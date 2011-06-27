  1. Home
2021 Audi A4

MSRP from $39,100 - $49,800
2021 Audi A4 Prestige S line 45 TFSI quattro Sedan Exterior Shown
MSRP$40,145
Edmunds suggests you pay$40,145
2021 Audi A4 pricing

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Audi A4.

    Features & Specs

    Premium Plus 40 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    Premium Plus 40 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
    MSRP$43,800
    MPG 25 city / 34 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    HorsepowerN/A
    Prestige S line 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    Prestige S line 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
    MSRP$49,800
    MPG 24 city / 31 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    HorsepowerN/A
    Premium S line 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    Premium S line 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
    MSRP$40,900
    MPG 24 city / 31 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    HorsepowerN/A
    Premium 40 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    Premium 40 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
    MSRP$39,100
    MPG 25 city / 34 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    HorsepowerN/A
    See all 2021 Audi A4 features & specs

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
    FAQ

    Is the Audi A4 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 A4 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Audi A4 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the A4 gets an EPA-estimated 27 mpg to 28 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the A4 has 12.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi A4. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Audi A4?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Audi A4:

    • 13-horsepower increase for the four-cylinder engine
    • All-wheel drive is now standard
    • More standard tech and driver aids
    • Part of the fifth A4 generation introduced for 2017
    Learn more

    Is the Audi A4 reliable?

    To determine whether the Audi A4 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the A4. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the A4's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Audi A4 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Audi A4 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 A4 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Audi A4?

    The least-expensive 2021 Audi A4 is the 2021 Audi A4 Premium 40 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $39,100.

    Other versions include:

    • Premium Plus 40 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $43,800
    • Prestige S line 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $49,800
    • Premium S line 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $40,900
    • Premium 40 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $39,100
    • Premium Plus S line 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $45,100
    • Prestige 40 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $49,400
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Audi A4?

    If you're interested in the Audi A4, the next question is, which A4 model is right for you? A4 variants include Premium Plus 40 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), Prestige S line 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), Premium S line 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), and Premium 40 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM). For a full list of A4 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Audi A4

    2021 Audi A4 Overview

    The 2021 Audi A4 is offered in the following submodels: A4 Sedan. Available styles include Premium Plus 40 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), Prestige S line 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), Premium S line 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), Premium 40 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), Premium Plus S line 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), and Prestige 40 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM).

    What do people think of the 2021 Audi A4?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Audi A4 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 A4.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Audi A4 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 A4 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Audi A4?

    2021 Audi A4 Prestige S line 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2021 Audi A4 Prestige S line 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Audi A4 Premium Plus S line 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 5 2021 Audi A4 Premium Plus S line 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Audi A4 Premium 40 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2021 Audi A4 Premium 40 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 Audi A4s are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Audi A4 for sale near. There are currently 33 new 2021 A4s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $41,205 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Audi A4. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,986 on a used or CPO 2021 A4 available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Audi A4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Audi A4 for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $10,976.

    Find a new Audi for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $11,089.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Audi A4?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Audi lease specials

