Used 2012 Buick Regal for Sale Near Me

Thank you for visiting another one of Ken Batchelor Cadillac - Preowned's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2012 Buick Regal Turbo Premium 3 with Leather / Heated Seats with 28,189mi. A test drive can only tell you so much. Get all the info when you purchase a vehicle like this with a CARFAX one-owner report. In addition to being well-cared for, this Buick Regal has very low mileage making it a rare find. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Buick Regal Turbo Premium 3 with Leather / Heated Seats. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. More information about the 2012 Buick Regal: The Regal is sized slightly smaller than mainstream mid-size sedans like the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord or Nissan Altima but a little larger than mid-size performance/luxury sedans like the Acura TSX or Volvo S60. At a price that's well below those premium brand sedans, GM is pitching the Buick--especially the performance-oriented GS--as a sporty alternative. That said, with a very full range of standard convenience and safety features, plus a fashionable look, the Regal is safe and sporty, yet still comfortable, alternative for families who see the mainstream offerings as a little too boring. Interesting features of this model are performance-tuned GS model, nicely detailed interior, Sporty styling, value pricing for lots of standard features, and fuel-efficient eAssist model.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Buick Regal Premium 3 Turbo with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G4GU5GV6C9213736

Stock: 5085108A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-23-2020