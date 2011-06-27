  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo V70
  4. Used 2008 Volvo V70
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(14)
Appraise this car

2008 Volvo V70 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Superb seat comfort, generous cargo capacity for a wagon, state-of-the-art safety features, unmistakable Swedish style.
  • Not much power available, adding options makes it pricey, lackluster fuel economy.
Other years
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Volvo V70 for Sale
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$2,402 - $4,570
Used V70 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Though scoring high in terms of safety and comfort, the 2008 Volvo V70 still isn't the best choice for a premium midsize wagon.

Vehicle overview

While most other automakers are fleeing the wagon segment as if it were infected with the Ebola virus, Volvo is staying true to the segment that made it famous. Although the Swedish automaker has gotten into the crossover biz, the completely redesigned 2008 Volvo V70 goes to show that Volvo isn't abandoning its history.

The new V70 is built on the latest underpinnings from the redesigned S80 sedan, and that means it receives that car's impressive docket of standard and optional safety features. The V70 is also the first vehicle to include a pair of height-adjustable child booster seats integrated into the 40/20/40 split rear bench. This feature is certainly a boon for parents who'd rather not lug child seats from car to car.

Most of the car's optional safety features are essentially designed to save drivers from themselves. There's the blind spot warning system (illuminates LED warning lights when another car is alongside), vehicle distance alert (an alarm goes off when the car thinks you're too close to the one ahead) and the lane departure warning system (beeps at you when you nudge over the lane line).

You can spot the redesigned V70 thanks to new, evolutionary exterior styling. It's also slightly longer and wider than last year's model. Under the hood is a new 235-horsepower 3.2-liter inline-6. This is the lone engine choice, as the normally aspirated and turbocharged five-cylinders that resided in the last V70 have been discontinued. The V70 is also no longer available with all-wheel drive, though that is provided by the V70's more rugged XC70 sibling.

The new engine is more powerful than the regular engines offered last year, but fuel economy is disappointing. Though its rating of 16 mpg city and 24 mpg highway is similar to those of other premium wagons like the V6-powered Saab 9-3 and Volkswagen Passat, it's considerably down on power compared to those models. In fact, the V70 is only a hair more fuel efficient than many large front-wheel-drive crossovers like the Buick Enclave and Mazda CX-9.

As a wagon, the 2008 Volvo V70 will always have a maneuverability advantage over larger crossover SUVs. However, with those crossovers having similar acceleration, fuel economy and price, it's hard to give this Volvo a ringing endorsement. Meanwhile, wagons such as the Passat, Audi A4 Avant and BMW 3 Series may give up cargo and/or passenger space to the V70, but they offer all-wheel drive as well as a much more rewarding driving experience.

The best middle ground can be found with a fellow Swede: the Saab 9-3 SportCombi. It offers nearly the same amount of luggage space and has a better power/fuel economy balance and a sportier drive. In other words, we'd shop around before settling on Volvo's latest wagon.

2008 Volvo V70 models

The 2008 Volvo V70 midsize wagon comes in one trim level. Standard features include 16-inch alloy wheels, front and rear foglights, power heated mirrors, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power driver seat with memory, a tilt-telescoping wheel, a 40/20/40-split-folding rear seat, two dual-height integrated child booster seats and an eight-speaker stereo with six-CD changer and auxiliary audio jack.

The Premium Package includes leather upholstery, a sunroof, a power passenger seat, real wood trim and an auto-dimming rearview mirror with compass. The Climate Package adds heated front seats, heated headlamp washers and rain-sensing wipers. The Convenience Package will get you front and rear parking assist, a power tailgate and an interior air quality system. Stand-alone options include 17-inch wheels, active bi-xenon headlamps, a DVD navigation system with pop-up screen, keyless ignition/entry, satellite radio, a rear seat entertainment system, blind spot warning system and adaptive cruise control with collision warning. Bluetooth and iPod connectivity are dealer-installed options.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Volvo V70 is completely redesigned. Most notably, the V70 comes standard with a six-cylinder engine for the first time, replacing the previous model's choice of inline-5s. There is also additional safety equipment available and several new convenience features.

Performance & mpg

The 2008 Volvo V70 is powered by a 3.2-liter inline-6 that produces 235 hp and 236 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic with manual shift control is standard. The V70 is only available in front-wheel drive, so those interested in all-wheel drive must opt for the closely related XC70 crossover wagon. Volvo claims the V70 will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds. Fuel economy is disappointing at 16 mpg city and 24 mpg highway, which is nearly equal to several large crossover SUVs that offer similar acceleration and much more interior space.

Safety

No Volvo would be complete without a full complement of safety features, and the V70 is no exception. Traction and stability control, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, active front head restraints, power childproof door locks and two integrated two-stage child booster seats with adaptive seatbelts are standard.

There are several optional safety systems including a collision warning system, vehicle distance alert, blind spot warning system and a lane departure system. There is also the Personal Car Communicator included with keyless ignition entry, which sends a warning to the key fob should the car detect the heartbeat of an intruder inside the vehicle.

