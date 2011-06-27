Used 2002 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)311.6/459.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque166 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
velouryes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track59.6 in.
Length185.2 in.
Curb weight3225 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Drag Coefficient.27 cd.
Height57.6 in.
Maximum payload1071 lbs.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width68.7 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Silver Metallic
  • Blue Anthracite
  • Candy White
  • Pine Green
  • Mojave Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • Silverstone Gray Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Fresco Green Metallic
  • Colorado Red Pearl
  • Ink Blue
  • Indigo Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
195/65R H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
