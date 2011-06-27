  1. Home
Used 1990 Volkswagen Jetta GL Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Jetta
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.0/420.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque110 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower105 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.
Measurements
Length171.7 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base97.3 in.
Width65.5 in.
