Used 2012 Buick Regal for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 68,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,999$2,058 Below Market
Cartime of Owatonna - Owatonna / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick Regal Premium 1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GS5EK3C9125905
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,340 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,742
Buckeye Ford - London / Ohio
Recent Arrival! Our best price on this Regal features Allstate's 3 month/3,000 miles limited warranty along with: This Buick Regal has many features and is well equipped including, Heated Seats, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Hands-Free, Accident Free AutoCheck History Report, Local Trade, Power Driver's Seat, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio.19/31 City/Highway MPGBuckeye Ford has been selling and servicing customers in London, Columbus, Springfield, Dayton, Grove City, Galloway, Plain City, Hilliard, Delaware, Dublin, Urbana and the surrounding communities for 30 years. We carry all makes and models including new and used Ford trucks, cars, vans, Super Duty trucks. F-150s, F-250s, Rangers, Ecosports, Taurus, Fusion, Focus, Escape, Edge, Explorer, Expedition, Mustang, Fiesta and a wide selection of other pre-owned cars such as Dodge, Jeep, Nissan, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Hyundai, RAM, Chrysler, Honda, Toyota, Kia. Call us at 800-800-3673 or visit our website at www.buckeyeford.com. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL! WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY ONE FROM US! ALL TRADES WELCOME!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick Regal with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GR5EK2C9155375
Stock: 20T130A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 94,988 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,488$435 Below Market
Viti Volvo Cars Tiverton - Tiverton / Rhode Island
*SUNROOF*, *LEATHER*, *HEATED SEATS*, *BLUETOOTH*, *KEYLESS START*, *DUAL POWER SEATS*.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick Regal Premium 1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GS5EK4C9111222
Stock: VC905B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,963 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$394 Below Market
Feldman Chevrolet of Highland - Highland / Michigan
Cleanliness and Confidence. Here at Feldman Chevrolet of Highland we are taking every precaution to insure a sanitized vehicle and minimal contact sales/delivery process' have been put into place to protect you! Please let us know what we can do to make you the most comfortable in these trying times. Act now while the rates are at an all time low!Quicksilver Metallic 2012 Buick Regal Premium IFWD ECOTEC 2.0L I4 SIDI VVT DOHC 18/29 City/Highway MPG 6-Speed Automatic with OverdriveFeldman's 3 day Buy Back Guarantee!! Feldman Chevrolet of Highland 248 889 3232.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick Regal Premium 1 Turbo with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GS5EV6C9159640
Stock: JX0T273962B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 89,091 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
Frema Mazda - Goldsboro / North Carolina
Frema Motors is a local Family owned business that has taken pride in our pre-owned vehicles since 1964. Our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned to the highest standards. You can have confidence in your vehicle and your deal when you buy from Frema Motors Goldsboro. You will see why people come back time and time again to experience the Frema Preferred Customer treatment from the Tillman Family and their professional staff. * Please note that some of the vehicle pictures may not reflect exact trims and options.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick Regal Premium 1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GS5EK1C9150771
Stock: V8154A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,373 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,995
Hendrick Honda - Charlotte / North Carolina
Hendrick Affordable Warranty. Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Rear Air, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine, Local Trade, Fully Detailed and Inspected, "Engineered in Germany, the Regal offers a solid ride, secure handling, and refined demeanor, and it should impress buyers new to the Buick brand." -CarAndDriver.com.HENDRICK AFFORDABLE WARRANTYMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty Leather Seats, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input iPod/MP3 Audio Input, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Buick Turbo Premium 1 with SUMMIT WHITE exterior and EBONY W/ PIANO BLACK ACCENTS interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 220 HP at 5300 RPM*. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $30,300*.MORE ABOUT OUR TEAMHendrick Honda in Charlotte, North Carolina has been recognized numerous times over many years for our dedication to quality service and community involvement. We have been certified Pre-Owned Champions in the Mid-Atlantic Zone for 21 consecutive years. Hendrick Honda has a newly renovated showroom with all the modern amenities. As part of Hendrick Automotive Group, we strive for excellence with every customer we encounter. We truly care to provide a world class buying experience.Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick Regal Premium 1 Turbo with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GS5EV2C9153950
Stock: 29772A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 97,680 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995$538 Below Market
Action Automotive - Berlin / Connecticut
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick Regal GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GV5GV6C9126819
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,203 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,957
Jim Murphy Buick GMC - Depew / New York
2012 Buick Regal Premium II Turbo Quicksilver Metallic FWD ECOTEC 2.0L I4 SIDI VVT DOHC *CLEAN CARFAX*, *CARFAX 1 OWNER*, *SOLD & SERVICED AT JIM MURPHY*, BLUETOOTH, LOW MILES, SUNROOF / MOONROOF, *LEATHER SEATS*, HEATED FRONT SEATS, REMOTE STARTER, LUXURY, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 18" x 8" 13-Spoke Painted Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Bi-Xenon High Intensity Discharge (HID) Headlamps, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Stage Frontal & Side-Impact Airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, harman/kardon 9-Speaker Audio System Feature, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power driver seat, Premium 2 1SP, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 CD Player, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. 18/29 City/Highway MPGJim Murphy Buick GMC - "The more you shop around, the better we look!"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick Regal Premium 2 Turbo with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GT5GV5C9119513
