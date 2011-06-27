We bought our '05 V70 from a friend who had put 93K business miles on it. All services done at Volvo dealer & all records present, two repairs & neither mechanical/automotive. Its Consumer Reports' reliability ratings are actually higher than our son's Infiniti! Standard engine has all the power we need for a wagon. V70 was based on the S80 platform, so much more back seat room than my '05 S60. Great hauling room in back; if you don't want a SUV but need that, this car is for you. Front seats are best in the world, bar none. Auto-wipers are great! 3-position memory seat is great since my wife & daughter & I drive it. Maintenance not expensive if you have a good non-Volvo shop (we do).

