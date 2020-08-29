Used 2012 Buick Regal for Sale Near Me

630 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Regal Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 630 listings
  • 2012 Buick Regal Premium 1 in Gold
    used

    2012 Buick Regal Premium 1

    68,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,999

    $2,058 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Buick Regal in Black
    used

    2012 Buick Regal

    80,340 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,742

    Details
  • 2012 Buick Regal Premium 1 in Black
    used

    2012 Buick Regal Premium 1

    94,988 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,488

    $435 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Buick Regal Premium 1 Turbo in Silver
    used

    2012 Buick Regal Premium 1 Turbo

    120,963 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $394 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Buick Regal Premium 1 in Silver
    used

    2012 Buick Regal Premium 1

    89,091 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2012 Buick Regal Premium 1 Turbo in White
    used

    2012 Buick Regal Premium 1 Turbo

    117,373 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2012 Buick Regal GS in Black
    used

    2012 Buick Regal GS

    97,680 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    $538 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Buick Regal Premium 2 Turbo in Silver
    used

    2012 Buick Regal Premium 2 Turbo

    57,203 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,957

    Details
  • 2012 Buick Regal Premium 3 Turbo in Gray
    used

    2012 Buick Regal Premium 3 Turbo

    28,189 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,999

    Details
  • 2012 Buick Regal GS in Gray
    used

    2012 Buick Regal GS

    59,820 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,936

    Details
  • 2012 Buick Regal Premium 1 in Gold
    used

    2012 Buick Regal Premium 1

    93,840 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2012 Buick Regal Premium 1 Turbo in Black
    used

    2012 Buick Regal Premium 1 Turbo

    155,173 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,861

    Details
  • 2012 Buick Regal GS in Black
    used

    2012 Buick Regal GS

    82,022 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,988

    Details
  • 2012 Buick Regal in Black
    used

    2012 Buick Regal

    59,533 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $9,898

    Details
  • 2012 Buick Regal GS in White
    used

    2012 Buick Regal GS

    87,884 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,945

    Details
  • 2012 Buick Regal in White
    used

    2012 Buick Regal

    74,073 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,755

    Details
  • 2012 Buick Regal Premium 1 in Silver
    used

    2012 Buick Regal Premium 1

    82,141 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,300

    Details
  • 2012 Buick Regal in Gold
    used

    2012 Buick Regal

    31,490 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,988

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Buick Regal searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 630 listings
  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Regal
  4. Used 2012 Buick Regal

Consumer Reviews for the Buick Regal

Read recent reviews for the Buick Regal
Overall Consumer Rating
4.129 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
  • 5
    (41%)
  • 4
    (38%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Buick Regal Eassist - Great car so far
whittonm,06/03/2012
Have owned this car for 2 months and can report that it does meet the gas mileage specs if you are light on the gas pedal. In addition, the interior is very nicely done, the climate control is excellent, and the seats are great. Exterior styling is also excellent, with many positive comments. I bought this car becauseI could not find a Lexus, Acura, or similar with good styling, good mileage, and a reasonable price.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Buick
Regal
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Buick Regal info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings