Vehicle overview

While most other automakers are fleeing the wagon segment as if it were infected with the Ebola virus, Volvo is staying true to the segment that made it famous. Although the Swedish automaker has gotten into the crossover biz, the completely redesigned 2008 Volvo V70 goes to show that Volvo isn't abandoning its history.

The new V70 is built on the latest underpinnings from the redesigned S80 sedan, and that means it receives that car's impressive docket of standard and optional safety features. The V70 is also the first vehicle to include a pair of height-adjustable child booster seats integrated into the 40/20/40 split rear bench. This feature is certainly a boon for parents who'd rather not lug child seats from car to car.

Most of the car's optional safety features are essentially designed to save drivers from themselves. There's the blind spot warning system (illuminates LED warning lights when another car is alongside), vehicle distance alert (an alarm goes off when the car thinks you're too close to the one ahead) and the lane departure warning system (beeps at you when you nudge over the lane line).

You can spot the redesigned V70 thanks to new, evolutionary exterior styling. It's also slightly longer and wider than last year's model. Under the hood is a new 235-horsepower 3.2-liter inline-6. This is the lone engine choice, as the normally aspirated and turbocharged five-cylinders that resided in the last V70 have been discontinued. The V70 is also no longer available with all-wheel drive, though that is provided by the V70's more rugged XC70 sibling.

The new engine is more powerful than the regular engines offered last year, but fuel economy is disappointing. Though its rating of 16 mpg city and 24 mpg highway is similar to those of other premium wagons like the V6-powered Saab 9-3 and Volkswagen Passat, it's considerably down on power compared to those models. In fact, the V70 is only a hair more fuel efficient than many large front-wheel-drive crossovers like the Buick Enclave and Mazda CX-9.

As a wagon, the 2008 Volvo V70 will always have a maneuverability advantage over larger crossover SUVs. However, with those crossovers having similar acceleration, fuel economy and price, it's hard to give this Volvo a ringing endorsement. Meanwhile, wagons such as the Passat, Audi A4 Avant and BMW 3 Series may give up cargo and/or passenger space to the V70, but they offer all-wheel drive as well as a much more rewarding driving experience.

The best middle ground can be found with a fellow Swede: the Saab 9-3 SportCombi. It offers nearly the same amount of luggage space and has a better power/fuel economy balance and a sportier drive. In other words, we'd shop around before settling on Volvo's latest wagon.