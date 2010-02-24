Used 2010 Volvo V70 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 63,637 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,957
North Coast Subaru - Glen Cove / New York
Tan 2010 Volvo V70 3.2 FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic 3.2L I6 SUPER LOW MILES, BARELY DRIVEN!!!, Sandstone Beige w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.18/27 City/Highway MPGThank you for shopping with North Coast Subaru. Our experienced sales team is dedicated to providing the highest quality service to you. Our goal and mission is to certify that your experience at North Coast Subaru is the best experience you can have. We provide a no hassle, no haggle, no pressure experience while providing you with our full disclosure pricing. Here are a few things you should know, The Internet Price is subject to change. Subject to primary lenders approval. All prices exclude tax, title, fees, tags, $995 certification fee, license & DMV. Must finance through dealer when applicable & take same day delivery. **Certified Vehicles have been inspected and pass certification standards and are certified ready. Sorry but we cannot extend special Internet pricing without a printed copy of the on-line pricing, and your in-store price may exceed our special on-line pricing. To take advantage of our special Internet discounts, please print this page and present it to your salesperson .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo V70 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1960BW3A1145627
Stock: U3455
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 147,079 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$4,995$389 Below Market
Elvis's Autos LLC - Memphis / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo V70 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1BW982381019319
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,863 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$7,995
Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California
Recent Arrival! 2008 Titanium Gray Metallic Volvo V70 Clean CARFAX. Black Leather. 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic Anytime Auto Group is a bad credit and a good credit car dealership in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks with the intention of helping people purchase a vehicle no matter what their current economic or credit status is. Good credit, or bad credit, we are able to offer rates as low as 3.9% OAC (the vehicle has to qualify as well). Come to the Sherman Oaks region and consult with us about selling your car. Our low overhead allows us to offer you more money. If you are in need of returning a lease, come to our dealership and we may even be able to buy out your lease return and save you penalty fees, especially if you are over your mileage limit or have a minor damage on your car! Call or visit our Pre-owned Car Dealership today! Conveniently located 3 blocks North of the 101 Freeway on the Van Nuys Auto Row.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo V70 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1BW982X81050826
Stock: 13159
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,946 milesFair Deal
$10,399
University Volkswagen - Seattle / Washington
CARFAX One-Owner.Every vehicle comes with a thorough inspection report, Carfax history report and market evaluation. Many of our vehicles sell within the first 14 days so we highly encourage you to call to check availability.2008 Volvo V70 Black 3.2 FWD 3.2L I6 DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo V70 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1BW982781033420
Stock: 198191A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 140,179 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,288
Schaumburg Toyota - Schaumburg / Illinois
** Alloy Wheels / Premium Wheels, ** Bluetooth, Hands-Free, ** Brake Assist, ** Cruise Control, ** Keyless Entry, ** Keyless Start, ** Portable Audio Connection, ** Security System, ** Stability Control, ** Steering Wheel Controls, ** Sunroof/Moonroof, Sandstone Beige w/Leather Seating Surfaces.Recent Arrival! Titanium Gray 2008 Volvo V70 4D Wagon 3.2 3.2L I6 DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic FWDSchaumburg Toyota - WHATEVER IT TAKES! - Come See For Yourself Why Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo V70 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1BW982281051288
Stock: 201755AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 279,370 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,989
AutoNation Ford Memphis - Memphis / Tennessee
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Ford Memphis's exclusive listings! AS-IS Well Maintained!! At AutoNation Ford Memphis, no matter what vehicle you are looking for, we can find it for you. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo V70 2.4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1SW612872626933
Stock: 72626933
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 136,758 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,900
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $3900. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $2500 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Check out this 2007 Volvo V70 2.5L Turbo. Its Automatic transmission and Low-Pressure Turbo Gas I5 2.5L/154 engine will keep you going. This Volvo V70 comes equipped with these options: Vertical grille w/bright work, Trip computer, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tinted windows, Tilt/telescopic steering column, Side Impact Protection System (SIPS)-inc: driver/front passenger side-impact airbags, front/rear side-impact inflatable curtains (IC), Security alarm system, Safety cage passenger compartment construction, Safe Approach & Home Safe security lighting, and Remote keyless entry. See it for yourself at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo V70 2.5T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1SW592072618680
Stock: 26570
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 119,732 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,900
Subaru Santa Monica - Santa Monica / California
From our Floor to your Door. Home deliveries available. Call, Email or chat today about all of our purchase and delivery options. Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract?) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. Black/Navy w/Soft Leather Seat Trim. Clean CARFAX. 2.4 5-Speed Automatic FWD Odometer is 19605 miles below market average!Why choose Subaru Santa Monica - We price our pre-owned vehicles to market to ensure that our customers receive the very best price everyday. Our pre-owned vehicles must pass a 120 point inspection or we do not sell it. We are open 7 days a week and proudly serving Santa Monica, Culver City, Downtown Los Angeles. Call us today to schedule a test drive. 310-907-5236. Subaru Santa Monica part of the LaCarGuy Family.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volvo V70 2.4 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1SW640262597549
Stock: LH253240A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 161,157 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,500
The Car Exchange - Virginia Beach / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volvo V70 2.4 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1SW612562538713
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 179,161 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,499
Toms River Volkswagen - Toms River / New Jersey
Recent Arrival! This 2006 Volvo V70 2.5T in Gray features: 2.5L I5 MPI DOHC 5-Speed Automatic with Geartronic FWD20/28 City/Highway MPGLIFETIME LOANER CARS ON ANY SERVICE. SEE THE REST OF OUR INVENTORY TOMSRIVERVW.COM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volvo V70 2.5T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1SW592762577401
Stock: 179161
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 145,831 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,575
Prestigious Automotive - National City / California
Beautiful Black Southern California Luxury Economy Performance Wagon w/Select-Shift Automatic Transmission PS Dual Climate Control AC/Heater System Powerful yet Fuel Efficient 2.5 Liter Turbo-Charged 5 Cylinder EFi Engine Low Mileage FACTORY SLIDING/TILT MOONROOF Leather Upholstery Tilt Wheel Cruise Control Power Windows Door Locks Seats & Mirrors Premium AM/FM Stereo Sound System w/Multi-Disc CD Player & Steering Wheel Volume/Channel Select Controls Front Power Bucket Seats w/Center Console w/Cupholders & Console Floor-Mounted Transmission Select-Shifter 2-Way Fold-Forward Split 60/40 Rear Seats w/Retractable Center Console w/Cupholders Retractable Rear Hatch Cover Premium Factory 17 Alloy Wheels w/Quality 235/45R 17 Performance Radial Tires Distinctive Rosewood Woodgrain Trim Current April 2021 California Vehicle Registration & more; Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report w/25 Documented Service & Maintenance Records to include recent timing belt & water pump replacement; Excellent Value at Just $4575/Best; Financing Available; Trades & Credit Cards Accepted; For more information please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527 (Cell) or (619) 765-2321 (Office); To view more pictures and/or to apply for financing on-line please visit our website at www.presautoinc.com ... For fastest response and best service please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527. Thanks. ... OUR DEALERSHIP REMAINS OPEN DURING THE COURSE OF THE TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN FOR YOUR AUTOMOTIVE NEEDS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Volvo V70 2.5T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1SW592852491156
Stock: 491156
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 161,895 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,490
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - QUITE A FEW SERVICE RECS ON CARFAX! - CONTINENTAL TIRES IN EXCELLENT SHAPE - RUNS WELL, PASSED SMOG AND WELL MAIN'T - SUPER SAFE W/ TONS OF AIRBAGS AND SAFETY EQUIPMENT - HEATED LEATHER SEATS - SUNROOF AND ALLOY WHEELS - RARE WAGON TO CARRY ALL YOUR STUFF - TIMING BELT HAS BEEN DONE AT LEAST ONCE BEFORE - THIS IS NOT A TOYOTA COROLLA. ITS SAFE AND EUROPEAN, BUT NOT EXACTLY THE MOST RELIABLE THING OUT THERE. DO YOUR HOMEWORK! - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT AND ~$1500 DOWN! ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Volvo V70 2.4M with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1SW61R312089408
Stock: DF5425P9V
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,607 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
405 Motors - Woodinville / Washington
2001 Volvo V70 2.4TClean CARFAX. White 2001 Volvo V70 2.4T FWD 5-Speed Automatic 2.4L I5 MPI DOHC Cloth.All prices posted expire midnight on day of posting. Pricing on www.405motors.com is most current and supersedes all other media.Recent Arrival! 21/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Volvo V70 2.4T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1SW58D211021451
Stock: P021451
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 191,287 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,375
Prestigious Automotive - National City / California