Stock: B20072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-10-2020
- 28,189 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,999
Ken Batchelor Cadillac - San Antonio / Texas
Thank you for visiting another one of Ken Batchelor Cadillac - Preowned's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2012 Buick Regal Turbo Premium 3 with Leather / Heated Seats with 28,189mi. A test drive can only tell you so much. Get all the info when you purchase a vehicle like this with a CARFAX one-owner report. In addition to being well-cared for, this Buick Regal has very low mileage making it a rare find. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Buick Regal Turbo Premium 3 with Leather / Heated Seats. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. More information about the 2012 Buick Regal: The Regal is sized slightly smaller than mainstream mid-size sedans like the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord or Nissan Altima but a little larger than mid-size performance/luxury sedans like the Acura TSX or Volvo S60. At a price that's well below those premium brand sedans, GM is pitching the Buick--especially the performance-oriented GS--as a sporty alternative. That said, with a very full range of standard convenience and safety features, plus a fashionable look, the Regal is safe and sporty, yet still comfortable, alternative for families who see the mainstream offerings as a little too boring. Interesting features of this model are performance-tuned GS model, nicely detailed interior, Sporty styling, value pricing for lots of standard features, and fuel-efficient eAssist model.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick Regal Premium 3 Turbo with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GU5GV6C9213736
Stock: 5085108A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 59,820 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,936
Taylor Ford of Manteno - Manteno / Illinois
This 2012 Buick Regal GS boasts features like a a navigation system, a leather interior, dual climate control, heated seats, traction control, anti-lock brakes, and side air bag system and will not disappoint. Looking to buy a safer sedan? Look no further! This one passed the crash test with 5 out of 5 stars. It has mileage with 19 MPG in the city and 27 MPG on the highway. Flaunting a classic gray exterior and an ebony interior. This sleek vehicle comes with Ebony leather upholstery. Experience places you never would have gone before without this state of the art navigation system. Enjoy fresh air while driving to work with your sunroof open. Keyless entry makes loading and unloading your vehicle simple with a push of a button! Call or visit to talk with one of our vehicle specialists today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick Regal GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GV5GV6C9215483
Stock: 40036B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,840 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,995
Adams Auto Sales - Lebanon / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick Regal Premium 1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GS5EK5C9160803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 155,173 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,861
Jordan Ford - Mishawaka / Indiana
Looking for style? Looking to break away from the average looking sedan? How about this one!2012 Buick Regal Premium I Turbo 4-Door Sedan with an ECOTEC 2.0L I4 SIDI VVT DOHC engine matted with a 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD Transmission. Finished in Black with a Black leather interior. Local Trade-in. If you've grown tired of the generic-looking mid-size one size fits all crowd, and you think it might be time to look at the Pre-Owned market, the 2012 Buick Regal will definitely help convince you that sporty handling and fuel-efficiency come standard in the Regal. Appointed with Heated leather front seats, Moonroof, Remote start, Reverse Sensors and so much more. You owe it to yourself to take this family-friendly sedan for a Test Drive today.You will never ever have to waste your time negotiating over price. We simply post our lowest competitive price in every vehicle to save you time and frustration. Rest assured, you will be satisfied with your purchase. We offer an exclusive 48-hour money back guarantee or a 5-day exchange policy. Remember, it's not a new way to buy a car, it's the ONLY WAY to buy a car! It's The Jordan Way!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick Regal Premium 1 Turbo with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GS5EVXC9209231
Stock: TL1089751AB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 82,022 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,988
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2012 Buick Regal 4dr 4dr Sedan GS features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Black Onyx with a Ebony Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Buick is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Sentry Key; Daytime Running Lights; Active Seatbelts Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick Regal GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GV5GV1C9169304
Stock: 20385
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 59,533 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,898
LaFontaine Subaru - Commerce Township / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick Regal with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GR5EK4C9158116
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,884 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,945
Lux Cars Chicago - Buffalo Grove / Illinois
