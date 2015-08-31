Used 2008 Volvo V70 for Sale Near Me

  • 2008 Volvo V70 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2008 Volvo V70 3.2

    147,079 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,995

    $389 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Volvo V70 3.2 in Gray
    used

    2008 Volvo V70 3.2

    107,863 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo V70 3.2 in Black
    used

    2008 Volvo V70 3.2

    30,946 miles

    $10,399

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo V70 3.2
    used

    2008 Volvo V70 3.2

    140,179 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,288

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo V70 2.4 in Silver
    used

    2007 Volvo V70 2.4

    279,370 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,989

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo V70 2.5T in Silver
    used

    2007 Volvo V70 2.5T

    136,758 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2010 Volvo V70 3.2
    used

    2010 Volvo V70 3.2

    63,637 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,957

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo V70 2.4 in Gray
    used

    2006 Volvo V70 2.4

    119,732 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,900

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo V70 2.4 in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Volvo V70 2.4

    161,157 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo V70 2.5T in Light Green
    used

    2006 Volvo V70 2.5T

    179,161 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,499

    Details
  • 2005 Volvo V70 2.5T in Black
    used

    2005 Volvo V70 2.5T

    145,831 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,575

    Details
  • 2001 Volvo V70 2.4M in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Volvo V70 2.4M

    161,895 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,490

    Details
  • 2001 Volvo V70 2.4T
    used

    2001 Volvo V70 2.4T

    102,607 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2001 Volvo V70 XC in Light Blue
    used

    2001 Volvo V70 XC

    191,287 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,375

    Details
  • 2001 Volvo V70 2.4T in Red
    used

    2001 Volvo V70 2.4T

    124,140 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,498

    Details
  • 2001 Volvo V70 2.4M in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Volvo V70 2.4M

    85,737 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2001 Volvo V70 XC
    used

    2001 Volvo V70 XC

    191,846 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,499

    Details
  • 2001 Volvo V70 2.4T in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Volvo V70 2.4T

    96,266 miles

    $4,995

    Details

Wagon Love
Dan De Angelis,08/31/2015
3.2 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
I held off on my review until we had several thousand miles logged in the car and a few service intervals. This isn't our first Volvo as we have had 240's, 740's and S70's through the years. Along with Volvos we have owned everything from Mini Vans to Mercedes, approximately 55 vehicles in all. I was attracted to the V70 because of styling, performance and the need for cargo space. All of which have been fulfilled with this car. We found this previously owned with 48,000 gentle one owner mi. and all service records up to date. We have taken several road trips thus far and use as a commuter during the week. Absolutely no disappointments at all and I enjoy driving a vehicle that doesn't look like the majority of vehicles on the road. Other reviewers have a tendency to compare this to vehicles that out perform and out handle the V70 but they miss the essence entirely. This wagon has plenty of power provided by the 3.2 Litre ( same motor in the LR1 Land Rover) and delivers well when called upon. The comfort is second to none and the fit and finish throughout the vehicle is way above the standard run of the mill cars for the masses. Our V70 is the silver metallic sans the luggage rack with 6 spoke 16" wheels. It's amazing how many people compliment on the looks and the younger gen love it! Kinda cool for a station wagon huh ? I will be adding Bilstein HD Struts and Shocks along with rear stabilizer bar soon for ride and sound improvements but that's it. We continue to service at all intervals and to this point have absolutely no complaints. Go find a well kept V70 and stand out! 20K addl. mile update: Still the one! Replaced motor mounts because of quick deterioration due to driving on brick residential roads and thats been it. The bricks got to the brick! Still quiet, comfortable and turning heads! Interesting to see a Bentley wagon now. Could this be the new statement vehicle?
