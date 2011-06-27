Used 1990 Volkswagen Jetta Consumer Reviews
Jetta Diesel
After owning over 30 cars in various condition and age this has been my favorite. Acceleration is not a strong point. The car rides great but cornering could be better. Any Jetta/Golf from 86-92 has these woes: The outside door handles WILL break but they are very easy to replace (1 screw). If you don't properly seal the antenna at the fender rain water WILL LEAK ONTO the FUSE BOX causing electrical problems. (SEE OTHER REVIEW). The diesel engine is famous for longevity. The engine noise and diesel smell will grow on you after awhile...Regular oil and coolant changes are essential for the diesel engine.
Keeps going and going
Got the car with 135k on it. Now its got 165k. It has got me threw highschool and now i'm starting college and it is still going. Its burning a little oil and the tranny leaks out a quart every 1000 miles and it only holds 2 quarts. I ran it dri before i figured out this and it started sounding like a space ship but it lived. It does pretty good off road for fwd. She look preety bad but I don't care. Ran over a ciderblock once and nothing broke except my exhaust spring clamp. No rust under the vehicle and shes been threw lots of PA and NJ winters. Also it has a truck bed for a trunk. For such a small car the trunk is huge.
Good reliable car
Hi VW owners, I've had my Jetta for 12 years now. It has almost 150,000 miles on it and I've never had any problem with it. Very cheap on maintenance costs. Had to replace the air conditioner on it about 4 years ago and muffler & tires. Its been a very reliable car and now I'm going to get another VW. Moving up to the Passat!
Ultimate commuter
I bought mine with 130k on the clock and I now have 180k. I have driven the snot out of this car and it just keeps coming back for more. I redline it, corner it hard, shift hard, brake hard, etc. and it loves it. The Recaro seats are great, the motor's powerband is fun and it is quite economical despite the way that I drive it. A/C has not worked since I bought it. Heater core also went out. Headliner sagged so I cut it out. I average 26 - 29 mpg (calculated by hand). The MFA registers 32 mpg.
They don't make 'em like they used to...
My '90 Jetta has been a great, great car, plain and simple. Built in Germany when that still meant something good, it's lasted me 5 happy years, from 140K thru 180K miles and STILL going strong - can't bear the thought of parting with it soon. It's let me down only twice - once the fuel pump broke, the other the alternator. Fantastic sporty handling, fun to drive, peppy 1.8 motor, great fuel economy, that trademark giant trunk, solid build quality and real character - not to mention mechanics straight- forward enough that I can work on it myself when maintenance is needed. This is a true driver's car - if you can find one to buy, it's highly recommended.
