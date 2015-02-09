Used 2008 Audi A4 for Sale Near Me

  2008 Audi A4 2.0T quattro in Black
    used

    2008 Audi A4 2.0T quattro

    110,225 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $5,985

    $744 Below Market
    Details
  2008 Audi A4 2.0T quattro in White
    used

    2008 Audi A4 2.0T quattro

    130,913 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,495

    Details
  2008 Audi A4 3.2 quattro
    used

    2008 Audi A4 3.2 quattro

    90,100 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,495

    Details
  2008 Audi A4 2.0T quattro in Gray
    used

    2008 Audi A4 2.0T quattro

    60,978 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  2008 Audi A4 2.0T quattro in Silver
    used

    2008 Audi A4 2.0T quattro

    87,294 miles

    $7,995

    Details
  2008 Audi A4 2.0T quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Audi A4 2.0T quattro

    120,997 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,999

    Details
  2008 Audi A4 2.0T quattro
    used

    2008 Audi A4 2.0T quattro

    97,200 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,476

    Details
  2008 Audi A4 2.0T quattro
    used

    2008 Audi A4 2.0T quattro

    127,882 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,900

    Details
  2008 Audi A4 2.0T quattro
    used

    2008 Audi A4 2.0T quattro

    157,115 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,399

    Details
  2008 Audi A4 2.0T
    used

    2008 Audi A4 2.0T

    156,000 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,950

    Details
  2008 Audi A4 2.0T
    used

    2008 Audi A4 2.0T

    137,904 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  2008 Audi A4 2.0T in Black
    used

    2008 Audi A4 2.0T

    103,801 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    Details
  2008 Audi A4 2.0T in Red
    used

    2008 Audi A4 2.0T

    106,803 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    Details
  2008 Audi A4 2.0T in Black
    used

    2008 Audi A4 2.0T

    186,368 miles

    $4,495

    Details
  2008 Audi A4 2.0T
    used

    2008 Audi A4 2.0T

    132,383 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Lease

    $5,999

    Details
  2009 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro

    86,092 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,500

    $1,710 Below Market
    Details
  2009 Audi A4 2.0T quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Audi A4 2.0T quattro

    74,118 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,495

    $1,837 Below Market
    Details
  2009 Audi A4 2.0T quattro in Gray
    used

    2009 Audi A4 2.0T quattro

    98,802 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $8,995

    $1,293 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,891 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Audi A4

Overall Consumer Rating
4.656 Reviews
  • 5
    (73%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (13%)
  • 2
    (2%)
It's all fun 'n games, until catastrophe happens..
Arbeitspferd,09/02/2015
2.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I have an '08 A4 Quattro 6MT Special Edition S-line. I bought it as a CPO car in 2011 with 36k miles. The car is absolutely sublime to drive in every way, even with the firm suspension. The first year I owned it, I put over 25k miles commuting 100mi each way for work, across a mountain range. The traction control and AWD have literally saved my life twice hitting black ice on a bend in the highway. Very little issues with the car; cruise control module went out, covered under warranty; ignition switch died last year out of warranty, $160 total (cheap). Then one day, accelerating onto the interstate, the engine shut down leaving me just enough momentum to coast over to the shoulder (on a massive bridge, no less). After having it inspected and diagnosed at the dealer, it turns out a high pressure fuel pump exploded, literally. It blew metal shrapnel into the engine destroying the block and fuel system. A piece(s) of shrapnel severed the intake cam chain, seizing the cam and destroying most of the remainder of the engine. The engine is damaged beyond repair and has to be replaced, to the tune of over $7500! Audi has generously offered to cover 25% up front, but I am currently working with Audi of America to see if they can extend that courtesy a bit more. At this point, I haven't decide if I'm going to keep the car after all this or just dump it. Either way, I'm out as much as $6k on a car only worth $11k... If you want a car that is nearly perfect to drive, this is the one. Specifically the 2008 owing to it's having the new AWD system (which is MUCH better than the old Haldex system). That said, I'd have some kind of extended warranty, service agreement, and/or a whopping fistful of expendable greenbacks.