SUPER CLEAN 2012 BUICK REGAL GS! 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION! TURBO PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP! NAVIGATION SYSTEM! POWER TILTING AND SLIDING SUNROOF! FRONT & REAR PARKING ASSIST! HEATED LEATHER SPORT BUCKET SEATS! HARMAN KARDON PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM! SATELLITE RADIO! USB AND AUX INPUT! BLUETOOTH AUDIO STREAMING! KEYLESS PUSH BUTTON START! DUAL ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL! 20 INCH CHROME ALLOY WHEELS! NO STORIES! CARFAX CERTIFIED! READY FOR THE ROAD! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE OUR QUALIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH 3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILES *LIMITED VEHICLE PROTECTION WARRANTY. SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY 847-947-2900 WWW.LUXCARSCHICAGO.COM *** Lux Cars Chicago is the ultimate source for all your automobile related needs: We offer many products beyond our great cars. We have one of the strongest finance departments in the region to assist you in getting your dream car today! We offer a full spectrum of the finest extended warranties on the market today! We have our own 3~bay ASE certified and AAA approved service facility to help our clients service and maintain their vehicles. We want you to not just drive away happy, but stay happy with your car as long as you own it!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick Regal GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GV5GV5C9124558
Stock: 6170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 74,073 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,755
Hendrick Chevrolet Buick GMC Southpoint - Durham / North Carolina
FUEL EFFICIENT 31 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Hendrick Affordable, Clean. Base trim. Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, Alloy Wheels, ENGINE, 2.4L ECOTEC DOHC, 4-CYLINDER ..., TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC..., Non-Smoker vehicle.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat. MP3 Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESTRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD), ENGINE, 2.4L ECOTEC DOHC, 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) WITH VVT (VARIABLE VALVE TIMING)AND E85 CAPABILITY (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft of torque [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD). Buick Base with Summit White exterior and Cashmere interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 182 HP at 6700 RPM*.EXPERTS REPORT'Engineered in Germany, the Regal offers a solid ride, secure handling, and refined demeanor, and it should impress buyers new to the Buick brand.' -CarAndDriver.com. Great Gas Mileage: 31 MPG Hwy.WHY BUY FROM USThis dealership is a member of the Hendrick Automotive GroupPricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick Regal with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GR5EK2C9142867
Stock: GP13880A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 82,141 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,300
Burtness Chevrolet - Orfordville / Wisconsin
WHEELS, 18' X 8' (45.7 CM X 20.3 CM) 13-SPOKE PAINTED ALLOY (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD), TIRES, P235/50R18 V-RATED ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD), SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING WITH SUNSHADE, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET with seatback pockets (STD), QUICKSILVER METALLIC, PREMUIM 1 PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, ENGINE, 2.4L ECOTEC DOHC, 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) WITH VVT (VARIABLE VALVE TIMING)AND E85 CAPABILITY (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft of torque [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD), CASHMERE, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATS. This Buick Regal has a dependable Gas/Ethanol I4 2.4L/145 engine powering this Automatic transmission. This Buick Regal Premium 1 Has Everything You Want AXLE, 3.23 FINAL DRIVE RATIO, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH MP3 CD PLAYER, USB AND AUX PORT IntelliLink with 7' color LED touch screen display, MP3/WMA playback, iPod support and upgradeable software, Wipers, front intermittent, Windshield, solar absorbing, Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Up/Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, 18' x 8' (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) 13-spoke painted alloy (Not available with (LUK) 2.4L ECOTEC 4-cylinder engine with eAssist technology), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, sliding, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel, programmable, Trunk latch, safety, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control (Not available with (LUK) 2.4L ECOTEC 4-cylinder engine with eAssist technology), Tool kit, road emergency (Not available with (LUK) 2.4L ECOTEC 4-cylinder engine with eAssist technology), Tires, P235/50R18 V-rated all-season, blackwall (Not available with (LUK) 2.4L ECOTEC 4-cylinder engine with
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick Regal Premium 1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GS5EK5C9194725
Stock: 32863C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 31,490 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,988
Stinnett Chevrolet Buick - Newport / Tennessee
GREAT MILES 31,490! Base trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 31 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, Onboard Communications System, Alloy Wheels, ENGINE, 2.4L ECOTEC DOHC, 4-CYLINDER.. TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels OPTION PACKAGES AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH MP3 CD PLAYER, USB AND AUX PORT IntelliLink with 7' color LED touch screen display, MP3/WMA playback, iPod support and upgradeable software, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD), ENGINE, 2.4L ECOTEC DOHC, 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) WITH VVT (VARIABLE VALVE TIMING)AND E85 CAPABILITY (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft of torque [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD). Buick Base with GOLD MIST METALLIC exterior and CASHMERE W/ COCOA TRIM WOODGRAIN ACCENTS interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 182 HP at 6700 RPM*. WHO WE ARE For us, 'customer service' means making your car buying experience as easy and enjoyable as possible. You'll find a number of ways that we make customer service the basis of buying and owning a car from our dealership: You'll find all the information you need to buy a car right here on our website. Search through our extensive selection of new and pre-owned vehicles. Request a price quote on a vehicle of your choice. Our friendly staff will exceed expectations. Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick Regal with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GR5EK8C9184878
Stock: 20255A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Buick Regal searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Buick Regal
- 5(41%)
- 4(38%)
- 3(10%)
- 2(7%)
- 1(3%)
