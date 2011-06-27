2003 Volvo V70 Review
Pros & Cons
- Superb comfort, plenty of safety equipment, solid construction, available all-wheel drive.
- Gets expensive when you start adding options, tight rear legroom.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,207 - $2,889
Edmunds' Expert Review
An enjoyable wagon with a strong reputation for safety.
2003 Highlights
A new high-performance model, the V70R, making 300 horsepower, will be available later in the year. A leather-wrapped steering wheel and an audio unit with a CD and cassette player grace the interior of the 2.4 and 2.4T. The latter also gets real wood trim. For the all-wheel-drive version, the 2.4 turbocharged engine receives a small bump in displacement and horsepower. Rain-sensing wipers and OnCall Plus (the telematics system) are available, and two new colors, Titanium Grey and Ruby Red, brighten the exterior.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Volvo V70.
Most helpful consumer reviews
James Epstein,11/11/2010
With 110,000 miles on the odometer, the car feels solid and remains extremely reliable. It has handled many Maine winters well. Seats are very comfortable, and the standard sound system is superb. Paint still shines! Love this carn and highly recommend.
VolvoGrl,02/17/2006
I bought the V70 after owning a 240 wagon. The V70 is OK, but it's not like the old days. The car is comfortable and gas mileage is great for something this size. I am, however, disappointed in Volvo's apparent decline in quality. I've had to return to the dealer about 5 times in the first two and a half years to replace shoddy parts, including the steering wheel which just sort of crumbled and the power steering reservoir which cracked. Brakes went at 40k. After owning only Volvos in my adult life, will I buy another? Sadly, no. I think Volvo now delivers American quality with a European price tag.
Nicole,02/02/2009
Great car! I wanted a car that would provide me comfort, safety, space, and so much more. This car does everything! When I go shop, I actually have a place to put my items. The leather seats are A+ I couldn't ask for a better made car. The craftsmanship is excellent for the price. We bought our V70 used, so we didn't lose a lot of money. We also paid like 11k in the end and had equity in the car. Just shop around!
NJ V70 Owner,08/23/2003
Generally very happy with car. Superb seats, great ride and handling, very comfortable on trips. Both my wife and I have safely completed evasive maneuvers that would have been trouble in other vehicles. Better equipped and more comfortable than other cars in price range. Child booster seats are a great feature. Great gas mileage - approaching 30 mpg on trips. Comes at the expense of acceleration though, which is just adequate. Only major gripes are and engine courseness and reflection off light taupe dashboard. Resorted to polarized sunglasses. It doesn't bother my wife, however. Upside is that the light leather interior looks great.
Features & Specs
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
247 hp @ 5200 rpm
