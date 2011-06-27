  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo V70
  4. Used 2005 Volvo V70
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(34)
Appraise this car

2005 Volvo V70 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Superb front-seat comfort, wide variety of safety and luxury features, balanced ride and handling characteristics, lots of cargo space.
  • Tight rear legroom, turbo lag and torque steer in T5 model, pricey optional equipment.
Other years
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Volvo V70 for Sale
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,448 - $3,159
Used V70 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Comfortable, safe and roomier than most other luxury-brand wagons in its price range, the V70 is a smart choice in family transportation.

2005 Highlights

The 2.5T AWD model has been discontinued. New this year are revised headlamps and taillamps, color-keyed side moldings and lower sills, front grille and flat blade windshield wipers. The audio systems and front seats have been revised. The center console is new, and real wood replaces the fake stuff in the Premium Package. Run-flat tires are newly available, and a trip computer is now standard. The headlamp washers have been redesigned, rear park assist is newly optional and satellite radio preparation is available as a stand-alone option. The 2.5T gets color-keyed bumpers with chrome inserts, the geartronic transmission and foglamps as standard equipment. A wood steering wheel is newly optional. The T-5 gets more power this year, up to 257 horsepower. Speed-sensitive steering is standard, and black mesh inlays replace the aluminum pieces in the Premium Package.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Volvo V70.

5(82%)
4(18%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
34 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent all-round wagon
dsensing,12/20/2008
We bought our '05 V70 from a friend who had put 93K business miles on it. All services done at Volvo dealer & all records present, two repairs & neither mechanical/automotive. Its Consumer Reports' reliability ratings are actually higher than our son's Infiniti! Standard engine has all the power we need for a wagon. V70 was based on the S80 platform, so much more back seat room than my '05 S60. Great hauling room in back; if you don't want a SUV but need that, this car is for you. Front seats are best in the world, bar none. Auto-wipers are great! 3-position memory seat is great since my wife & daughter & I drive it. Maintenance not expensive if you have a good non-Volvo shop (we do).
Serves many different needs comfortably
Vince,04/22/2006
This is our second Volvo and we've been pleased with both. More nimble handling than expected with the 17" wheels, lots of cargo space, comfortable to sit in and drive. I'm 6'4" and don't feel cramped. Great car for the children with integrated booster seats and third seat. Good fuel mileage -- average 27.5 combining highway, city, over hill and dale. Mechanically very sound. When started, engine revs to about 1500 rpm for about 10 seconds before decreasing to normal idle of about 700 rpm -- told this was to warm engine faster to improve emissions.
Kept me safe
Francisca,08/06/2009
I've owned three Volvos. I just had an accident in my 2005 and it kept me safe! Air bags deployed and car was totaled, but I remained safe. I am now shopping around for another v70. Can't say enough about the 2004 and 2005. Attractive but solid!
Swedish Dragon Wagon
R2D2,10/02/2009
This much fun ought to be illegal. The V70R is the perfect stealth wagon. Who would expect 0-60 in the mid-5s from a station wagon? With the available aftermarket items (exhaust, sway bars, and engine computer kits), getting 350+ HP is very do-able from only 2.5 liters. The 6-speed manual and brembo brakes make this a pleasure to drive. With 04 and 05 models coming within pricing reach, now is the time to think swede.
See all 34 reviews of the 2005 Volvo V70
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
257 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2005 Volvo V70 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2005 Volvo V70

Used 2005 Volvo V70 Overview

The Used 2005 Volvo V70 is offered in the following submodels: V70 Wagon, V70 R. Available styles include R 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M), 2.4 4dr Wagon (2.4L 5cyl 5M), 2.5T 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A), and T5 4dr Wagon (2.4L 5cyl Turbo 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Volvo V70?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Volvo V70s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Volvo V70 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Volvo V70.

Can't find a used 2005 Volvo V70s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo V70 for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $14,562.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,499.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo V70 for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,055.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,955.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Volvo V70?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo V70 lease specials

Related Used 2005 Volvo V70 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles