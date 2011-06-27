Used 1990 Volkswagen Jetta GL Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|25
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/29 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|319.0/420.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|25
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|110 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.8 l
|Horsepower
|105 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.1 in.
|Front leg room
|39.5 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|171.7 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.6 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.6 in.
|Height
|55.7 in.
|Wheel base
|97.3 in.
|Width
|65.5 in.
