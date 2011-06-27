Estimated values
2007 Volvo V70 2.5T 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,432
|$3,624
|$4,294
|Clean
|$2,196
|$3,269
|$3,866
|Average
|$1,723
|$2,560
|$3,011
|Rough
|$1,249
|$1,851
|$2,156
Estimated values
2007 Volvo V70 R 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,085
|$7,599
|$9,557
|Clean
|$3,687
|$6,855
|$8,605
|Average
|$2,893
|$5,368
|$6,702
|Rough
|$2,098
|$3,881
|$4,799
Estimated values
2007 Volvo V70 2.4 4dr Wagon (2.4L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,814
|$2,850
|$3,433
|Clean
|$1,637
|$2,571
|$3,091
|Average
|$1,284
|$2,014
|$2,407
|Rough
|$931
|$1,456
|$1,724