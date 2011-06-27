Vehicle overview

If you ask our editors how they feel about wagons, you'll get a roomful of skyward-pointing thumbs. After all, what's not to like about vehicles that offer the maneuverability and fuel economy of a car along with the cargo capacity of an SUV? Unfortunately, most Americans don't see eye to eye with us on this one, as "wagon" has become a dirty word in the U.S. automotive market, largely brushed aside with the advent of the minivan, then the large SUV and now the crossover. However, a few stubborn holdouts remain -- and one of them is the 2009 Volvo V70.

Based on Volvo's top-of-the-line S80 sedan, the 2009 V70 enters its second year of production with a number of appealing virtues. First off, there's a cavernous 71 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity, which is why people buy wagons instead of sedans in the first place. There's also Volvo's typical jaw-dropping assortment of standard and optional safety/alert features, including a blind-spot warning system (which illuminates LED warning lights when another car is along the wagon's side), Vehicle Distance Alert (which activates an alarm when you're too close to the car ahead), Driver Alert Control (which alerts the driver if the car seems to be out of control), a collision warning system (which warns of imminent collisions and applies the brake if necessary) and a lane-departure warning system (which beeps some sense into you when you start to meander into the adjacent lane). Additionally, the V70 is the only vehicle with standard integrated height-adjustable child booster seats, and its exterior and interior styling bear the unmistakable stamp of Swedish sophistication.

That's the good news. The bad news is that the V70 fails to distinguish itself from the teeming pack of crossover SUVs. The sole available engine -- a 235-horsepower 3.2-liter inline-6 -- sounds unbecomingly truckish under hard acceleration. It's truckish at the gas pump, too, with EPA fuel economy estimates of just 16 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined -- that's a virtual dead heat with the gargantuan Chevrolet Traverse and Ford Flex crossover SUVs. Moreover, while the V70 has a lower center of gravity than these beasts, its handling is hardly impressive. And the Volvo's maximum passenger capacity is just five, while the Flex and Traverse (among numerous others) offer third-row seating.

We like the 2009 Volvo V70's combination of safety and style, and for some shoppers, these two virtues may be enough to clinch the deal. However, in addition to the crossover SUVs already mentioned, it's worth noting that the Volkswagen Passat wagon offers similar versatility along with superior handling and substantially better gas mileage. Furthermore, while smaller wagons such as the Audi A4 Avant and BMW 3 Series are down on interior space, they're easier on gas and downright fun to drive. If Swedish is your thing, the Saab 9-3 SportCombi is also worth some consideration. In sum, while the V70 is undoubtedly a competent vehicle, we'd recommend shopping around before deciding that it's the wagon for you.