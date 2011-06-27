Vehicle overview

Parents shopping for the quintessential Volvo station wagon will almost certainly find themselves looking at the Volvo V70. Midsize in dimensions, the V70 offers more shoulder room and cargo capacity than the compact V50. Although its exterior styling is curvy and modern, the 2007 Volvo V70 has all the virtues of Volvos past: It's highly functional for family use, loaded with safety features, and a top performer in crash tests.

Volvo's medium-size wagon has received few changes since the 2001 introduction of the current generation. Generally speaking, it has aged well. The V70's interior furnishings have never been overly luxurious for a $30,000-$40,000 wagon, but ergonomics are solid and seat comfort is superb up front. Acceleration is sluggish on the base 2.4 model, but the 2.5T model provides adequate power, a compliant ride and competent handling. The high-performance V70 R model joined the lineup for 2004, and with its 300-horsepower turbocharged engine and sport-tuned adaptive suspension, it has a decidedly sporting driving demeanor.

Our main reservations about recommending the 2007 Volvo V70 have to do with its lack of legroom in the backseat and the tepid performance of 2.4 and 2.5T models. Slightly less expensive competitors such as the Subaru Legacy/Outback and Volkswagen Passat wagons offer more space in back and more powerful engines. Additionally, they're just as upscale as the V70, which needs to be equipped with a few option packages before it feels like a true luxury wagon. The V70's closest premium-brand foe is the Saab 9-5 wagon, which has a slightly larger backseat but fewer drivetrain choices and less impressive cabin materials. Would-be Volvo buyers would be wise to try all of these competitors before making a decision. With its higher performance envelope, the V70 R stands apart from the rest of the V70 family, offering solid value for driving enthusiast parents put off by the high asking prices for German-brand sport wagons.