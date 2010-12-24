Used 2011 GMC Acadia for Sale Near Me

5,696 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Acadia Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,696 listings
  • 2011 GMC Acadia SLT-1 in Silver
    used

    2011 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    150,773 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,395

    $1,610 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 GMC Acadia SLT-1 in Gray
    used

    2011 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    113,135 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,995

    $1,969 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 GMC Acadia SLT-2 in Dark Green
    used

    2011 GMC Acadia SLT-2

    165,844 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,250

    $2,900 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 GMC Acadia Denali in Black
    used

    2011 GMC Acadia Denali

    159,795 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $8,900

    $1,802 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 GMC Acadia SLE in Light Brown
    used

    2011 GMC Acadia SLE

    119,757 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,744

    $1,528 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 GMC Acadia SLT-1 in Silver
    used

    2011 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    147,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $5,495

    $3,720 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 GMC Acadia Denali in White
    used

    2011 GMC Acadia Denali

    161,263 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,995

    $1,940 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 GMC Acadia SLT-1 in White
    used

    2011 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    164,489 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $5,630

    $3,142 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 GMC Acadia SLE in Black
    used

    2011 GMC Acadia SLE

    108,600 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,799

    $1,020 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 GMC Acadia SLE in Silver
    used

    2011 GMC Acadia SLE

    161,556 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,999

    $610 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 GMC Acadia SLT-1 in Silver
    used

    2011 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    93,191 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Acadia SLT-1 in Black
    used

    2011 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    121,364 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $9,988

    $1,129 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 GMC Acadia SLT-1 in Black
    used

    2011 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    66,738 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,495

    $1,430 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 GMC Acadia Denali in White
    used

    2011 GMC Acadia Denali

    142,052 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $10,900

    $1,153 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 GMC Acadia SLT-1 in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    115,603 miles
    Good Deal

    $9,595

    $1,241 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 GMC Acadia SLT-1 in White
    used

    2011 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    123,118 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,988

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Acadia SLT-1 in Red
    used

    2011 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    110,091 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $10,897

    $802 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 GMC Acadia SLE in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 GMC Acadia SLE

    103,855 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,500

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following GMC Acadia searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,696 listings
  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Acadia
  4. Used 2011 GMC Acadia

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Acadia

Read recent reviews for the GMC Acadia
Overall Consumer Rating
3.551 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 51 reviews
  • 5
    (35%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (14%)
  • 2
    (18%)
  • 1
    (12%)
THOROUGH REVIEW
patrick1982,12/24/2010
Owned an 05 Honda Pilot AWD EX before this one. Test drove the new pilot, traverse, acadia, enclave, 4runner, highlander, cx9. The Acadia out-performed all these. Great interior space, great features if you like the additional XM radio and ONstar services. No lag on the throttle... immediate response, steady cornering and level steering. Superb traction control system; disengages acceleration when slipping on ice or when lack of traction, stops engine RPM shootups. ABS system works great. It does weigh nearly 7,000 lbs so braking is a bit more noticable at higher speeds (nose dive). After 5,000+ miles I am averaging 16.3mpg / city and 20.2mpg hwy cruising at 70-75mph...23 or 24mpg as stated??? yeah right! Overall safety specs are sufficient; airbags all around, great framework. well thought out interior heating and cooling system, is loud enough to overpower a bluetooth phonecall when turned all the way up. remote start, auto liftgate great features except when parked too close to something. bad side depth perception on back up cam. low road noise, good stock tires (goodyear fortera comfort tread); bad for rain, snow and ice... will hydroplane or loose traction at 45mph+ on standing water. upgrade tires to fortera triple tread (my opinion). steering wheel controls are oddly placed. front wipers on left stick, rear wipers on center console below a/c system controls, why? volume and radio controls in a good consolidated location on steering wheel. good location for cruise control buttons. three locations for liftgate operations (key, on liftgate, and next to rear wipers.. why?) auto dimming rear view mirror great, black lower trim around Acadia difficult to clean need special cleaner from autoparts store. a little above average accessory selection, great audio even without BOSE, radio buttons can be confusing, double vanity lighted shades, dual exhaust great feature. battery location inconvenient (center of car between 2nd row captain seats), deep lubricated slide rails for 2nd row captain seats, much debris can be lodged or stuck in there, not good. inside material "plastic" poor choice of material, easily scuffed, marked up and just unsightly. Maintenance costs are average for this type of vehicle. Great interior storage capacity (glovebox, center console armrest area and rear liftgate area.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
GMC
Acadia
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related GMC Acadia info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings