Used 2005 Volvo V70 for Sale Near Me

20 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
V70 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 20 listings
  • 2005 Volvo V70 2.5T in Black
    used

    2005 Volvo V70 2.5T

    145,831 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,575

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo V70 2.4 in Gray
    used

    2006 Volvo V70 2.4

    119,732 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,900

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo V70 2.4 in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Volvo V70 2.4

    161,157 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo V70 2.5T in Light Green
    used

    2006 Volvo V70 2.5T

    179,161 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,499

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo V70 2.4 in Silver
    used

    2007 Volvo V70 2.4

    279,370 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,989

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo V70 2.5T in Silver
    used

    2007 Volvo V70 2.5T

    136,758 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo V70 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2008 Volvo V70 3.2

    147,079 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,995

    $389 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Volvo V70 3.2 in Gray
    used

    2008 Volvo V70 3.2

    107,863 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo V70 3.2 in Black
    used

    2008 Volvo V70 3.2

    30,946 miles

    $10,399

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo V70 3.2
    used

    2008 Volvo V70 3.2

    140,179 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,288

    Details
  • 2001 Volvo V70 2.4M in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Volvo V70 2.4M

    161,895 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,490

    Details
  • 2001 Volvo V70 2.4T
    used

    2001 Volvo V70 2.4T

    102,607 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2001 Volvo V70 XC in Light Blue
    used

    2001 Volvo V70 XC

    191,287 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,375

    Details
  • 2001 Volvo V70 2.4T in Red
    used

    2001 Volvo V70 2.4T

    124,140 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,498

    Details
  • 2001 Volvo V70 2.4M in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Volvo V70 2.4M

    85,737 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2001 Volvo V70 XC
    used

    2001 Volvo V70 XC

    191,846 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,499

    Details
  • 2001 Volvo V70 2.4T in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Volvo V70 2.4T

    96,266 miles

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2010 Volvo V70 3.2
    used

    2010 Volvo V70 3.2

    63,637 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,957

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volvo V70 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 20 listings
  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo V70
  4. Used 2005 Volvo V70

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo V70

Read recent reviews for the Volvo V70
Overall Consumer Rating
4.834 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 34 reviews
  • 5
    (82%)
  • 4
    (18%)
Excellent all-round wagon
dsensing,12/20/2008
We bought our '05 V70 from a friend who had put 93K business miles on it. All services done at Volvo dealer & all records present, two repairs & neither mechanical/automotive. Its Consumer Reports' reliability ratings are actually higher than our son's Infiniti! Standard engine has all the power we need for a wagon. V70 was based on the S80 platform, so much more back seat room than my '05 S60. Great hauling room in back; if you don't want a SUV but need that, this car is for you. Front seats are best in the world, bar none. Auto-wipers are great! 3-position memory seat is great since my wife & daughter & I drive it. Maintenance not expensive if you have a good non-Volvo shop (we do).
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volvo
V70
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Volvo V70 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings