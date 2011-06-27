Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,364
|$2,321
|$2,844
|Clean
|$1,205
|$2,054
|$2,518
|Average
|$887
|$1,522
|$1,865
|Rough
|$568
|$989
|$1,212
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,325
|$2,262
|$2,775
|Clean
|$1,171
|$2,002
|$2,456
|Average
|$861
|$1,483
|$1,819
|Rough
|$552
|$964
|$1,182
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Passat GLX 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,339
|$2,424
|$3,016
|Clean
|$1,183
|$2,146
|$2,670
|Average
|$870
|$1,590
|$1,977
|Rough
|$558
|$1,033
|$1,285
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Passat W8 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,622
|$2,496
|$2,977
|Clean
|$1,433
|$2,210
|$2,635
|Average
|$1,054
|$1,637
|$1,952
|Rough
|$676
|$1,064
|$1,268
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,232
|$1,990
|$2,406
|Clean
|$1,088
|$1,761
|$2,130
|Average
|$801
|$1,305
|$1,577
|Rough
|$513
|$848
|$1,025
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,551
|$4,283
|$4,696
|Clean
|$3,136
|$3,792
|$4,157
|Average
|$2,308
|$2,809
|$3,079
|Rough
|$1,479
|$1,826
|$2,001
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,149
|$1,908
|$2,324
|Clean
|$1,015
|$1,689
|$2,057
|Average
|$747
|$1,251
|$1,524
|Rough
|$479
|$813
|$990
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Passat GLX 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,426
|$2,414
|$2,956
|Clean
|$1,260
|$2,137
|$2,616
|Average
|$927
|$1,583
|$1,938
|Rough
|$594
|$1,029
|$1,259
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,092
|$1,633
|$1,932
|Clean
|$964
|$1,446
|$1,710
|Average
|$710
|$1,071
|$1,267
|Rough
|$455
|$696
|$823
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,015
|$1,753
|$2,157
|Clean
|$897
|$1,552
|$1,909
|Average
|$660
|$1,150
|$1,414
|Rough
|$423
|$747
|$919
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,023
|$1,644
|$1,983
|Clean
|$904
|$1,455
|$1,756
|Average
|$665
|$1,078
|$1,300
|Rough
|$426
|$701
|$845
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Passat GLX 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,592
|$2,609
|$3,164
|Clean
|$1,407
|$2,309
|$2,801
|Average
|$1,035
|$1,711
|$2,075
|Rough
|$664
|$1,112
|$1,348
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Passat GLX 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,478
|$2,489
|$3,042
|Clean
|$1,305
|$2,204
|$2,693
|Average
|$961
|$1,633
|$1,995
|Rough
|$616
|$1,061
|$1,296
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Passat W8 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (4.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,590
|$2,487
|$2,978
|Clean
|$1,404
|$2,201
|$2,636
|Average
|$1,033
|$1,631
|$1,953
|Rough
|$662
|$1,060
|$1,269
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Passat GLX 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,646
|$2,814
|$3,453
|Clean
|$1,454
|$2,491
|$3,057
|Average
|$1,070
|$1,846
|$2,264
|Rough
|$686
|$1,200
|$1,471
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,056
|$1,745
|$2,122
|Clean
|$932
|$1,545
|$1,879
|Average
|$686
|$1,144
|$1,391
|Rough
|$440
|$744
|$904
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Passat GLX 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,482
|$2,527
|$3,099
|Clean
|$1,309
|$2,237
|$2,743
|Average
|$963
|$1,657
|$2,032
|Rough
|$617
|$1,077
|$1,320
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,063
|$1,595
|$1,887
|Clean
|$939
|$1,412
|$1,670
|Average
|$691
|$1,046
|$1,237
|Rough
|$443
|$680
|$804