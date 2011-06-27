Used 2007 Volvo V70 2.4 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,045
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.4 cu.ft.
Length185.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.
Curb weight3296 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height57.7 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Width71.0 in.
Rear track60.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Lunar Gold Metallic
  • Willow Green Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Titanium Grey Metallic
  • Barents Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Taupe, cloth
  • Graphite, leather
  • Taupe/Light Taupe, leather
  • Graphite, cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
205/55R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
