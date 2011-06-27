  1. Home
2006 Volvo V70 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Superb front-seat comfort, variety of safety features, balanced ride and handling, lots of cargo space, optional rear-facing third-row seat.
  • Weak engines for this price range, tight rear legroom, stability control isn't standard, light on luxury until you load up on options.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Roomier than other premium-brand wagons in its price range, the 2006 Volvo V70 is a solid choice in family transportation. However, with the retirement of the T5 model, Volvo's wagon is at a disadvantage alongside the similarly priced competitors, which offer considerably more power.

Vehicle overview

Ah, yes, the Volvo station wagon. Brings to mind PTA meetings and trips to the vet in the straight-edge-designed refrigerators of yore, doesn't it? In an effort to distance it from the boxy Volvo cars of the last couple decades, the midsize Volvo V70 carries itself more aggressively, borrowing curves and character lines from its platform mates, the S60 and S80 sedans.

Volvo claims there were four defining goals for this redesign: the V70 was to be sporty but comfortable, assertive yet elegant, muscular and fuel-efficient and, above all, "secure as a strongbox." Based on the stout S80 large-car platform, the Volvo V70 looks quite similar to its sedan progenitor from the A-pillars forward, but the two share no exterior panels. The 2006 Volvo V70 wagon has long been a solid choice in family transportation, as it offers a satisfying combination of interior space, safety features and luxury content. Plus, pricing starts around $30 grand, which makes the V70 the most affordable midsize luxury wagon on the market.

2006 Volvo V70 models

The Volvo V70 wagon comes in two trim levels -- 2.4 and 2.5T. The 2.4 comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone manual climate control, a trip computer, a CD player, power-fold rear headrests, one-touch front windows and a tilt/telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel. In addition, the 2.5T gets a power driver seat with memory, automatic climate control and faux wood interior accents. Options include an excellent 13-speaker Dolby sound system with a four-disc CD changer, a DVD-based navigation system, 17-inch wheels, leather upholstery, real wood accents, heated seats, Volvo's On Call telematics, a sunroof, bi-xenon headlights, satellite radio and an interior air quality system. An optional rear-facing third-row seat bumps maximum passenger capacity from five to seven.

2006 Highlights

For 2006, the sporty T5 model has been discontinued and with it goes its entertaining turbocharged engine. New this year are standard 16-inch wheels on the 2.4 (up from 15s) and a new wheel design for the 2.5T's 16-inch wheels. The 2.4's convenience package adds power child locks, a sunglasses holder and park assist.

Performance & mpg

The Volvo V70 2.4 comes with a 2.4-liter, five-cylinder engine that produces 168 horsepower (165 in California where it's SULEV-certified). The 2.5T is turbocharged and makes a solid 208 hp. The 2.4 can be equipped with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automatic transmission, while the 2.5T is available only with the automatic. Automanual functionality is included on the 2.5T. All V70s are front-wheel drive.

Safety

Every V70 comes with side airbags for front occupants, head curtain airbags for front and rear passengers, pre-tensioning seatbelts in all five positions, anti-submarine seats and whiplash-reducing front head restraints. Stability control is optional. In government crash tests, the Volvo V70 earned a perfect five stars for its frontal- and side-impact protection. Volvo's S60 sedan earned the top rating of "Good" in IIHS frontal-offset testing, and the V70 should offer similar crashworthiness.

Driving

Neither engine available on the 2006 Volvo V70 is very strong for this price range. The 2.4 model tends to feel underpowered, so the reasonably quick 2.5T model is definitely the way to go. On twisty roads, the V70 feels planted and predictable, though if you're looking for true performance, the Subaru Legacy GT, Dodge Magnum and Volvo's high-performance V70 R are all better bets. Ride quality is generally smooth, though it can be a tad harsh over rough pavement.

Interior

The V70's interior is similar in design to that of the S60 sedan. The controls are nicely weighted, although the pictograms depicting the various functions can be difficult to understand. The Volvo V70 offers wonderfully comfortable accommodations for front passengers, though legroom is tight for rear passengers. Fold the rear seats down, and there are 71.4 cubic feet of cargo space at your disposal. As an added bonus, the Volvo's front-passenger seat folds flat, as well. If you have more bodies than cargo, you can purchase the optional rear-facing third-row bench, which seats two children.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Volvo V70.

5(77%)
4(20%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
40 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Sports Car Replacement
V70 R AWD,08/09/2007
We are pleasantly surprised. We had to find a family vehicle to replace the not so family friendly 03 Porsche 911. My new replacement vehicle is a wolf is sheeps clothing: fun, fast with room for our new addition (our daughter) and the family dog. I was not expecting the performance that is provided in this car from a Volvo, not to mention a wagon. As it stands now, I dont even miss my beloved Porsche. Interior is well laid out and all functions are easy to operate. As for fuel mileage, average 26.1 mpg; this is higher than the 25 mpg advertised in every review Ive read thus far. Love it!
Great Car! No issues after 10 years of ownership.
Erin Ingram,12/05/2015
2.5T 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
I realized the other day that my car was 10 years old, and I decided that I should let people know what a wonderful vehicle it's been. I've had nothing done to her except regular maintenance and tire replacement.
The Real Deal Rocket
drcjj,12/04/2006
Wow, I've had this car for 5 mos. and over 8K miles and it's only been in the shop for the 7.5k service, tire balance and a headlight aiming (set way too low for mountain driving). My previous car was a Porsche Cayenne S, always in the shop for visits, now I'm free to just drive, YAAY! My friends were curious why, well it's way faster, better gas mileage, equal brakes (Brembo) and the controls for HVAC and audio actually make sense at a glance. As for driving, I've enjoyed the glaring looks from hot rod sounding mustangs etc. I stay with them as they grind and wail along attempting to show off a bit. My V70R just makes this humming sound, not very impressive I guess. I Love it!
One of the best turbo wagons out there
Feh,05/05/2008
Very nicely styled, stands out from the average V70. Nice Pegasus 17" rims. Very good inline-5 turbo, twin-intercooled engine. Smooth 6-speed auto transmission. Adjustable continuously control chassis concept suspension is great: click, and you are in comfort mode, another click, and suspension fully tightens. Amazing! Excellent 4-piston Brembo brakes all around. Thick rimmed, sporty steering wheel. Leather-wrapper everywhere. One of the most comfortable seats I've had in a car. HU-850 unit is awesome, Nav unit is OK.
See all 40 reviews of the 2006 Volvo V70
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2006 Volvo V70 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2006 Volvo V70

Used 2006 Volvo V70 Overview

The Used 2006 Volvo V70 is offered in the following submodels: V70 Wagon, V70 R. Available styles include R 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M), 2.5T 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A), and 2.4 4dr Wagon (2.4L 5cyl 5M).

