Used 2007 Volvo V70 Consumer Reviews
V70 first 6 months
What a nice car! Bought it for safety reputation. Handles well, is comfortable and holds road like it's glued. Too much wind noise and low beams cut off too short. Fit and finish is first rate and car is tight, excpept for wind noise. Gets less fuel economy than other mid-sized domestic cars, which was a surprise. Get 21-23 in town and 26-29 in hilly country, so I guess that's not too bad. Guess I'm getting old, but it has one tough oil filter for a shade tree mechanic! Plenty speedy with 2.5 turbo. The run flat tires had defective sensors that dealer service did not understand and were impossible to fix. Eventually replaced. I like the car alot!
We are now Volvo fans
Ours is a '07 model and we bought it in '10 with 32K miles. In two years I have put close to 30K miles on it. It being our first Volvo, and first Euro car for that matter of fact, it's been a very pleasant car. At first we were feeling iffy about due to our fear about the notorious high cost of maintenance of Euro cars. Fortunately, in two years the only repair expense (not including regular maint.) was $150 to replace the brake vacuum pump. It certainly helps that our local Volvo dealer repair shop has very competitive pricing. The car is quite powerful and handles quite well. Some critics say it's not very sporty when compared to BMW. But not everybody needs or really wants a BMW.
My 5th Volvo Wagon since 1977
THis is the best Volvo I have owned... the 5th wagon. VERY comfortable...classy....safe. I love it. I bought it with 39,000 miles. And hiway mileage is always 29-31mpg.
Just Bought One!
I have been wanting to purchase a V70 or XC70 for a few years. I swapped my Toyota 4Runner due to gas mileage for the V70. The Volvo drives and sounds a lot like my Honda Accord that I had 12 years ago! I love that Honda and I love the way this car drives. I will be using the car for surfing, so I opted for the optional roof racks which do produce some wind noise. The biggest suprise is the performance. I have owned 3 porsches and I currently own a 911. I must say the Volvo's pick up is excellent, and I can really feel the turbo's kick. I am very pleased with the car so far, and I hope to keep it for at least 8-10 years!
This is one classy car!
I just love this car. It's my first Volvo, purchased pre-owned with 110K miles. Now has 145K. Solid heavy car. Hugs the road like a leech. Peppy 2.5L turbo. More than enough acceleration for me even with a full load. Gas mileage is adequate around town (approx 21), very good highway mileage. Interior fittings are high quality. The leather is thick and supple. So far she has been very reliable. The front passenger window came off it's track, and the dealer had to replace part of the mechanism inside the door. It was partially covered by an extended warranty. The only other issue I have had is with the radio (HU650 standard factory radio) where the AM band stopped working. Bought a used unit off ebay and it works great. I would definitely buy another one. In fact after having now owned this car for almost 2 years, my wife wants an XC90 for herself. Like other posters mentioned, the turning circle is not good. U Turns can be tricky. And Volvo is not made for DIY. Even changing certain bulbs are unnecessarily difficult June 2020: She now has 180K miles. She is as solid as ever. During the past year, had the front-end serviced (ball joints, sway bars etc) also had the PCV system serviced -- that was a pretty time-consuming job. Services are done by a small independent shop that only services Volvos. The AC needs recharging. But the smoothness of the engine and it's effortless acceleration belies the fact that this car is 13 years old and is pushing 200K miles!