Driving

With its soft, forgiving suspension, the 2008 Volvo V70 provides a smooth, isolated ride on all surfaces. Sharp handling isn't in the V70's repertoire, but light steering and a relatively small size make for easier maneuvering than a much larger crossover SUV. Acceleration from the six-cylinder is adequate, but other premium midsize wagons and crossovers are quicker still.

Interior

Without the optional Premium Package and its leather and wood trim, the V70 can feel a little somber. However, like other recent Volvos, the V70's cabin is a model of modern Swedish design. Minimalist style is showcased throughout, especially with the "floating" waterfall center stack and its straightforward controls. There's nothing straightforward about the optional navigation system, which oddly features stalk-mounted controls, a hand-held remote control and a screen that pops out of the dash top.

The V70's seats are excellent, achieving a blend of body-soothing comfort and body-holding support. The backseat is also comfortable and is set apart by a 40/20/40-split-folding seatback and a pair of height-adjustable integrated child booster seats. Prepped for cargo, the V70 can hold 71 cubic feet of stuff.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Volvo V70.

5(86%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Wagon Love
Dan De Angelis,08/31/2015
3.2 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
I held off on my review until we had several thousand miles logged in the car and a few service intervals. This isn’t our first Volvo as we have had 240’s, 740’s and S70’s through the years. Along with Volvos we have owned everything from Mini Vans to Mercedes, approximately 55 vehicles in all. I was attracted to the V70 because of styling, performance and the need for cargo space. All of which have been fulfilled with this car. We found this previously owned with 48,000 gentle one owner mi. and all service records up to date. We have taken several road trips thus far and use as a commuter during the week. Absolutely no disappointments at all and I enjoy driving a vehicle that doesn’t look like the majority of vehicles on the road. Other reviewers have a tendency to compare this to vehicles that out perform and out handle the V70 but they miss the essence entirely. This wagon has plenty of power provided by the 3.2 Litre ( same motor in the LR1 Land Rover) and delivers well when called upon. The comfort is second to none and the fit and finish throughout the vehicle is way above the standard run of the mill cars for the masses. Our V70 is the silver metallic sans the luggage rack with 6 spoke 16” wheels. It’s amazing how many people compliment on the looks and the younger gen love it! Kinda cool for a station wagon huh ? I will be adding Bilstein HD Struts and Shocks along with rear stabilizer bar soon for ride and sound improvements but that’s it. We continue to service at all intervals and to this point have absolutely no complaints. Go find a well kept V70 and stand out! 20K addl. mile update: Still the one! Replaced motor mounts because of quick deterioration due to driving on brick residential roads and thats been it. The bricks got to the brick! Still quiet, comfortable and turning heads! Interesting to see a Bentley wagon now. Could this be the new statement vehicle?
Excellant alternative to boorish SUV
steveheckman,01/23/2011
What the reviewers at Edmunds [and elsewhere] don't seem to grasp, is that many of us don't like the "me too" look and feel of an elevated SUV. Volvo and other EU manufactures offer a sporty driving experience in a very practical design - a station wagon. Not trendy...which is a characteristic that I appreciate. In an era dominated by overweight SUVs and their "cross-over" cousins, the Volvo V70 is a sign of sanity and good taste. If you need an elevated drivers seat to feel important, the V70 is not for you. If you drive with one eye on your cell phone and your brain firmly rooted in cyber-space, please stay in your SUV, and I'll keep an eye out for you.
A great alternative to an SUV
John,02/13/2009
3.2 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
I've put 6,500 miles on this car over the past 6 months and have been very pleased. It replaced a Lexus LS430 and an older Volvo V70. The ride quality is smooth and quiet. While I really enjoyed the super-quiet ride and precise handling of the Lexus, I am also enjoying the sportier driving experience of this Volvo. I much prefer this car to the roughness and sway of the SUV's I have owned. Based on the car's computer readout, fuel mileage is considerably better than the EPA numbers (30 - 32 MPG at 60 MPH). Build quality seems good with no significant problems so far.
subtle, sophisticated, and fun
judith,05/10/2009
Swapped for an E320 -- 1" shorter and cavernous in the back, which I don't notice while I am having so much fun in these wonderful front seats, wheeling a surprisingly sporty but beautiful driver cabin. Drives like a high-end sport sedan.
See all 14 reviews of the 2008 Volvo V70
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2008 Volvo V70 features & specs
More about the 2008 Volvo V70

Used 2008 Volvo V70 Overview

The Used 2008 Volvo V70 is offered in the following submodels: V70 Wagon. Available styles include 3.2 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Volvo V70?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Volvo V70s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Volvo V70 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Volvo V70.

Can't find a used 2008 Volvo V70s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo V70 for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $12,880.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $15,353.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo V70 for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $24,445.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $11,023.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Volvo V70?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo V70 lease specials

Related Used 2008 Volvo V70 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles