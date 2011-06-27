Vehicle overview

Ah, yes, the Volvo station wagon. Brings to mind PTA meetings and trips to the vet in the straight-edge-designed refrigerators of yore, doesn't it? In an effort to distance it from the boxy Volvo cars of the last couple decades, the midsize Volvo V70 carries itself more aggressively, borrowing curves and character lines from its platform mates, the S60 and S80 sedans.

Volvo claims there were four defining goals for this redesign: the V70 was to be sporty but comfortable, assertive yet elegant, muscular and fuel-efficient and, above all, "secure as a strongbox." Based on the stout S80 large-car platform, the Volvo V70 looks quite similar to its sedan progenitor from the A-pillars forward, but the two share no exterior panels. The 2006 Volvo V70 wagon has long been a solid choice in family transportation, as it offers a satisfying combination of interior space, safety features and luxury content. Plus, pricing starts around $30 grand, which makes the V70 the most affordable midsize luxury wagon on the market.