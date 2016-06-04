Used 2004 Volvo V70 for Sale Near Me

20 listings
V70 Reviews & Specs
  • 2005 Volvo V70 2.5T in Black
    used

    2005 Volvo V70 2.5T

    145,831 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,575

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo V70 2.4 in Gray
    used

    2006 Volvo V70 2.4

    119,732 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,900

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo V70 2.4 in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Volvo V70 2.4

    161,157 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo V70 2.5T in Light Green
    used

    2006 Volvo V70 2.5T

    179,161 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,499

    Details
  • 2001 Volvo V70 2.4M in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Volvo V70 2.4M

    161,895 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,490

    Details
  • 2001 Volvo V70 2.4T
    used

    2001 Volvo V70 2.4T

    102,607 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo V70 2.4 in Silver
    used

    2007 Volvo V70 2.4

    279,370 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,989

    Details
  • 2001 Volvo V70 XC in Light Blue
    used

    2001 Volvo V70 XC

    191,287 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,375

    Details
  • 2001 Volvo V70 2.4T in Red
    used

    2001 Volvo V70 2.4T

    124,140 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,498

    Details
  • 2001 Volvo V70 2.4M in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Volvo V70 2.4M

    85,737 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo V70 2.5T in Silver
    used

    2007 Volvo V70 2.5T

    136,758 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2001 Volvo V70 XC
    used

    2001 Volvo V70 XC

    191,846 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,499

    Details
  • 2001 Volvo V70 2.4T in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Volvo V70 2.4T

    96,266 miles

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo V70 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2008 Volvo V70 3.2

    147,079 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,995

    $389 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Volvo V70 3.2 in Gray
    used

    2008 Volvo V70 3.2

    107,863 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo V70 3.2 in Black
    used

    2008 Volvo V70 3.2

    30,946 miles

    $10,399

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo V70 3.2
    used

    2008 Volvo V70 3.2

    140,179 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,288

    Details
  • 1999 Volvo V70
    used

    1999 Volvo V70

    252,634 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,733

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo V70

4.7112 Reviews
Bumpy Beauty
donalan,04/06/2016
2.5T AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
We own a 2004 V70 T2.5 AWD Wagon and we like it a lot. Plain looking on the outside but not dower. Inside the materials all look pretty good after 12 years and 188k miles. Acceleration is a strong point while handling is capable but the bumps from the road transmit jolts and noise to passengers inside - not a luxury ride. In fact its bumpier and noisier inside than most non-luxury cars. That said its not terrible just not a smooth ride. Seats are well crafted and very comfortable. The rear leg room is limited for a family car. My kids are now in their teens and we will need a car with a bigger back seat - not fair to sentence anyone over 5'6" to a long car ride in the rear of this vehicle. We can get another 5" of rear seat leg room in a Toyota Highlander. Storage is ample and the cargo capacity is excellent for a car. We can still pack for a 2 week vacation without a roof rack. Reliability has been pretty good for a car this age. We did have a radiator failure that leaked coolant into the transmission (and transmission fluid into the radiator) - that could have been catastrophic if we had not caught it immediately (e.g. driven it for more than a few miles in that condition). Otherwise its been struts, engine mounts, 02 sensors, brakes etc - all normal wear and tear over 12 yrs 188k mi.
