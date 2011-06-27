  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A4
  4. Used 2000 Audi A4
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(60)
Appraise this car

2000 Audi A4 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Fun to drive, all-weather capability, two available engines, attractive exterior styling.
  • Confusing dash layout, not much rear legroom, not very fast in a straight line.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
Audi A4 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$812 - $1,952
Used A4 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Although the A4 has been on sale since 1996, it's still an incredible buy in the entry-luxury segment -- it's fun to drive, richly appointed, and in quattro form, equipped to take on the harshest climates.

Vehicle overview

Audi's A4 is sleek, sophisticated, speedy and has won praise from the worldwide automotive media. Small and safe, the A4 has scored well in government crash testing. For U.S. buyers, this translates into a competent alternative to the BMW 3 Series, the Acura TL and the Volvo S40/V40, among others.

For 2000, four versions are available: the A4 1.8T Sedan and 1.8T Avant Wagon, and the A4 2.8 Sedan and 2.8 Avant Wagon. The numerical designations refer to engine size. 1.8T models get a 1.8-liter turbocharged engine that produces 150 horsepower and 155 foot-pounds of torque. Vehicles with a 2.8 designation have a 2.8-liter V6 filling their engine bays. The six-cylinder makes 190 horsepower and 207 foot-pounds of torque. Both engines can be ordered with a five-speed manual or a five-speed Tiptronic automanual transmission. Audi's quattro all-wheel-drive system is standard on Avant wagons and optional on the sedans.

Besides engine selection, the 1.8T vehicles differ from the 2.8 vehicles in only minor trim. The 2.8 Sedan and Avant have bigger wheels and tires, 10-way power seats, aluminum trim on the window frames, and wood interior decor. All cars feature goodies like automatic climate control, remote keyless entry, heated outside mirrors and windshield-wiper nozzles, an eight-speaker CD audio system, and 60/40 split folding rear seats.

Avant wagons have 31.3 cubic feet of cargo room with the rear seat up and 63.7 cubic feet of cargo room with the seat folded down. They also come with a retractable rear luggage cover, a luggage net, and a three-point center seatbelt. Tether anchors for a child seat are now standard.

Audi buyers can also personalize their cars by choosing from three different interior themes: Ambition, Ambiente and Advance. The three environments, as Audi calls them, differ on the basis of the texture and appearance of the seat upholstery and the color and type of genuine wood or aluminum trim. Optional features include a Bose premium sound system, a six-disc CD changer, a navigation system sport seats and, new for 2000, xenon HID headlights.

Dual front airbags, side-impact airbags for front passengers and antilock brakes come standard. Head curtain airbags for front and rear passengers are optional for 2000. All A4s enjoy free scheduled maintenance for three years, as well as three-year/50,000-mile basic warranty coverage.

With prices starting near $24,000, consumers can get a status car that is comfortable and costs less than it does to send your kid to college. Pricing can escalate when heavily equipped, but the A4 is still one of the best entry-luxury sedans on the market.

2000 Highlights

All A4 models receive minor updates to the interior, exterior and chassis. The front styling has been changed with new headlights, a new grille, new door handles and new mirror housings. Inside, you'll find a revised instrument cluster and center console, along with other minor interior changes. The rear seats have been modified to improve comfort. There are now optional head airbags and xenon headlights. The chassis has been reworked for improved ride comfort and responsiveness.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Audi A4.

5(52%)
4(32%)
3(13%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.3
60 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 60 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Bad luck or actual crap of a vehicle
Suckered,04/28/2010
We bought this car for my kid. The car had 121k miles which isn't much from the reviews I have read on this vehicle. But,after owning it for less than 2 weeks it was in the shop. 4 months later, I stuck over three grand into this vehicle and it won't stop breaking. It seems like as soon as I fix one thing, another one breaks. I am ready to take it to auction.
Awesome, but high cost of ownership
juuls,10/14/2011
This was the most luxurious and fastest car I ever owned. I previously came from a Jetta that didnt have traction control. Minnesota winters suck so I thought id try out the Audi A4 Quattro. Handled like a beast! I had to sell to pay for college, but I had hose leak which caused an annoying serpentine belt squeak. Found out from the new owner that the front axel snapped and blew out the motor mount, very unfortunate. had 137k IF youre gonna buy one, get the carfax, and make sure timing belt, water pump, suspension drag link and CV boot and all that have been inspected or replaced! the 00' was the most reliable model in my opinion.
Best car I've ever owned!
RickB,07/01/2009
2nd owner of a Audi factory specialty built 1999 A4 with all 2000 model year toys like nav, xenon, recaro seats, ESP. Best car I've ever owned! Only two dislikes and they are minor. Otherwise a very solid car that I've driven throughout Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Croatia, Slovenia, Italy, Holland and France. I definitely recommend a 2000 Audi A4 Quattro, and would also say to buy winter tires and summer tires then rotate to avoid AWD tire issues.
It is what it is...
Chris,10/25/2009
When you buy an Audi you have to accept it for what it is. My 2000 A4 1.8 Front Track has 150,000 as of yesterday. I've put 65,000 on it in my 5 years of ownership. Right now the dash is lit up like a Christmas tree, but rather than be obsessed with those lights, I just keep on driving. I think people should stop trying to keep the 'check engine' light out and just accept the fact that Audis have issues. However, that doesn't prevent them from being an outstanding car. My Audi at 150,000 has many issues, but it also starts, stops, and gets me where I need to go. It's fun and has always been dependable.
See all 60 reviews of the 2000 Audi A4
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2000 Audi A4 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2000 Audi A4

Used 2000 Audi A4 Overview

The Used 2000 Audi A4 is offered in the following submodels: A4 Sedan, A4 Wagon. Available styles include 2.8 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD, 2.8 4dr Sedan, 1.8T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD, 1.8T 4dr Sedan, 1.8T Avant quattro Turbo 4dr Wagon AWD, and 2.8 Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Audi A4?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Audi A4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Audi A4 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Audi A4.

Can't find a used 2000 Audi A4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi A4 for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,616.

Find a used Audi for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,326.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi A4 for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $8,317.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,238.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Audi A4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi A4 lease specials

Related Used 2000 Audi A4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles