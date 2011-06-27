2005 Volvo V70 Review
Pros & Cons
- Superb front-seat comfort, wide variety of safety and luxury features, balanced ride and handling characteristics, lots of cargo space.
- Tight rear legroom, turbo lag and torque steer in T5 model, pricey optional equipment.
List Price Estimate
$1,448 - $3,159
Comfortable, safe and roomier than most other luxury-brand wagons in its price range, the V70 is a smart choice in family transportation.
2005 Highlights
The 2.5T AWD model has been discontinued. New this year are revised headlamps and taillamps, color-keyed side moldings and lower sills, front grille and flat blade windshield wipers. The audio systems and front seats have been revised. The center console is new, and real wood replaces the fake stuff in the Premium Package. Run-flat tires are newly available, and a trip computer is now standard. The headlamp washers have been redesigned, rear park assist is newly optional and satellite radio preparation is available as a stand-alone option. The 2.5T gets color-keyed bumpers with chrome inserts, the geartronic transmission and foglamps as standard equipment. A wood steering wheel is newly optional. The T-5 gets more power this year, up to 257 horsepower. Speed-sensitive steering is standard, and black mesh inlays replace the aluminum pieces in the Premium Package.
dsensing,12/20/2008
We bought our '05 V70 from a friend who had put 93K business miles on it. All services done at Volvo dealer & all records present, two repairs & neither mechanical/automotive. Its Consumer Reports' reliability ratings are actually higher than our son's Infiniti! Standard engine has all the power we need for a wagon. V70 was based on the S80 platform, so much more back seat room than my '05 S60. Great hauling room in back; if you don't want a SUV but need that, this car is for you. Front seats are best in the world, bar none. Auto-wipers are great! 3-position memory seat is great since my wife & daughter & I drive it. Maintenance not expensive if you have a good non-Volvo shop (we do).
Vince,04/22/2006
This is our second Volvo and we've been pleased with both. More nimble handling than expected with the 17" wheels, lots of cargo space, comfortable to sit in and drive. I'm 6'4" and don't feel cramped. Great car for the children with integrated booster seats and third seat. Good fuel mileage -- average 27.5 combining highway, city, over hill and dale. Mechanically very sound. When started, engine revs to about 1500 rpm for about 10 seconds before decreasing to normal idle of about 700 rpm -- told this was to warm engine faster to improve emissions.
Francisca,08/06/2009
I've owned three Volvos. I just had an accident in my 2005 and it kept me safe! Air bags deployed and car was totaled, but I remained safe. I am now shopping around for another v70. Can't say enough about the 2004 and 2005. Attractive but solid!
R2D2,10/02/2009
This much fun ought to be illegal. The V70R is the perfect stealth wagon. Who would expect 0-60 in the mid-5s from a station wagon? With the available aftermarket items (exhaust, sway bars, and engine computer kits), getting 350+ HP is very do-able from only 2.5 liters. The 6-speed manual and brembo brakes make this a pleasure to drive. With 04 and 05 models coming within pricing reach, now is the time to think swede.
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
257 hp @ 5500 rpm