Well-Maintained Southern California Luxury AWD Economy Wagon w/Select-Shift Automatic Transmission PS Dual Climate Control AC/Heater System Powerful yet Fuel Efficient 2.4 20V Turbo-Charged 5 Cylinder EFi Engine FACTORY SLIDING/TILT MOONROOF Top-of-the-Line Cross Country AWD Model Tilt Wheel Cruise Control Power Windows Door Locks Seats & Mirrors Premium Factory AM/FM Stereo Sound System w/both Cassette & CD Player & Steering Wheel Volume/Channel Select Controls Front Power Bucket Seats w/Multi-Functional Center Console w/Cupholders & Console Floor-Mounted Transmission Shifter Reliable AWD Drivetrain w/4-Wheel Disc ABS Brake System 2-Way Fold-Forward Split 40/20/40 Rear Seats w/Shoulder-Harness Seatbelts for 3 Rear Passengers Distinctive Dark Blue Pearl Metallic Finish w/Light Saddle Leather Upholstery Premium Factory 'XC Cross Country' Alloy Wheels w/Quality Michelin 215/65R 16 Radial Tires Color-Matched Floor Mats w/Rear Hatch Cargo Mat In-Dash Retractable Cupholder Front & Rear Brush Guards Front Foglamps Current California Vehicle Registration & more; Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report w/39 Documented Service & Maintenance Records; Nice Volvo Wagon!! Priced to Sell - Just $3375/Best; Financing Available; Trades & Credit Cards Accepted; For more information please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527 (Cell) or (619) 765-2321 (Office); To view more pictures and/or to apply for financing on-line please visit our website at www.presautoinc.com ... For fastest response and best service please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527. Thanks. ... OUR DEALERSHIP REMAINS OPEN DURING THE TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN FOR YOUR AUTOMOTIVE NEEDS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Volvo V70 XC with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1SZ58D611037059
Stock: 037059
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,140 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,498
Luther Brookdale Mazda - Brooklyn Center / Minnesota
BEAUTIFUL EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR!BEST DEALS IN TOWN. GET THIS CLEAN CARFAX!DON'T LET THE HIGH MILES SCARE YOU. THIS IS A GREAT VEHICLE AT A GREAT PRICE. THIS VEHICLE HAS PASSED OUR LUTHER SAFETY INSPECTION TO ENSURE SAFE TRANSPORTATION FOR YOU. Economical! This vehicle is rated higher than most vehicles in it's class in terms of fuel economy!GREAT LOOKING INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR!LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== 7417 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 ===== BARGAIN LOT vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell, all vehicles are clearly marked. Financing available on MOST units! Only available for a short period of time. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic, we encourage it! Carfax, safety inspection, and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card. DON’T WAIT ===== LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov Metro Bargain Lot vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell all vehicles are clearly marked. Only available for a short period of time (~30 days) before they are liquidated. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic we encourage it. Carfax safety inspection and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card or Promotional Visa Gift Cards.*Financing available on SELECT vehicles*. DON’T WAIT….Call Metro Bargain Lot TODAY at 763-331-7272.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Volvo V70 2.4T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1SW58D911132496
Stock: M132496
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 85,737 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas
Dallas Autos Direct is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2001 Volvo V70 only has 85,737mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Surprising quality accompanied by a high level of performance...this Ash Gold Metallic on Beige/Sand Volvo V70 could end up being the perfect match for you. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Volvo V70 is a perfect addition to any home. Finance available with applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Volvo V70 2.4M with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1SW61R111133699
Stock: 11133699
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 96,266 miles
$4,995
Sesi Volvo Cars - Ann Arbor / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Volvo V70 2.4T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1SW58D912038466
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 191,846 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,499
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Volvo V70 also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Cassette, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, 12v Power Outlet. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Volvo V70 XC with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1SZ58D011022380
Stock: 121066
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volvo V70 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo V70
- 5(100%)
Related Volvo V70 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used GMC Sierra 3500HD 2013
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2012
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2014
- Used Lexus GS 350 2011
- Used Nissan Titan 2012
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2011
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2011
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2014
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2011
- Used Lexus LS 500 2011
- Used Mazda 6 2013
- Used Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2012
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid 2015
- Used Buick Verano 2016
- Used BMW M6 2010
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lincoln MKS
- Used Ford F-150
- Used HUMMER H2 SUT
- Used Chevrolet Cavalier
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic
- Used Mazda CX-7
- Used Jeep Gladiator
- Used Lotus Elise
- Used Pontiac Aztek
- Used Acura NSX
- Used Tesla Model Y
- Used Land Rover Defender
Shop used models by city
- Used Volvo V70 Philadelphia PA
- Used Volvo V70 Milwaukee WI
- Used Volvo S80 Savannah GA
- Used Volvo C30 Irving TX
- Used Volvo XC70 Fort Collins CO
- Used Volvo S60 Lexington KY
- Used Volvo V90 Cross Country Elizabeth NJ
- Used Volvo S40 Denver CO
- Used Volvo S40 Tempe AZ
- Used Volvo XC60 Mobile AL
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2021 Hyundai Kona News
- 2021 Dodge Challenger News
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 MINI Countryman
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020