  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo V70
  4. Used 2004 Volvo V70
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(112)
Appraise this car

2004 Volvo V70 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Superb comfort, wide variety of safety and luxury features, balanced ride and handling characteristics, available all-wheel drive.
  • Gets expensive when you start adding options, tight rear legroom, turbo lag and torque steer in T5 model.
Other years
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Volvo V70 for Sale
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,333 - $3,045
Used V70 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Comfortable, safe and roomier than most other luxury-brand wagons in its price range, the V70 is a smart choice in family transportation. Just be sure to take it easy on the options.

2004 Highlights

Last year's 2.4T model is now the 2.5T, with the same 208-horsepower engine as the AWD model. New option packages for the 2.5T include Convenience and Special Titanium trim packages -- both bundle a wide variety of desirable features, but the latter includes distinctive exterior cosmetic touches as well. Finally, bi-xenon headlights are now optional while the top-line Dolby audio system has been upgraded with more speakers and greater amplification.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Volvo V70.

5(79%)
4(15%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(2%)
4.7
112 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 112 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Bumpy Beauty
donalan,04/06/2016
2.5T AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
We own a 2004 V70 T2.5 AWD Wagon and we like it a lot. Plain looking on the outside but not dower. Inside the materials all look pretty good after 12 years and 188k miles. Acceleration is a strong point while handling is capable but the bumps from the road transmit jolts and noise to passengers inside - not a luxury ride. In fact its bumpier and noisier inside than most non-luxury cars. That said its not terrible just not a smooth ride. Seats are well crafted and very comfortable. The rear leg room is limited for a family car. My kids are now in their teens and we will need a car with a bigger back seat - not fair to sentence anyone over 5'6" to a long car ride in the rear of this vehicle. We can get another 5" of rear seat leg room in a Toyota Highlander. Storage is ample and the cargo capacity is excellent for a car. We can still pack for a 2 week vacation without a roof rack. Reliability has been pretty good for a car this age. We did have a radiator failure that leaked coolant into the transmission (and transmission fluid into the radiator) - that could have been catastrophic if we had not caught it immediately (e.g. driven it for more than a few miles in that condition). Otherwise its been struts, engine mounts, 02 sensors, brakes etc - all normal wear and tear over 12 yrs 188k mi.
Great Car!!
daisykl,02/17/2012
We bought this as a family car. I am so happy we did! We have owned it since it was new- no problems!
Like V70 2.5T
Rich Tebbetts,08/02/2015
2.5T Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
Nice car. Got used in 2010 with 91,000 miles. For major repairs only had to replace radiator in2012. Still doing well at 122,000.
OIL PRESSURE ISSUE
cyclist57,12/02/2014
There is a problem with the oil pan seals that requires attention! My 2004 v70 with 67k flashed the oil warning light twice for a second at a time and then a warning messge NO OIL PRESSURE STOP. 300 feet later I parked the car and then had it towed to the shop...started to place on tow and then to move into the garage....Result was the engine was gone! Oil level was checked after first warning light flash...full! Not real happy as I just bought the car....result is a replacement motor and the oil seals replaced before it was installed....My 2000 v70 never had seals replaced...still does not drip or burn oil at 200k....
See all 112 reviews of the 2004 Volvo V70
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2004 Volvo V70 features & specs
More about the 2004 Volvo V70

Used 2004 Volvo V70 Overview

The Used 2004 Volvo V70 is offered in the following submodels: V70 Wagon, V70 R. Available styles include R 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M), 2.4 Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.4L 5cyl 5M), 2.5T AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A), 2.5T Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A), and T5 Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.3L 5cyl Turbo 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Volvo V70?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Volvo V70s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Volvo V70 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Volvo V70.

Can't find a used 2004 Volvo V70s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo V70 for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,162.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $22,046.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo V70 for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $13,486.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,171.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Volvo V70?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo V70 lease specials

Related Used 2004 Volvo V70 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles