2002 Volkswagen Passat Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,364$2,321$2,844
Clean$1,205$2,054$2,518
Average$887$1,522$1,865
Rough$568$989$1,212
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,325$2,262$2,775
Clean$1,171$2,002$2,456
Average$861$1,483$1,819
Rough$552$964$1,182
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Passat GLX 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,339$2,424$3,016
Clean$1,183$2,146$2,670
Average$870$1,590$1,977
Rough$558$1,033$1,285
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Passat W8 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,622$2,496$2,977
Clean$1,433$2,210$2,635
Average$1,054$1,637$1,952
Rough$676$1,064$1,268
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,232$1,990$2,406
Clean$1,088$1,761$2,130
Average$801$1,305$1,577
Rough$513$848$1,025
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,551$4,283$4,696
Clean$3,136$3,792$4,157
Average$2,308$2,809$3,079
Rough$1,479$1,826$2,001
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,149$1,908$2,324
Clean$1,015$1,689$2,057
Average$747$1,251$1,524
Rough$479$813$990
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Passat GLX 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,426$2,414$2,956
Clean$1,260$2,137$2,616
Average$927$1,583$1,938
Rough$594$1,029$1,259
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,092$1,633$1,932
Clean$964$1,446$1,710
Average$710$1,071$1,267
Rough$455$696$823
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,015$1,753$2,157
Clean$897$1,552$1,909
Average$660$1,150$1,414
Rough$423$747$919
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,023$1,644$1,983
Clean$904$1,455$1,756
Average$665$1,078$1,300
Rough$426$701$845
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Passat GLX 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,592$2,609$3,164
Clean$1,407$2,309$2,801
Average$1,035$1,711$2,075
Rough$664$1,112$1,348
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Passat GLX 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,478$2,489$3,042
Clean$1,305$2,204$2,693
Average$961$1,633$1,995
Rough$616$1,061$1,296
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Passat W8 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (4.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,590$2,487$2,978
Clean$1,404$2,201$2,636
Average$1,033$1,631$1,953
Rough$662$1,060$1,269
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Passat GLX 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,646$2,814$3,453
Clean$1,454$2,491$3,057
Average$1,070$1,846$2,264
Rough$686$1,200$1,471
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,056$1,745$2,122
Clean$932$1,545$1,879
Average$686$1,144$1,391
Rough$440$744$904
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Passat GLX 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,482$2,527$3,099
Clean$1,309$2,237$2,743
Average$963$1,657$2,032
Rough$617$1,077$1,320
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,063$1,595$1,887
Clean$939$1,412$1,670
Average$691$1,046$1,237
Rough$443$680$804
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Volkswagen Passat on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Volkswagen Passat with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $897 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,552 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Passat is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Volkswagen Passat with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $897 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,552 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Volkswagen Passat, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Volkswagen Passat with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $897 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,552 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Volkswagen Passat. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Volkswagen Passat and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Volkswagen Passat ranges from $423 to $2,157, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Volkswagen Passat is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.