Used 2008 Audi A4 for Sale Near Me
1,891 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 110,225 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$5,985$744 Below Market
- 130,913 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,495
- 90,100 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,495
- 60,978 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
- 87,294 miles
$7,995
- 120,997 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999
- 97,200 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,476
- 127,882 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,900
- 157,115 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,399
- 156,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,950
- 137,904 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
- 103,801 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
- 106,803 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
- 186,368 miles
$4,495
- 132,383 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Lease
$5,999
- 86,092 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,500$1,710 Below Market
- 74,118 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,495$1,837 Below Market
- 98,802 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,995$1,293 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Audi A4 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Audi A4
Read recent reviews for the Audi A4
Write a reviewSee all 56 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.656 Reviews
Report abuse
Arbeitspferd,09/02/2015
2.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I have an '08 A4 Quattro 6MT Special Edition S-line. I bought it as a CPO car in 2011 with 36k miles. The car is absolutely sublime to drive in every way, even with the firm suspension. The first year I owned it, I put over 25k miles commuting 100mi each way for work, across a mountain range. The traction control and AWD have literally saved my life twice hitting black ice on a bend in the highway. Very little issues with the car; cruise control module went out, covered under warranty; ignition switch died last year out of warranty, $160 total (cheap). Then one day, accelerating onto the interstate, the engine shut down leaving me just enough momentum to coast over to the shoulder (on a massive bridge, no less). After having it inspected and diagnosed at the dealer, it turns out a high pressure fuel pump exploded, literally. It blew metal shrapnel into the engine destroying the block and fuel system. A piece(s) of shrapnel severed the intake cam chain, seizing the cam and destroying most of the remainder of the engine. The engine is damaged beyond repair and has to be replaced, to the tune of over $7500! Audi has generously offered to cover 25% up front, but I am currently working with Audi of America to see if they can extend that courtesy a bit more. At this point, I haven't decide if I'm going to keep the car after all this or just dump it. Either way, I'm out as much as $6k on a car only worth $11k... If you want a car that is nearly perfect to drive, this is the one. Specifically the 2008 owing to it's having the new AWD system (which is MUCH better than the old Haldex system). That said, I'd have some kind of extended warranty, service agreement, and/or a whopping fistful of expendable greenbacks.
Related Audi A4 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Audi A3 Birmingham AL
- Used Audi S7 Denver CO
- Used Audi A7 San Antonio TX
- Used Audi S7 Springfield MA
- Used Audi S6 Ashburn VA
- Used Audi RS 7 Tampa FL
- Used Audi A8 Fremont CA
- Used Audi S8 Santa Monica CA
- Used Audi SQ5 Torrance CA
- Used Audi S8 Newark NJ
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon