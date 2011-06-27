Estimated values
1990 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 16V 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$629
|$1,430
|$1,867
|Clean
|$550
|$1,256
|$1,639
|Average
|$394
|$906
|$1,182
|Rough
|$238
|$557
|$726
Estimated values
1990 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$629
|$1,430
|$1,867
|Clean
|$550
|$1,256
|$1,639
|Average
|$394
|$906
|$1,182
|Rough
|$238
|$557
|$726
Estimated values
1990 Volkswagen Jetta Diesel 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$629
|$1,430
|$1,867
|Clean
|$550
|$1,256
|$1,639
|Average
|$394
|$906
|$1,182
|Rough
|$238
|$557
|$726
Estimated values
1990 Volkswagen Jetta GL 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$629
|$1,430
|$1,867
|Clean
|$550
|$1,256
|$1,639
|Average
|$394
|$906
|$1,182
|Rough
|$238
|$557
|$726
Estimated values
1990 Volkswagen Jetta Carat 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$629
|$1,430
|$1,867
|Clean
|$550
|$1,256
|$1,639
|Average
|$394
|$906
|$1,182
|Rough
|$238
|$557
|$726