Used 1990 Volkswagen Jetta for Sale Near Me

6,185 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Jetta Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,185 listings
  • 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S

    25,139 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,544

    $3,440 Below Market
    Details
  • 1999 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg
    used

    1999 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg

    173,001 miles
    1 Accident, 9 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,500

    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV in Silver
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV

    78,093 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,499

    $2,134 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S in Gray
    certified

    2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S

    11,730 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,995

    $2,305 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S in Dark Blue
    certified

    2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S

    10,863 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,622

    $2,160 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S

    12,347 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,250

    $2,320 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE in Gray
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE

    49,182 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,988

    $3,412 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S in White
    certified

    2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S

    15,057 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,744

    $1,855 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI

    65,263 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,795

    $3,052 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S in Gray
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S

    42,693 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,988

    $3,073 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Jetta S in Black
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Jetta S

    71,677 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,499

    $2,330 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI in Black
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI

    24,862 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,241

    $2,374 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE in White
    certified

    2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE

    50,467 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,444

    $3,369 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S in Gray
    certified

    2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S

    25,497 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $14,289

    $2,826 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S

    38,438 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,115

    $2,362 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line in Gray
    used

    2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line

    11,035 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $14,999

    $3,365 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S w/Technology in Silver
    certified

    2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S w/Technology

    9,908 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,950

    $1,715 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line ULEV in Red
    certified

    2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line ULEV

    10,698 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,995

    $2,681 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen Jetta searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,185 listings
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Jetta
  4. Used 1990 Volkswagen Jetta

Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Jetta

Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen Jetta
Overall Consumer Rating
4.617 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
  • 5
    (71%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (6%)
Jetta Diesel
Diesel Dan,04/19/2002
After owning over 30 cars in various condition and age this has been my favorite. Acceleration is not a strong point. The car rides great but cornering could be better. Any Jetta/Golf from 86-92 has these woes: The outside door handles WILL break but they are very easy to replace (1 screw). If you don't properly seal the antenna at the fender rain water WILL LEAK ONTO the FUSE BOX causing electrical problems. (SEE OTHER REVIEW). The diesel engine is famous for longevity. The engine noise and diesel smell will grow on you after awhile...Regular oil and coolant changes are essential for the diesel engine.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volkswagen
Jetta
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Volkswagen Jetta info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings