Used 2011 GMC Acadia for Sale Near Me
5,696 listings
- 150,773 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,395$1,610 Below Market
- 113,135 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995$1,969 Below Market
- 165,844 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,250$2,900 Below Market
- 159,795 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,900$1,802 Below Market
- 119,757 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,744$1,528 Below Market
- 147,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,495$3,720 Below Market
- 161,263 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$1,940 Below Market
- 164,489 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,630$3,142 Below Market
- 108,600 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,799$1,020 Below Market
- 161,556 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999$610 Below Market
- 93,191 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,999
- 121,364 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,988$1,129 Below Market
- 66,738 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,495$1,430 Below Market
- 142,052 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,900$1,153 Below Market
- 115,603 miles
$9,595$1,241 Below Market
- 123,118 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,988
- 110,091 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,897$802 Below Market
- 103,855 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,500
patrick1982,12/24/2010
Owned an 05 Honda Pilot AWD EX before this one. Test drove the new pilot, traverse, acadia, enclave, 4runner, highlander, cx9. The Acadia out-performed all these. Great interior space, great features if you like the additional XM radio and ONstar services. No lag on the throttle... immediate response, steady cornering and level steering. Superb traction control system; disengages acceleration when slipping on ice or when lack of traction, stops engine RPM shootups. ABS system works great. It does weigh nearly 7,000 lbs so braking is a bit more noticable at higher speeds (nose dive). After 5,000+ miles I am averaging 16.3mpg / city and 20.2mpg hwy cruising at 70-75mph...23 or 24mpg as stated??? yeah right! Overall safety specs are sufficient; airbags all around, great framework. well thought out interior heating and cooling system, is loud enough to overpower a bluetooth phonecall when turned all the way up. remote start, auto liftgate great features except when parked too close to something. bad side depth perception on back up cam. low road noise, good stock tires (goodyear fortera comfort tread); bad for rain, snow and ice... will hydroplane or loose traction at 45mph+ on standing water. upgrade tires to fortera triple tread (my opinion). steering wheel controls are oddly placed. front wipers on left stick, rear wipers on center console below a/c system controls, why? volume and radio controls in a good consolidated location on steering wheel. good location for cruise control buttons. three locations for liftgate operations (key, on liftgate, and next to rear wipers.. why?) auto dimming rear view mirror great, black lower trim around Acadia difficult to clean need special cleaner from autoparts store. a little above average accessory selection, great audio even without BOSE, radio buttons can be confusing, double vanity lighted shades, dual exhaust great feature. battery location inconvenient (center of car between 2nd row captain seats), deep lubricated slide rails for 2nd row captain seats, much debris can be lodged or stuck in there, not good. inside material "plastic" poor choice of material, easily scuffed, marked up and just unsightly. Maintenance costs are average for this type of vehicle. Great interior storage capacity (glovebox, center console armrest area and rear liftgate area.
