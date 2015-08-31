Used 2008 Volvo V70 for Sale Near Me
20 listings
- 147,079 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,995$389 Below Market
- 107,863 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,995
- 30,946 miles
$10,399
- 140,179 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,288
- 279,370 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,989
- 136,758 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,900
- 63,637 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,957
- 119,732 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,900
- 161,157 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,500
- 179,161 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,499
- 145,831 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,575
- 161,895 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,490
- 102,607 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
- 191,287 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,375
- 124,140 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,498
- 85,737 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
- 191,846 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,499
- 96,266 miles
$4,995
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo V70
Read recent reviews for the Volvo V70
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.914 Reviews
Report abuse
Dan De Angelis,08/31/2015
3.2 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
I held off on my review until we had several thousand miles logged in the car and a few service intervals. This isn’t our first Volvo as we have had 240’s, 740’s and S70’s through the years. Along with Volvos we have owned everything from Mini Vans to Mercedes, approximately 55 vehicles in all. I was attracted to the V70 because of styling, performance and the need for cargo space. All of which have been fulfilled with this car. We found this previously owned with 48,000 gentle one owner mi. and all service records up to date. We have taken several road trips thus far and use as a commuter during the week. Absolutely no disappointments at all and I enjoy driving a vehicle that doesn’t look like the majority of vehicles on the road. Other reviewers have a tendency to compare this to vehicles that out perform and out handle the V70 but they miss the essence entirely. This wagon has plenty of power provided by the 3.2 Litre ( same motor in the LR1 Land Rover) and delivers well when called upon. The comfort is second to none and the fit and finish throughout the vehicle is way above the standard run of the mill cars for the masses. Our V70 is the silver metallic sans the luggage rack with 6 spoke 16” wheels. It’s amazing how many people compliment on the looks and the younger gen love it! Kinda cool for a station wagon huh ? I will be adding Bilstein HD Struts and Shocks along with rear stabilizer bar soon for ride and sound improvements but that’s it. We continue to service at all intervals and to this point have absolutely no complaints. Go find a well kept V70 and stand out! 20K addl. mile update: Still the one! Replaced motor mounts because of quick deterioration due to driving on brick residential roads and thats been it. The bricks got to the brick! Still quiet, comfortable and turning heads! Interesting to see a Bentley wagon now. Could this be the new statement vehicle?
