Used 2011 GMC Acadia for Sale Near Me

7 DAY BUY BACK GUARANTEE* CARFAX 1-Owner. WAS $9,995, $1,300 below NADA Retail! Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, All Wheel Drive, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... Quad Bucket Seats AND MORE!PREMIUM EQUIPMENT ON THIS GMC ACADIA INCLUDEAUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), speed-compensated volume, TheftLock, auxiliary input jack, USB port-receptacle and (UQA) Bose premium10-speaker system with subwoofer (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive (STD), ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6 (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm) (STD)GMC ACADIA: UNMATCHED RELIABILITYCARFAX 1-Owner. Qualifies for CARFAX Buyback Guarantee.THE RIGHT ACADIA AT THE RIGHT PRICEValue you deserve. Was $9,995. This Acadia is priced $1,300 below NADA Retail.KEY FEATURES ON THIS ACADIA INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Rear Spoiler, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass. GMC SLT1 with Cyber Gray Metallic exterior and Ebony interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 288 HP at 6300 RPM*.BEST IN CLASS: GMC ACADIAMore Cargo Volume than Ford Explorer, Ford Flex, Dodge Durango, Honda Pilot, and Toyota Highlander. More Overall Passenger Volume than the Explorer, Durango and Highlander. More Cruising City and Highway miles than Explorer and Flex.All pre-owned vehicles carry a 7 Day Guarantee.* All vehicle pricing excludes: License, Title, Registration Fees, Documentation Fee, State & Local Taxes, Bank Fees and Finance Charges if applicable. All prices shown online are Internet Specials only; vehBased on Model Year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, battery-pack age-condition and other factors.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 GMC Acadia SLT-1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKKVRED9BJ330327

Stock: T8621

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-13-2020