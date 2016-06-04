Used 2004 Volvo V70 for Sale Near Me
- 145,831 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,575
- 119,732 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,900
- 161,157 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,500
- 179,161 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,499
- 161,895 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,490
- 102,607 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
- 279,370 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,989
- 191,287 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,375
- 124,140 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,498
- 85,737 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
- 136,758 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,900
- 191,846 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,499
- 96,266 miles
$4,995
- 147,079 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,995$389 Below Market
- 107,863 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,995
- 30,946 miles
$10,399
- 140,179 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,288
- used
1999 Volvo V70252,634 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,733
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo V70
Read recent reviews for the Volvo V70
Overall Consumer Rating4.7112 Reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.7112 Reviews
Report abuse
donalan,04/06/2016
2.5T AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
We own a 2004 V70 T2.5 AWD Wagon and we like it a lot. Plain looking on the outside but not dower. Inside the materials all look pretty good after 12 years and 188k miles. Acceleration is a strong point while handling is capable but the bumps from the road transmit jolts and noise to passengers inside - not a luxury ride. In fact its bumpier and noisier inside than most non-luxury cars. That said its not terrible just not a smooth ride. Seats are well crafted and very comfortable. The rear leg room is limited for a family car. My kids are now in their teens and we will need a car with a bigger back seat - not fair to sentence anyone over 5'6" to a long car ride in the rear of this vehicle. We can get another 5" of rear seat leg room in a Toyota Highlander. Storage is ample and the cargo capacity is excellent for a car. We can still pack for a 2 week vacation without a roof rack. Reliability has been pretty good for a car this age. We did have a radiator failure that leaked coolant into the transmission (and transmission fluid into the radiator) - that could have been catastrophic if we had not caught it immediately (e.g. driven it for more than a few miles in that condition). Otherwise its been struts, engine mounts, 02 sensors, brakes etc - all normal wear and tear over 12 yrs 188k mi.
