usability is much better than Mercedes and Lexus. Honestly, you really need to get the technology package to get the best out of this car. - Beyond the gadgets, this is a very good driver's car. Acceleration and braking are very strong, especially with quattro. The ride is firm but controlled. The steering is lighter than I would prefer though. - The interior is not as rich as the C-Class and the GLC, but the materials are high quality, visibility is excellent and the look is very clean and modern. I am 6'2" with really broad shoulders and size 14 feet, and I have enough head and legroom in the front. I did not fit well at all in the C300, IS and Jaguar XE. The 3 series also has a pretty roomy cabin. - It doesn't use run-flats and has an actual spare tire. I never cared until my wife and I both had flats last year. I had a spare tire. She didn't. I was able to get moving again. She had to get towed. Enough said. Cons: - Setting up the AudiConnect trial was a pain that required multiple phone calls and websites. I was told there were issues with both the new A4 and Q7. I work in tech, so I was able to muddle through this and get everything set up, but Audi really needs to improve the process. - Exterior styling is handsome, but too much like the last generation A4 and the current A3. It's really difficult to tell them apart at first glance. It would have been nice if the new A4 was a little more distinctive - Interior storage could be better. I love the adjustable center armrest, which seems to be a VW/Audi signature, but it doesn't fully cover the compartment, so you can't store anything showy in there. The glovebox is also very small, but at least there is a deep compartment next to the steering wheel that can hold a decent amount of items. - I wish you didn't have to pony up for the Prestige package to get the additional driver assist package. LA traffic would be a little less annoying with the dynamic cruise control, but cost aside, Prestige models are almost impossible to find on dealer lots right now, and good luck getting a color other than black or white. - With all the new tech, I hope long-term reliability isn't an issue.
Love my Gotland Green 2017 A4
Matthew417,07/19/2016
2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
I've had my 2017 A4 quattro Prestige for 3 weeks now. I love this car. First time I've had an Audi I'm coming out of a 2014 BMW 428i coupe. This car is light years ahead of the BMW in terms of technology. The car my dealer had on the lot had the full tech and driver assistance packages. I wasn't planning to get all of these features but I got a great price on the car and I do love the features. The heads-up display is awesome. I love the highly customizable LED interior lighting too. The virtual cockpit along with large center screen are so amazingly clear and easy to use. I love how well thought out the graphics are. The fit and finish inside is very good everything from the paint finish to the seams inside and out. No rattles or anything. The front seats (which my car has the warm weather package and in Florida that's a must) are very comfortable. Love the design, headlights, tail lights, grille, wheels on my Prestige with gray/silver 2 tone. This car looks so sharp, literally. If I had to give anything that could use improvement, and this is really hard, I'd say: the bang and olufsen stereo doesn't sound as good as my Harman Kardon system in my BMW. I've played with the sound settings and when playing certain songs on the radio there's a 'tinny' sound to mid and high tones I can't get rid of. Only other thing is the sport seat any model has the side bolsters on the lower cushion are hard to come into contact with while entering the car. I hope over time these don't show premature wear and tear. But, as a 6'3" driver I have plenty of room in this car both leg and headroom. The trunk is spacious too and I love the 40/40/20 split folding seats. This probably won't be my last Audi based on my experience this far!
Be still my beating heart!
AudiConvert,08/20/2016
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
Update - 1 year in... I've owned this car for a year now and am still completely delighted with it. In fact, I'm so happy with it, we'll probably get a Q3 or Q5 for my wife when the time is right. The car is solid, performs really well, gets amazing fuel mileage (I drive almost all highway), is super comfortable and is simply the best driving vehicle I've ever owned. I honestly haven't had a single problem with it yet. Just buy one! You won't be disappointed. Original Review: After owning 3 Acura's in the past 12+ years, I've now had my 2017 A4 Premium Plus for about a month now. The shifter is confusing but this car is such a dream to drive, I'm long past it. So far, with 2K miles on the car, my long term average is over 32 MPG. Put this baby into sport mode and the 7 speed automated manual transmission will put a smile of your face every time! The sound system is amazing and the cockpit is whisper quiet. The virtual cockpit makes this one of the coolest, most advanced interiors on the market This is my first 4 cyl car in a long time and I'm completely impressed! I drove every competitor before choosing this and nothing could compare. I have absolutely nothing but great things to say about this beauty.
See all 59 reviews of the 2017 Audi A4
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2017 Audi A4 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the A4 models:

Audi Pre Sense City
This system detects the threat of a front collision, warns the driver and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't act
Audi Active Lane Assist
If you start drifting out of your lane without signaling, this system will alert you as well as nudge you back.
Audi Connect
Help is just a button push away, summoning roadside assistance if needed. In an accident, emergency responders are contacted automatically.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Audi A4

Used 2017 Audi A4 Overview

The Used 2017 Audi A4 is offered in the following submodels: A4 Sedan. Available styles include 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro Season of Audi Selection 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium Season of Audi Selection 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Audi A4?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Audi A4 trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro is priced between $21,966 and$34,995 with odometer readings between 8746 and72725 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro is priced between $18,999 and$30,950 with odometer readings between 5522 and60187 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium Season of Audi Selection is priced between $21,966 and$28,995 with odometer readings between 24820 and52815 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium is priced between $21,451 and$22,590 with odometer readings between 35061 and38336 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro is priced between $28,750 and$29,999 with odometer readings between 29542 and41162 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus is priced between $18,995 and$18,995 with odometer readings between 73546 and73546 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro Season of Audi Selection is priced between $25,999 and$25,999 with odometer readings between 30778 and30778 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium is priced between $21,997 and$21,997 with odometer readings between 36358 and36358 miles.

Which used 2017 Audi A4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Audi A4 for sale near. There are currently 73 used and CPO 2017 A4s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,995 and mileage as low as 5522 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Audi A4.

Can't find a used 2017 Audi A4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi A4 for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $15,406.

Find a used Audi for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,959.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi A4 for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $20,451.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $15,541.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Audi A4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

