Vehicle overview

The Volvo wagon is an automotive icon. It's not a flashy one, to be sure -- it's unlikely old 240s and 850s will be showing up at an antique car show near you anytime soon. But for decades, the Volvo wagon has served families everywhere with sensible, safe transportation. Today, wagons are no longer family transport du jour, but the 2010 Volvo V70 carries on as a choice for those who shun crossovers and minivans. Unfortunately, this modern Volvo wagon isn't quite as sensible as those that came before.

Based on Volvo's flagship S80 sedan, the V70 has a whole lot more style than those boxy wagons of old. And with 71 cubic feet of maximum cargo space, there's still plenty of space to transport things. Safety also remains a high priority. Though no government or independent crash tests have been conducted as of this writing, the V70 offers a wide variety of safety features, ranging from the practical (integrated rear booster seats) to the paranoid (a keyless entry system that alerts you to the heartbeats of potential attackers lurking in your backseat) to the preoccupied (driver inattention alert system).

That's the good news. The bad news is that the V70 fails to distinguish itself from any number of top crossover SUVs, including Volvo's own new XC60. Unlike the XC60 and the many Volvo wagons that came before, the V70 comes only with a naturally aspirated 3.2-liter 235-horsepower inline-6. This engine isn't particularly pleasant to the ear, nor does it deliver any significant advantages in terms of acceleration or fuel economy. And though it's a bit more maneuverable, the V70 is not notably fun to drive.

Certainly, the 2010 Volvo V70 delivers the expected amounts of space and safety while adding some style and innovative features to the mix. But overall it does not make for a particularly enticing choice. Crossovers like the Audi Q5, Lexus RX 350 and Volvo's XC60 do most things better than the V70 and have all-wheel drive to boot. And if a wagon is still your thing, we highly recommend looking at the equally roomy Volkswagen Passat or sportier models like the Audi A4 Avant, BMW 328i xDrive or Saab 9-3 SportCombi. This Volvo wagon simply isn't the icon its forebears were.